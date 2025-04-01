 Skip to main content
‘Spider-Man 4’ officially has a title and a release date in 2026

Tom Holland promises that he won't spoil this entry in the franchise

By
Tom Holland in Spider-Man No Way Home
Sony Pictures

It’s already been four years since Spider-Man: No Way Home united Tom Holland’s version of the character with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s, and for a time, there were questions about whether Holland was hanging up his saddle as the character.

We’ve known that Spider-Man 4 was coming for some time, though, and now, we know the movie will be called Spider-Man: Brave New World. The title dropped at Cinema Con along with a release date of July 31, 2026.

Tom Holland wasn’t on hand for the presentation because he’s filming Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, but he promised that the title was appropriate to the film they were making. “I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie,” Holland said in a video. “I know we left you with a massive clip hanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say.”

“That’s all I’ve been allowed to say,” Holland added. “And I’m well over the hump of giving away spoilers, so don’t be worried. I’m not going to do that today.”

Director Destin Daniel Cretton was on-hand to present the project and spoke about how he’s approaching the film, which is set to shoot this summer.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world,” Cretton hinted. “We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before.”

While we don’t know exactly what the movie will be about, we do know that Holland’s Peter Parker is totally alone at the end of No Way Home, with everyone he loved having forgotten who he is. That means that there are endless possibilities for how Brand New Day might play out.

