Christopher Nolan’s next movie will adapt Homer’s ‘Odyssey’

Every Christopher Nolan movie is eagerly anticipated and with good reason. There are few directors who manage to live up to the hype surrounding their projects with as much consistency as he does.

Following the news that his next movie would hit theaters in July of 2026, and revelations about who will be in the cast, we now know more details about what the movie will be about. The movie will be an adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, and according to an X post from Universal Studios, it “is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology…”

We already know a great deal about the cast for this new project, which includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron are all set to star in the film, which is expected to enter production in the first half of 2025.

The movie will be Nolan’s follow-up to his Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer and definitely feels like a swing back toward blockbuster mode. While every Nolan project is slated for potential awards consideration, some of his movies have resonated more with awards voters than others. An adaptation of The Odyssey could feel high-brow, but it could also feel like a rollicking adventure film.

Of course, even though we know that Nolan is adapting The Odyssey, that doesn’t necessarily mean we totally understand what shape the movie will take. The Odyssey is one of the most foundational works of fiction in the world, but it makes sense that one of this era’s totemic filmmakers would find something intriguing there.

The story has been adapted before in 1911 and 1954, and tangentially in the 2000 film O Brother, Where Art Thou?