Deadpool 4 may take a minute if we ever get it at all.

The enormous success of Deadpool & Wolverine has almost singlehandedly revived the MCU. The movie’s box office totals suggest that there is hunger for Deadpool at the very least, which has led many to wonder whether the character could be returning anytime soon, now that he’s officially part of the MCU.

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

While there are hints that Deadpool is joining the MCU throughout Deadpool & Wolverine, and there’s also a suggestion at the end of the movie that the character could have bigger things in his future, it seems like there isn’t going to be a fourth Deadpool movie, at least not in the immediate future.

When the actor behind Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the movie, Kimmel asked him whether a fourth movie might be coming. In his typical, jocular way, Reynolds suggests that making another Deadpool movie may literally ruin his family.

“Oh God no. My wife and children will divorce me. Jimmy I have no prenup with any of them. I will be capital B ‘Broke’ and, in turn, doing Deadpool 4 because I need money,” he said when asked about doing a fourth movie.

While Reynolds seems unlikely to lead another Deadpool movie, that doesn’t mean he’ll never appear as the character again. In fact, it seems exceptionally likely that he’ll play some role in Avengers: Secret Wars, along with many other Fox characters that are now being integrated into this universe. What’s more, Reynolds could simply be suggesting that he’s stepping away from the character for a good, long while; Deadpool 2 and its sequel were six years apart, and maybe Reynolds will need another gap before he considers playing his most famous character for a fourth time.