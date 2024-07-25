Ryan Reynolds is the key to the Alpine F1 and Deadpool and Wolverine tie-in

Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive series has introduced millions to F1 Racing, and lately, F1 teams have reciprocated with tie-ins to big-screen films. This weekend, during the Belgian Grand Prix, Alpine F1 team drivers Pierre Gasly and Estaban Ocon and their race cars will sport one-time, exclusive livery to promote the latest Marvel film, Deadpool & Wolverine, which opens officially on Saturday, July 16.

Why the Alpine F1 team is promoting Deadpool & Wolverine



It’s good fun, for sure, to be associated with Marvel films and superheroes, but it’s also effective brand marketing. Alpine has scored nine championship points so far this season based on Gasly’s and Ocon’s race finishes, which isn’t a lot, but it’s enough to put Alpine in eighth place as a team in the Constructor’s Championship standings.

The movie tie-in is bound to put more eyes on the team. The Alpine’s A525 Formula 1 race cars’ exceedingly sharp paint job — not a Wolverine joke — and the drivers’ unique Deadpool & Wolverine helmet graphics will surely attract extra attention from the live stream recording during the race.

In case you’re wondering, “Why Alpine?” Actor Ryan Reynolds is the pivotal force behind this weekend’s brand collaboration. Reynolds plays Deadpool in the film and is also part of an investment group of actors and athletes who bought 24% of Renault’s share of the Alpine F1 team in 2023.

Alpine F1 Deadpool and Wolverine references



So, what will you see if you want the Belgian Gran Prix this weekend? The Alpine F1 racecar livery is primarily red and black, with contrasting white sponsor letters. Look for yellow Wolverine-style slashes behind the driver cockpits of each car.

The driver helmets aren’t the same. Pierre Gasly’s Wolverine-themed helmet graphics are yellow and black, while Ocon will wear a helmet dominated by Deadpool graphics. Finally, while Alpine’s regular racing overalls are black and pink with lettering, for the Deadpool and Wolverine tie-in this weekend, Estaban, Ocon, and their entire pit crews will don dark red overalls with black accents, white letters, and yellow slashes on each driver’s right hip.