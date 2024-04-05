 Skip to main content
What happened to the Renault Formula 1 team?

Can rebranding an F1 team improve its performance?

Bruce Brown
By
BWT Alpine Formula 1 race car.
BWT Alpine / BWT Alpine

From season to season, the ten Formula 1 racing teams often switch sponsors and suppliers and sometimes even change their names. Some fans have wondered why Renault has no F1 team, but the team is still there but rebranded. Since 2021, Renault has been using the Alpine brand name. Additionally, for the 2024 F1 season, due to sponsorship changes, the official name is BWT Alpine F1 Team. Read on for more about Renault’s team changes, the reasons behind the changes, and how the team has fared

Why a Renault F1 team matters: History

Renault F1 team pit crew chagning tires.
16544962 / Pixabay

Renault has been part of Formula 1 racing since 1977, at various times as a constructor, engine supplier for other teams, and as an F1 racing team owner. Renault engines powered at least 160 Grand Prix winners during its history with the sport.

During those years, the Renault Group had organizational changes, some of which directly affected the F1 team. Renault fielded an F1 team from 1977 to 1985 when it left the sport at the end of the season. Renault supplied engines to Williams Racing and Benetton from 1989 to 1997.

In 2000, Renault took over Benetton Formula, the F1 team, which had continued to use Renault engines, and in 2002, it renamed itself the Renault team. In 2011, Renault sold its team interest, which it repurchased in 2016 when it again changed the team name to Renault.

Alpine – a dream brand

Blue 2024 Apline A110 sports coupe parked on light desert sand with dark mountains in the background.
Courtesy Alpine / Alpine

With a company-wide reorganization with a reported stronger focus on brands, Renault Group changed the F1 team name to Alpine (pronounced “Al-peen“) for the 2021 season to align the racing effort with the group’s Alpine racing-inspired sports car brand.

The switch came simultaneously when the FIA instituted F1 team budget caps so that Grand Prix racing wouldn’t devolve into competition measured by wallet size.

At the time, Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo said, “Alpine is a beautiful brand, powerful and vibrant, that brings a smile to the faces of its followers. By introducing Alpine, a symbol of French excellence, to the most prestigious of the world’s automotive disciplines, we are continuing the adventure of manufacturers in a renewed sport.”

BWT Alpine F1 Team

BWT Alpine Formula 1 race car sitting on a Grand Prix paddock drive.
Courtesy BWT Alpine F1 Team / BWT Alpine F1 Team

The BWT Alpine F1 Team introduced a new race car for 2024, the A524 Formula 1 car. This platform will be used for two seasons before the major changes in F1 cars starting with the 2026 season. Alpine also changed the team colors to combine the brand’s Alpine blue and title sponsor BWT’s pink.

Renault has not disappeared from Formula. The company uses a new name for its F1 team but expresses pride and confidence in its all-French drivers, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

When the A524 Formula 1 car was introduced before the 2024 season, Alpine F1 Team Director of Communications Mario Almeida wrote about the Renault Group’s commitment to Formula 1 as a key part of Renaultlution under the Alpine brand.

Almedia wrote, “Motorsport is the core of Alpine’s DNA, and the brand’s commitment to racing is highlighted in the fact that it is the most involved of any car company in FIA racing categories, with presence in Formula 1, World Endurance, open-wheel racing, and rallying.” 

What engines do Formula 1 cars use?
F1 engines will be carbon neutral starting in 2026
Lewis Hamilton (44) driving for Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team during The Australian Formula One Grand Prix Race on April 02, 2023, at The Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit in Albert Park, Australia.

F1 race cars routinely exceed 200 miles per hour during Grand Prix races, which begs the question, "What engines do Formula 1 cars use?" If you expect to hear that F1 race cars use exotic V16 or V12 engines, you may be surprised to learn that they don't even run with V8s. All F1 race cars have a power unit comprising a 1.6-liter V6 hybrid internal combustion engine (ICE) with two on-board electrical energy recovery units. Like almost everything in Formula 1, the engines teams can use in their race cars are strictly defined by the FIA F1 Rules and Regulations.
Why Formula 1 car engines matter

Formula 1 is considered the pinnacle of elite motorsports, which puts the organization in a powerful position to influence other competitive automotive groups. Also, in 2019, F1 committed to being carbon-net-zero by 2030. F1 race cars currently have hybrid gas and electric power units, but starting in 2026, all F1 cars will run on biofuel, a renewable energy source with significantly lower carbon emissions than petroleum-based fuels.
What engines do Formula 1 cars use today?

Read more
How many teams are there in Formula 1 in 2024?
!0 teams and 20 drivers compete for the World Championship,
Aston Martin Formula 1 race car driving directly toward the camera.

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix winner's stage Nate Swanner / DTMG

In the current FIA Formula 1 season, ten teams each field two drivers to vie for the highest Grand Prix World Championship points among all competitors. The 2024 F1 schedule has 24 Grand Prix racing events, including six that include a shorter F1 Sprint race.
Why F1 teams matter in the sport

Read more
The best Formula 1 watches: These are the racing timepieces anyone would covet
Want a watch designed by Lewis Hamilton?
Girard-Perregaux Aston Martin Neo Bridges

Formula 1 is as much about glamor and glitz as it is about cutting-edge engineering and lightning-fast lap times, so naturally, fans will need a watch that fits the occasion. Luckily, there’s a lot of choice in that department. The abundance of Formula 1 watches includes timepieces designed in collaboration with some of the greatest drivers of all time, chronographs with long and storied histories, and very expensive racing watches that just look cool.

The variety means it’s possible to find something unique, and there are also standout pieces of wristwear at every price point -- whether you have a few hundred dollars to spare or are looking to part with six figures. To help you choose, we’ve put together a shortlist of five standout examples of the “F1 Watch.” They aren’t all round, and they aren’t all accessible -- in fact, one is so rare you’ll probably only see it in two places. It was on the wrist of the seven-time world title-winning driver who helped design it, and about four down on this list.
Tag Heuer F1

Read more