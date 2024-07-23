Deadpool & Wolverine could be a massive hit at the box office

The excitement around Deadpool & Wolverine couldn’t be much higher, and now, we’ve got box office tracking that suggests that might be true. According to new reporting from Deadline, tracking for the movie has it smashing every box office record imaginable for an R-rated movie.

The report is based on early ticket sales and projections, but suggests that the movie could open to $350 million worldwide in its opening weekend. That would make it the highest worldwide opening of 2024 by more than $50 million over Inside Out 2, and roughly $160 to $170 million domestically.

That total would be a substantial increase over the haul for The Marvels, which made just north of $100 million in its opening weekend, and had some worried about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, the popularity of Deadpool and Wolverine was always going to make this a bigger release, and the promise that it may revitalize the MCU more generally has many fans intrigued. The movie could also have the biggest opening for an R-rated movie in history, surpassing the original Deadpool, which grossed $132 million during its first weekend.

Above $100 million, tracking becomes less precise, so it’s impossible to say for sure just how Deadpool & Wolverine will fly, but it surely doesn’t hurt that the movie is the only Marvel movie set to release in 2024.

It also doesn’t hurt that the initial reactions to the movie have been overwhelmingly positive, with critics praising it for both its heart and its sense of humor. Those initial reactions also promise a slew of cameos, some of which have been revealed in trailers, and many of which probably have not.