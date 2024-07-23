 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Will ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ break a major box office milestone?

Deadpool & Wolverine could be a massive hit at the box office

By
Deadpool in Deadpool and Wolverine.
Marvel

The excitement around Deadpool & Wolverine couldn’t be much higher, and now, we’ve got box office tracking that suggests that might be true. According to new reporting from Deadline, tracking for the movie has it smashing every box office record imaginable for an R-rated movie.

The report is based on early ticket sales and projections, but suggests that the movie could open to $350 million worldwide in its opening weekend. That would make it the highest worldwide opening of 2024 by more than $50 million over Inside Out 2, and roughly $160 to $170 million domestically.

That total would be a substantial increase over the haul for The Marvels, which made just north of $100 million in its opening weekend, and had some worried about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, the popularity of Deadpool and Wolverine was always going to make this a bigger release, and the promise that it may revitalize the MCU more generally has many fans intrigued. The movie could also have the biggest opening for an R-rated movie in history, surpassing the original Deadpool, which grossed $132 million during its first weekend.

Above $100 million, tracking becomes less precise, so it’s impossible to say for sure just how Deadpool & Wolverine will fly, but it surely doesn’t hurt that the movie is the only Marvel movie set to release in 2024.

It also doesn’t hurt that the initial reactions to the movie have been overwhelmingly positive, with critics praising it for both its heart and its sense of humor. Those initial reactions also promise a slew of cameos, some of which have been revealed in trailers, and many of which probably have not.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor

Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The Charleston Post & Courier, and Paste Magazine.

Send all editorial inquiries HERE.

Best GoPro Prime Day deals: Pick a model — it’s on sale!
GoPro HERO11 Black perfect gift for the outdoors

Prime Day may have officially ended but there are still Prime Day deals hanging around out there. GoPro Prime Day deals are among them, which is great news if you're in search of both ultimate savings and something fun to add to your tech toolkit. The action camera maker is seeing several camera models still discounted for Prime Day and there are quite a few GoPro accessories seeing a discount as well. We've tracked down all of the best GoPro Prime Day deals still available so read onward to get yourself outfitted and save a few bucks along the way.
Best GoPro camera Prime Day deals
GoPro makes some of the best action cameras around so whatever you buy, you’ll be delighted with the results. We’ve picked out many different GoPro camera Prime Day deals so you’re all set whatever your budget or requirements may be.

GoPro Hero 10 --
GoPro Hero 12 --
GoPro Hero 6 --
GoPro Hero 5 --

Read more
Ironclad Distillery: A historic rise from an extraordinarily humble background
What to know about Ironclad Distillery
Ironclad bourbon whiskey on a table

It is often said that big operations have small or humble beginnings. It's hard to imagine some of the biggest brands in the liquor and spirits business starting small, but that's true of most companies. Of course, since many started closer to a century ago, we never witnessed those origins (probably because most of us weren't even alive then). So, it's quite a treat when we get to see the start of something great, much like we're seeing with craft distilleries, such as Ironclad Distillery.

Owen King on Ironclad Distillery's Unique Approach to Crafting Bourbon

Read more
We ranked the best TV shows FX has to offer
Where does your favorite FX show fall on the list?
A scene from The Bear.

 

 

Read more