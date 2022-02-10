Here Are Some of the Best Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts

Valentine’s Day is one of those holidays that often sneaks up on you. Though winter can drag along, many of us are neck-deep in work after getting back into the groove after the New Year and just focused on the day-to-day without paying particularly close attention to the calendar date. Now that February 14 is rapidly approaching, if you have yet to buy a Valentine’s Day gift for your significant other — or even yourself — we have you covered with the best last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts. All of these options can arrive within two days or less (some are same day), meaning you are still able to look like you planned ahead all along.

Ready to check off your Valentine’s Day gift shopping? Keep reading for our picks for the best last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts for anyone on your list.

Alo Moves Gift Membership

Couples who work out together often feel more connected, and a subscription to Alo Moves will grant your recipient unlimited access to thousands of on-demand yoga, fitness, and mindfulness classes led by top yogis and fitness professionals. There are classes for every level, duration, fitness goal, and workout style. From Vinyasa yoga to barre, HIIT, and core strengthening, Alo Moves is as varied as it is motivating, engaging, and high-end. Every class you take feels like you should be dropping an exorbitant fee at a boutique yoga studio, yet you get to take as many as you want, all year long, on your schedule, in the comfort of your own home, for a very reasonable price.

Bean & Bean 6 Month Bestsellers Coffee Subscription

Subscription gifts are a practical and feasible choice for last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts because the recipient will get the digital gift notification in their email (or you can even make a physical card or coupon), and then they get to excitedly anticipate the arrival of the item if it has yet to ship. That said, with Bean & Bean Coffee Subscription, shipping of your first order is so fast, you may have it just a day or two after you place your order, landing it in time for a delicious Valentine’s Day morning brew.

Bean & Bean was started by a Korean-American mother-daughter duo committed to bringing premium coffee to consumers while focusing on female equity in the coffee trade. More than half of Bean & Bean’s coffee is sourced from women-led or owned coffee farms, and all producers are fair trade and organic certified. This means producers receive a livable wage. The coffee is supremely decadent, rich, and varied. The 6-month coffee subscription can be customized so that you receive one 12-ounce bag per month, or a 3-pound bag, whole beans, or ground. You can choose to get certain varieties or go with a mystery pick of one of their bestselling blends. We love the elegant Ethiopia Sidamo, a silky, fragrant, full-bodied coffee with notes of jasmine, lemon, and honey.

MasterClass Subscription

MasterClass is a membership platform with over 100 classes taught by iconic leaders in their field. With classes across 11 categories, such as Music, Art, and Lifestyle, members can learn from the greatest legends right at home. It makes a fun date night activity or a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift for anyone who loves learning and growing. Examples of classes include Design and Architecture taught by Frank Gehry, Storytelling and Humor led by David Sedaris, Writing taught by Malcolm Gladwell, Cooking Instruction from Gordon Ramsey, and the Athletic Mindset with Wayne Gretzky.

Aura Carver Luxe HD Smart Digital Picture Frame

If your Valentine loves snapping pictures and posting them to Instagram, or capturing moments of the two of you exploring new places or just living everyday life, the Aura Carver Luxe HD Smart Digital Picture Frame may be the best last-minute Valentine’s Day gift.

With two-day shipping, you can quickly receive the digital photo frame and load it with pictures of some of your favorite moments together.

This 10.1-inch digital picture frame made it onto Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 list. It features full HD 1920 x 1200 resolution and works with Alexa. You can upload over 10,000 photos from your phone to your Aura frame and also get free unlimited cloud storage. We think it’s a fantastic way to give an elegant, usable, unique, and sentimental Valentine’s Day gift.

TheraBox Self Care Subscription Box

Self-care is all the rage these days, but many of us don’t know exactly how to practice self-care or feel guilty “indulging” ourselves. A subscription to TheraBox, a self-care subscription box, is a great last-minute Valentine’s Day gift for anyone in your life who deserves a little break and needs a reminder that it’s good to treat your body and mind with relaxing and nurturing things.

Each monthly TheraBox delivery contains 6 to 8 full-sized health, wellness, beauty, and self-care products that promote happiness, mindfulness, and wellbeing. Examples include aromatherapy essential oils, natural and organic bath soaps, bath bombs, body lotions, creams, oils, face and skin care products, mindfulness/happiness activities like journals and meditation cards, and candles.

The value of each box is over $120, though the monthly subscription fee is far less. It’s a fun way for your loved one to discover cool products and get treated once a month to an exciting unboxing.

W & P Porter Insulated Bottle

Almost anyone can use an insulated bottle these days, and even if your loved one already has one, chances are the W&P Porter Insulated Bottle will be a major, very appreciated upgrade. It ships super quickly, so it’s a smart last-minute Valentine’s Day gift option. Moreover, if you’re on a tight budget and in the market for a cheap Valentine’s Day gift, it’s one of those gifts that looks really expensive but is actually quite reasonably priced.

The W&P Porter Insulated Bottle comes in cute patterns and is designed to promote the purest, cleanest taste of your beverage with every sip. This is due to the edge-to-edge ceramic coating, which ensures the liquid never touches any metal. It has a double-walled, vacuum-insulated stainless steel core, which effectively keeps hot drinks hot for 12 hours and cold drinks cold for 24 hours. Lastly, it’s completely leakproof, fits into a standard cup holder, has a nice wide mouth, and is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Cove Wearable Stress-Relieving Device

Wearable stress-relieving technology is a relatively new niche in the wellness space, but early studies show promising results. The Cove Wearable Stress-Relieving Device makes a thoughtful and functional last-minute Valentine’s Day gift for a girlfriend or boyfriend, wife or husband, or mom, dad, or friend. It can be delivered with same-day shipping on Amazon Prime, or next day shipping in some locations, so even if you procrastinated on buying Valentine’s Day gifts or forgot altogether, you can still swoop in with a life-changing gift by the time you sit down f0r a candlelit dinner with your sweetheart.

Cove emits specific, research-backed vibrations to reduce stress, improve sleep, wake up more energized, and increase focus, memory, and concentration. Particularly if your loved one struggles with anxiety, stress, or insomnia, Cove can truly revolutionize how they feel.

Same-Day Flower Delivery from 1-800-Flowers

If you’re really down to the wire, you can order same-day delivery Valentine’s Day flowers from 1-800-flowers. You can place your order up to 2:30 p.m. in the recipient’s time zone for orders on Monday – Friday, 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. on Sunday for same-day delivery. We love the romantic Key to My Heart arrangement of red roses, pink Asiatic lilies, pink Peruvian lilies (alstroemeria); accented with baby’s breath, spiral eucalyptus, and assorted greenery.

If you’re looking for Valentine’s Day flowers for your mom or someone other than a romantic partner, consider the Fields of Europe Bliss bouquet, which is said to be inspired by the natural beauty of the European countryside. The attractive bouquet features red roses, mini carnations; white Asiatic lilies, and Peruvian lilies (alstroemeria), accented with baby’s breath, hypericum, and assorted greenery. The flowers come in a clear vase with a red satin ribbon. You can also upgrade your last-minute Valentine’s Day flower delivery order with chocolate-covered strawberries, edible fruit arrangements, and more.

Crated with Love: Monthly Date Night Subscription Box

Make date night fun with Crated with Love Date Night Subscription Box for couples. Each month, you’ll receive a box with some sort of fun and engaging relationship-building games and activities with different themes. The activities always bring tons of laughs and create lasting memories. Examples of date night box contents that arrive include escape room coupons, taco-making kits, and a 90’s theme throwback date.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker for Individual Waffles

You can start Valentine’s Day off on the right foot by whipping up a romantic breakfast in bed with the Dash Mini Waffle Maker. This inexpensive waffle maker arrives in just a day or two with Amazon Prime shipping, so it’s a good last-minute Valentine’s Day gift idea.

It makes adorable 4-inch, heart-shaped waffles, and can also be used for paninis, hash browns, pizza dough, and more. With an average customer rating of 4.7 stars and nearly 192,000 Amazon reviews, this little waffle maker will deliver on romantic moments together cuddling and enjoying the food you made with love.

The waffle maker is non-stick, so it’s easy to clean and is super compact so it won’t add to kitchen clutter. You can even use it to cook up a menu of heart-themed food for the entire Valentine’s Day. Start off with blueberry waffles, make a lunch of heart-shaped panini grilled cheese, make mini heart-shaped personalized pizzas for dinner, and end with love brownies. It’ll be a day filled with loving memories.

OnePlus Buds Z2 True Wireless Earbuds

Who doesn’t love listening to music, podcasts, or other streaming audio on their phone? Though Apple AirPods may get a lot of the buzz, they’re expensive and not for everyone. We like the OnePlus Buds Z2 True Wireless Earbuds for those looking for a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift that’s more practical than outright romantic. These completely wireless earbuds are up to your sweetest workouts and walk in the rain, as they have an IP55 waterproof rating. Even the charging case has an IPX4 rating, so it sheds excess water.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 True Wireless Earbuds have three MICs on each earbud that analyze the ambient environmental sounds. There is 40dB of active noise canceling so you can block out the background noise and immerse yourself in your private musical world. The sound quality is crystal clear, full, round, and bass-heavy. Finally, your Valentine will love the impressive battery life — up to 38 hours — and a Dash Charge feature where just 10 minutes of power gives you enough juice for five hours of listening pleasure. The earbuds can be shipped in just two days with Amazon Prime, making it a perfect last-minute Valentine’s Day gift option.

Bliss Collections Love Coupons

One of the best last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts for loved ones involves coupons. You can personalize the coupons with acts of service or favors your significant other cherishes most. From massages to taking over the brunt of the chores, coupons can span the gamut and the options are endless. If you are crafty and want to exercise your DIY muscles, you can make your own love coupons for Valentine’s Day yourself. Otherwise, we recommend the Bliss Collections Love Coupons.

This set of 15 coupons is perfect for a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift for a girlfriend, wife, boyfriend, husband, or fiancé. It arrives very quickly with Amazon Prime shipping and the coupons are well made and printed on high-quality 120lb premium uncoated white card stock. Each coupon measures 3.5 x 8 inches.

The 15 love coupons are each unique, and promise favors such as a full body massage, recipient’s choice of dinner, breakfast in bed, a lovers’ quarrel victory, and a pass on chores. If your sweetheart isn’t necessarily into tangible gifts, this could be a perfect choice.

Disney+ Bundle

Everyone loves having ad-free streaming content to watch, and the Disney Bundle includes subscriptions to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu. This mega pack has thousands of shows and movies to enjoy, and because you get instant access as soon as you sign up, it’s a fantastic last-minute Valentine’s Day gift for anyone on your list. Disney+ has all the nostalgic classics from Disney and Pixar, as well as new releases and exclusive originals. You also get access to Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic content. Hulu has a massive streaming library of TV shows and movies, like The Handmaid’s Tale and How I Met Your Mother. ESPN+ is a sports lover’s dream, with thousands of live and archived events from the UFC, MLB, international soccer, PGA, college sports, and more, along with premium analysis and daily studio shows, fantasy tools, and exclusive originals from top athletes.

