Best Apple Prime Day deals

Apple’s devices don’t come cheap, which is why there’s always a lot of interest from shoppers on Apple Prime Day deals. Here’s your chance to get some of Apple’s products with huge discounts, not just from Amazon but also from other retailers. We’ve gathered our favorite Prime Day deals on the iPad, iPhone, AirPods, MacBook, and Apple Watch in one place so you won’t have to keep jumping between websites, but you’re still going to have to make a quick decision on what you’ll purchase because there’s no telling how much time is remaining before these bargains disappear.

Best iPad Prime Day deals

Apple popularized the tablet with its iPad, and it has since released additional lines — namely, the iPad Air, the iPad Mini, and the iPad Pro. You’ll be able to enjoy discounts when buying any of these models through the iPad Prime Day deals that we’ve rounded up, and there’s no shortage of options because you can get previous-generation releases for even more affordable prices. You need to act fast though, as stocks for these iPads aren’t expected to last long.

Best iPhone Prime Day deals

There’s no assurance that you can get a huge discount on the latest iPhone 15 series, but you can surely enjoy savings if you’re fine with going for older models in this year’s iPhone Prime Day deals. Whether this will be your first time to own an iPhone, or you’re planning to finally make an upgrade, you wouldn’t want to miss these bargains. The stocks that will be up for sale will be very limited though, so don’t waste any time!

Best AirPods Prime Day deals

Apple fans who want to buy new wireless earbuds or wireless headphones for Prime Day can go for the AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max. These popular audio devices are cheaper with the available headphone deals, which means stocks will most likely be selling quickly. You’ll be able to enjoy active noise cancellation with the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, and extremely easy pairing with an iPhone with any of these models, but it would be better if you’ll enjoy these benefits while also pocketing some savings with your purchase of AirPods.

Best MacBook Prime Day deals

The entry of Apple’s own processors in its MacBooks — beginning with the M1 chip and the M4 chip on its way — to deliver unparalleled performance has made the brand’s laptops even more popular. There are lots of choices to make when buying from MacBook Prime Day deals such as the particular model to purchase, the RAM and storage that you’ll get, and the display size that you prefer, which means you better hurry if you want to finalize your transaction while the discounts from Prime Day are still online.

Best Apple Watch Prime Day deals

It’s an excellent time to buy one of Apple’s wearable devices as there are loads of discounts from these Apple Watch Prime Day deals that we’ve collected. Set your sights on one of the latest models if you want the latest technology on your wrist, but an older release is also a fine purchase because they’ll let you access some of the most important Apple Watch features such as health monitoring. These offers may expire at any moment though, so complete your transaction as soon as possible.

How to choose Apple products on Prime Day

First and foremost, you’re going to want to go for the latest generations of the Apple products that you decide to buy for Prime Day. Not only does this ensure that you’ll be getting the newest technologies in your device, but also that it will receive operating system updates for a long time. It’s certainly not an issue if you’ll be going for a previous-generation model, but you should have an eye on getting the most recent release as possible.

To help you narrow down your choices, it’s highly recommended that you set a maximum budget for your purchase from Apple Prime Day deals, and that you try to get as close as possible to that limit. This will make sure that you get the best possible model for the Apple device that you’re planning to buy, and with the discounts of the shopping holiday, you may be surprised that your money will go much further. The product that you previously couldn’t afford may be within your reach now.

The quality of Apple products is one less thing to worry about, as the brand is a mainstay in our roundups of the best tablets, best phones, best laptops, best wireless earbuds, and best smartwatches. It’s just a matter of selecting the particular Apple device that you’re going to buy — do you need a mobile device such as a tablet or a smartphone, or is it time to upgrade to a powerful laptop? Do you want wireless earbuds or wireless headphones that will provide a premium listening experience, or do you want a wearable device with comprehensive health monitoring features? Once you know what Apple device that you want to purchase, making the rest of the choices will come easier.

How we chose these Apple Prime Day deals

The ultimate goal is to give you excellent value for money, so when we chose these Apple Prime Day deals, we went with offers that we think won’t appear again for a while. We’re not going through all this trouble so you can pocket savings of just a few dollars with your purchase — we’re going with the lowest prices that you’ll see until at least Black Friday. If you’re thinking about getting an Apple device for yourself, or as a gift for your loved one, you won’t regret taking advantage of any of the offers that we’ve recommended above.

Apple Prime Day deals aren’t just on Amazon, as other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have also slashed the prices of Apple devices to try to keep up with the discounts. This is excellent news for shoppers as this means the potential for savings will only keep growing. This also means that the price of a particular Apple product may be different across the various channels. You shouldn’t worry that you’ll have to keep looking at different websites yourself though — the offers that we’ve rounded up here are the lowest prices for each device, and we’ll keep update these links as soon as there are nay changes.