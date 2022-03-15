Best Headphone Deals for March 2022

A good pair of headphones is essential in the 21st-century era of mobile tech and remote work, be it for listening to podcasts and audiobooks, jamming to your tunes, or even playing some video games when you’re away from home. Better still is a pair of headphones that let you block out the noise around you and free you from the tyranny of wires, and the good news is that there are plenty of great noise-canceling wireless cans on the market for you to choose from. This premium head-fi can get pricey, though, so to help you find a quality pair and keep some cash in your pocket, we’ve rounded up the best headphone deals right here:

Why Buy

An excellent value

Plush, comfortable earcups

Great battery life

Voice assistant integration works well

If you’re looking for the best pair of wireless headphones for 100 bones or less, then you’ve just found them. We’re not going to kid you and claim that the Sony WH-CH710N over-ear headphones are the best on the market, or that they compete with cans that cost three times as much, but for the money, they’re hard to beat. They sound good, they’re very comfortable, and they have a seriously impressive battery life that rivals or even beats that of more expensive headphones.

Aside from being wireless, the Sony WH-CH710N sport are noise canceling, although it’s a more pared-down technology compared to the active noise canceling (ANC) found on more expensive headphones. Also, we didn’t find the sound quality and clarity on these to be quite on par with those of high-end pairs like the Sony WH-1000XM4 or Bose 700, but the WH-CH710N do sound perfectly good enough to keep most people perfectly happy (die-hard audiophiles might want to look elsewhere — and be prepared to spend quite a bit more).

The simpler noise-canceling technology isn’t quite as good as ANC — another cut corner to keep the cost so low — but it gets the job done most of the time, the exception being particularly loud and jarring surrounding noises. For the price, though, we can’t look this gift horse too hard in the mouth. The Sony WH-CH710N are fantastic for what you pay and are one of the best headphone deals (if not the best) out there for shoppers on a budget.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones — $278, was $350

Why Buy

Best-in-class sound quality

Stellar noise canceling

Multi-device Bluetooth pairing

All-day battery life

We rated the Sony WH-1000XM4 as the best headphones overall owing to their great design, all-day comfort, industry-leading sound, and intuitive features. We don’t have to tell you that this world-class quality comes at a price, but headphone deals on these pop up fairly often and are a great opportunity to snag a pair of what might be the perfect headphones. That’s not something we say lightly.

Unlike its cheaper sibling, the Sony WH-1000XM4 sports true active noise canceling. It works beautifully to block out the world around you when you want to get in the zone, but even the best ANC will be wasted on a pair of headphones that doesn’t sound good. The Sony WH-1000XM4 sound stellar, and that audio quality is paired with an excellent built-in mic for crystal clear voice when you’re taking calls.

Some other neat design features include intuitive touch sensor controls, multi-device Bluetooth pairing (meaning you don’t have to constantly connect and disconnect your headphones if you use them regularly with several of your devices), and wearing detection. A 30-hour battery life and quick-charging abilities should keep you from running out of juice when you’re on the go, too. All in all, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are pretty much the gold standard of wireless over-ear headphones, and you can’t really go wrong with them — especially with these headphone deals.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones — $279, was $329

Why Buy

Comfortable over-ear design

Can connect to multiple devices

Great audio quality

Very effective noise canceling

If you know audio, you know Bose, and you know that the name is synonymous with quality. The Bose QuietComfort 45 are one of the brand’s most iconic pairs of headphones, and for plenty of good reasons: They’re sturdy, they sound awesome, they’re super comfortable, and they offer some great features like multi-device pairing and — you guessed it — active noise cancelling.

The QuietComfort line represent the Bose flagship headphones, with this model replacing the QuietComfort 35 II. The QuietComfort 45 sports some improved design touches over the last-gen model, such as smooth earcups and a leatherette headband cushion (instead of the old Alcantara, which looks ugly after awhile), as well as much-enhanced battery life. Another new feature is USB-C rapid charging, a definite upgrade over the now-outdated MicroUSB.

Other than that, the QuietComfort 45 have everything we loved about previous iterations, right down to their light-but-tough Bose build quality and intuitive controls. Although these are stellar headphones, for the price, we would have liked to see some bells and whistles like wear detection and custom equalization options. Nonetheless, few are likely to find themselves displeased when listening with a pair of Bose QuietComfort 45, and it’s one of the best headphone deals for less than $300 if you’re a lover of the brand.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 — $329, was $379

Why Buy

Remarkably comfortable

Multiple Bluetooth connections at once

Unmatched noise canceling

Crystal clear mic for calls and voice assistants

Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 were the runner-up in our best headphones roundup, and they give the Sony WH-1000XM4 a serious run for their money. Truth be told, it’s a toss-up between these and Sony’s offering, although headphone deals make the WH-1000XM4 a better bargain at the moment. If you’re a fan of Bose, though, then the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 embody the absolute best that the brand has to offer.

For starters, they sound amazing, but you already knew that. Where the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 really shine is with the feature that’s so good, Bose named the cans after it: the active noise cancelling. The ANC on these headphones is nothing short of incredible, with 11 levels of active noise cancelling to filter out any and all ambient sounds so you can fully immerse yourself in your music, podcast, mobile gaming, or whatever.

The stainless steel headband and earcups are durable yet surprisingly light on the head, and another thing we love about these is the crystal clear voice clarity for calls thanks to their best-in-class built-in mics. In fact, they’re easily the best headphones for voice calls, so if that’s something you do a lot, considering giving these a spin. The 20-hour battery life isn’t as impressive as some other pairs, but it’s sufficient for all-day listening and the USB-C quick-charging means you can easily juice it up when you need to.

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones — $449, was $549

Why Buy

Superb aluminum construction

Fantastic sound quality

Nearly perfect noise cancellation

Transparency mode for staying aware of your surroundings

Apple all but wrote the book on wireless earbuds, but many were still somewhat surprised when the company threw its hat into the over-ear headphone ring. Its first attempt, the AirPods Max, were a resounding success. They feature an exquisite overall design, premium look and feel with their aluminum earcups, and all that Apple style and polish that fans of the brand know and love.

The AirPods Max look and feel amazing, but what’s even more important is the technology under the hood, and these over-ear wireless headphones deliver. The sound quality is fantastic and the active noise cancelling works beautifully, easily matching that of similar pairs from other top makers like Bose and Sony. One really nice feature that these have is the optional transparency mode, which is almost the opposite of active noise canceling. Instead of suppressing ambient noise, it filters it and lets some of it in, so you can still enjoy whatever you’re listening to without being cut off from the rest of the world.

That transparency mode is useful to have in certain situations, such as when you want to be able to hear someone talking to you or when you’re walking down a busy street and want to remain safely aware of your surroundings. Voice clarity with the built-in mic is also great, and we found it to be pretty much on par with the Bose 700. The AirPods Max are pricey to be sure, but when on sale, they’re one of the best headphone deals to be found. If you’re a die-hard Apple fan, this is the pair for you.

