Warmer weather is just around the corner. That means it’s almost time for overnight hikes, long days at the beach, and exploring the great outdoors. You’ve no doubt packed the camp chairs, a trunk full of yard games, and a well-stocked cooler. But, what about the tunes? Upgrade your warm-weather outdoor game this year with the best waterproof speakers designed to keep the party going anywhere.

Bose SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Most Versatile

Bose has long been the household name in home audio, and it brings the same design and technical savvy to its portable speaker game, too. The new SoundLink Flex is Bose’s best mid-range on-the-go audio option. At less than eight inches long and just over a pound, it’s well-sized for everything from day hikes to beach days to weeklong travel getaways. The sleek capsule design belies a rugged IP67 construction that’s dustproof and waterproof. It even floats, so you won’t lose it should it decide to go for an unexpected swim without you. Bonus: It pairs easily with other Bose speakers, too.

Sonos Move Portable Speaker

Most Spluge-worthy

We’ve long been fans of Sonos’ minimalist design aesthetic and future-forward products. At just under $400, the Move is the brand’s flagship portable speaker and the one to buy if money is no object. It’s the largest on this list, but that heft means it delivers high-quality sound that’s probably comparable to your home audio system. It sounds fantastic and boasts a long list of features, including wireless charging, touch controls, AirPlay 2 compatibility, and even connects seamlessly to Google Assistant and Alexa. The IP56 rating means it’s built to withstand rain, snow, extreme temperatures, and accidental drops.

Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Best Mid-range Portable Speaker

We’ve long been fans of Marshall’s rock-inspired aesthetic -- a look that carries through from its original amps to its headphones to its portable speakers. Case in point: The Emberton. This sleek Bluetooth speaker uses True Stereophonic technology to create a larger sound space than its tiny size should allow. With a 20-hour battery, it’s ready for long weekends at the cabin or a few days at the beach between charges. The IPX7 rating means it’s not quite waterproof, but it’s water-resistant enough for all but the most extreme near-water adventures.

Tribit StormBox Micro 2 Portable Speaker

Best Budget Speaker

Tribit’s StormBox Micro 2 is proof that great-sounding portable speakers needn’t cost a fortune. This newly refreshed version of the original StormBox Micro boasts 10 watts of power and up to 12 hours of playtime. The built-in battery even doubles as a backup power bank for your phone or tablet in a pinch. With an IP67 rating, it promises a waterproof and dustproof construction that’s durable enough to take along on the trail or to the beach. Plus, it measures less than four inches across, so it stuffs easily into a daypack, carry-on bag, or even your pocket.

JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Most Rugged

JBL’s Xtreme 2 blends a cool modern aesthetic with great sound and nearly indestructible construction. The IPX7 shell is completely waterproof, capable of surviving spills, hard rain, and even full submersion. A 10,000mAh lithium-ion battery powers four built-in drivers and dual JBL Bass Radiators for up to 15 hours with big, booming sound. It also links wirelessly with up to 100 JBL Connect+-enabled speakers in case you ever want to start an impromptu concert with 99 of your closest friends.

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Portable Waterproof Speaker

Best for Big Bass

Ultimate Ears’ Megaboom 3 delivers big, immersive sound. At less than nine inches tall and three inches around, it’s surprisingly portable while promising a maximum sound level of 90dBC. The integrated lithium-ion battery is good for up to 20 hours and charges via any standard micro USB cable. Plus, it pairs wirelessly with up to eight devices and connects to two source devices with a max range of 150 feet, making it perfect for serious parties.

