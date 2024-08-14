 Skip to main content
Jam out, barbecue, and party with these outdoor rock speakers: $800 off today

By
sonance outdoor rock speakers deal bestbuy august 2024 sitting next to statue
Sonance

Whether you’re having a cookout with some friends or family, swimming in a pool, playing some backyard games, enjoying a movie night, or just doing some yardwork outside, it’s always good to have your favorite tunes going. The problem is that most speakers, at least of suitable quality, are not designed to be used outdoors and exposed to the elements. Bluetooth speakers work, but those don’t tend to put off enough sound for a social gathering. Well, you’re in luck, because Best Buy has some outdoor rock speakers on sale for a whopping $800 off today. That’s right, normally $1,300, you can grab the Sonance 2.1-channel outdoor speaker system, with a subwoofer, for just $500. Wowzers. Grab that deal if you’re already interested or we can break down why these rocks are so badass.

Why spend $500 on this 2.1-channel outdoor rock speaker system?

Sonance outdoor rock speakers deal
Sonance

If these were ordinary speakers, the specifications might not be that impressive. They’re decent, yes, but compared to a high-quality surround system they stand no chance. But we’re not talking about a premium surround system, are we? We’re talking about weather-resistant, 2.1-channel outdoor speakers with a subwoofer. Normally, you’d be lucky to find outdoor speakers that sound this good, let alone a system that includes a subwoofer. You gotta’ have that bass.

The system is capable of covering a 700-square-foot area for comfortable listening, perfect for any local backyard, patio, or porch setup. It comes with two 2-way 6-1/2-inch satellite rock speakers, which have 1-inch tweeters, plus one 10-inch rock subwoofer. So, there are three speakers in total counting the sub.

If you’re into tech numbers, they offer 89 decibels of sensitivity for crisp, robust audio, with a 50Hz to 20kHz satellite frequency response range and a 35Hz to 150kHz woofer frequency response range. Moreover, they offer 8 ohms of nominal impedance to ensure efficient power conduction. If you have no idea what any of those numbers or stats mean, don’t worry. It means these speakers sound pretty damn good, especially for an outdoor set. Your next cookout, camping session, or family get-together is going to be a blast.

But here’s the best part: They’re discounted by $800 today. Once this deal is over, you will not find this price available again anytime soon. Usually $1,300, they’re just $500 today. If you have a My Best Buy Rewards account and a Best Buy credit card you can also bring that price down even more with a rewards certificate. Even without extra rewards though, that’s a killer price. Rock on.

