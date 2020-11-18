Despite what soap companies want us to think, going outside and getting dirty isn’t going to kill us. Even eating dirt every once in a while can be good for us. But if you’re trying to stay well-groomed and hygienic, you’re still going to have to clean off eventually — even in the great outdoors.

Whether you’re on the go, at a dispersed campsite in the middle of nowhere, or in the beach parking lot on the way to work after a morning surf session, a portable camping shower can get you clean with little effort. We’ve tracked down some of the best showers in four categories: bag, pump, electric, and propane.

Keep in mind that these aren’t just for showering yourself off either. Spraying down dirty kids, a muddy dog, or dirty dishes while in the front country are all easy with a portable hot water shower for camping.

More Gear Guides

Best Hangable Portable Camp Showers

A bag of water hanging from a tree is the simplest way to shower. You’ll just need to choose what size and kind of nozzle you want.

Advanced Elements 3-Gallon Summer Shower

Don’t be fooled by the silver appearance of the 3-Gallon Summer Shower from Advanced Elements. Four layers and a reflective surface on the inside heat up the water to well over 110 degrees Fahrenheit after a couple of hours in the sun. The Summer Shower has an easy-on nozzle and a small pocket for soap or the included mirror. The 3-gallon size is manageable when it’s full of water but there are 2.5- and 5-gallon versions available, too.

Coleman 5-Gallon Solar Shower

The 5-Gallon Solar Shower from Coleman is a simple take on the shower bag idea. Just fill the bag, hang it in a tree, and let gravity handle the water pressure. A strong handle lets you carry and hang the bag. A quick twist of the nozzle releases up to five gallons of water — more than enough for up to five showers if you’re practicing good water management. For around $20, you could have a few up around the cabin or campsite.

Best Pump-Powered Portable Camp Showers

Out in the woods, hanging bags of water that weigh over 40 pounds can be tough. Just hoisting a bag shower into a tree can prove to be a workout. By contrast, pump-style camp showers pressurize the water in a container then squeeze it out via a nozzle. Don’t expect a “Super Soaker” kind of pressure, but it’s often more than enough to clean off salt, mud, and whatever else you like rolling around in.

Nemo Helio Pressure Shower

The Nemo Helio Pressure Shower features a foot pump, a collapsible water container, and a spray hose. Fill the bag from any water source, pump it up, and you’re ready to go. Hold the button on the nozzle for on, let it go for off. When you’re done, the whole thing collapses down to a compact 17 inches by nine inches. If you haven’t tried the latest cold shower trend, then you’ll probably want to heat the water first by leaving it in the sun for a few hours.

RinseKit POD

For ultimate ease of use, the RinseKit POD connects to a hose tap which fills the tank with water and pressurizes the system at the same time. The 1.75-gallon tank gives you three minutes and 30 seconds of spray time via five settings on a six-foot hose. A port on the side attaches to an air pump if you don’t have a hose tap nearby. An optional car-powered heater can also plug into the port taking your backcountry shower to spa level. The larger RinseKit Plus boasts a two-gallon reservoir with a five-minute spray time.

Yakima RoadShower

Yakima’s clever RoadShower is the best portable camp shower for road-trippers. It easily mounts to most automotive roof racks for heated, pressurized hose-downs anywhere the dirt road takes you. The base version holds up to four gallons of water under constant pressure, heated by the sun during the day. An integrated thermometer lets you know just how hot the water is before you decide to rinse off yourself, your dog, or your camp dishes. Just attach a portable shower stall for camping to your vehicle, and you’re ready to get wet in relative privacy. For serious off-roaders and overlanders, seven- and 10-gallon models are also available.

Best Electric Camp Showers

From bicycles to surfboards, everything has a battery now, so it’s no surprise that showers are getting electrified, too.

Ivation Portable Outdoor Shower

The Portable Outdoor Shower from Ivation is a simple battery-powered pump attached to a hose and showerhead. It comes with a hook and suction cup to hang the nozzle so you have both hands to attend to your beauty regimen. The source hose goes straight into the water, be it a bucket or stream. While no heater is built-in, a filter keeps the dirt and grime out. The USB-rechargeable battery lasts for an hour.

Best Propane Camp Shower

Sometimes cold showers are great. But, nothing makes you feel human again in the woods like a long hot shower. Propane is the perfect way to achieve that.

Mr. Heater BOSS-XB13 Basecamp Shower System

Mr. Heater’s Boss line of portable camping showers uses a propane burner (fueled by standard, one-pound canisters) to heat your shower water and a D-cell-powered to pump it. The XB-13 is the smallest model in the lineup but delivers 0.6 gallons per minute with up to 40 minutes of runtime. The 12,000 BTUs of power fires up with electric ignition, heating the water up to 35 degrees Fahrenheit over the source water temperature. Pair it with a portable shower tent for camping, and it’s the closest thing to showering at home in the middle of nowhere.

Editors' Recommendations