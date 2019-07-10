Dispersed Camping Is Your Way to Camp for Free All Over the U.S.

Share

Over a quarter of the United States is federally owned land and it’s free to camp on most of it — granted you follow a few restrictions and guidelines.

What Is Dispersed Camping?

Dispersed camping doesn’t mean you disperse your junk all over your campsite. Camping like that usually gets you kicked out.

Dispersed camping is the act of camping — for free — on federal lands on the U.S. outside of any campsite or recreation facility. Almost every National Forest, Bureau of Land Management District, or Wildlife Management Area is fair game for free camping as long as you abide by a short list of rules.

Why Go Dispersed Camping?

These kinds of “sites”’ don’t have any facilities. They may have a fire pit from a previous user, but that’s about it. There are no toilets, no place to store food away from bears, and certainly no showers like most car camping sites.

What these sites lack in facilities they make up for in natural resources. Pristine areas some people only see on Instagram are easily accessible from dispersed camping locations. Most people don’t attempt this kind of camping so you’ll likely have the place to yourself, free from the crowds and noise of the National Parks and other campsites.

Tips for Dispersed Camping

OK, so this dispersed camping thing sounds pretty good. How do you do it? How do you know if you’re in the right place if there are no sites? How do you not get eaten by a bear?

Choosing a Destination

When choosing a destination, we need to be careful that we’re not traveling onto private land. Conveniently, the U.S. Forest Service has provided an interactive map of all the National Forests. Pull this up, scroll around to the area you want to visit, and see exactly what land is National Forest or National Park — National Forest is the one we’re looking for. The interactive map can show trails, official campsites, and resources for all kinds of activities.

The Bureau of Land Management also has many maps online. While not interactive, they still show what land is open for dispersed camping.

Many other websites list great places to camp for free around the country, including those outside National Forests and BLM land. Free Campsites and Campendium are great places to start.

Going off-grid is often means going outside of cell service. Grocery stores and Ranger Stations near where you want to camp will often have these special offline resources called paper maps you can take with you. They work without cell service or even power. When you’re in the middle of nowhere, paper will always work.

Finding a Site

Now you’ve identified a destination you want to visit, you need a spot to throw down a tent. Obviously, cliffs, rivers, and dense woods don’t make great spots to camp. Do you know what’s accessible?

It’s always a good idea to try and use an existing site so won’t destroy any of the trees and plants in a new spot. Google Maps becomes a good friend in this step. Google Maps does a pretty good job (though it’s not 100-percent correct) of identifying National Forest land. Find the area you want to go, turn on the satellite image layer, and zoom way in. Many campsites look like clearings or pullouts off the side of dirt roads.

Ranger Stations and Forest Service offices are happy to help you locate a spot. They can clarify what land is open and let you know what restrictions are in place. For example, areas may be closed to camping during the summer with a fire restriction or certain roads might be gated or impassible during certain parts of the year.

One last tip? Leave yourself enough light and time to find where you are going. Existing dispersed camping sites rarely have any sort of signage to help you find them. New sites definitely won’t. Unless you want to pitch your tent in a random location and possibly have to move in the morning, get there early so you can see what you’re doing.

What to Bring

The only facilities dispersed camping will have are grass, trees, rivers, and mountains.

Some dispersed camping sites are not accessible by car so you’ll be carrying everything. A solid backpack and lightweight gear will be much easier to carry than a 10-person tent and three coolers.

Since you could be in bear and mountain lion country, you’ll need some way to store your food safely. Lock up food in your car or in a bear canister, or hang it up properly in a tree.

How Not to Get Eaten by an Animal

With the solitude and open space of National Forests come the animals that live there. Any time we’re out in the woods, we need to be animal-aware. We’re in their home now. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has some great safety tips.

For bears, they suggest: “Never run from a bear. Bears can sprint at up to 40 mph — and, like dogs, will chase animals that run away. If you are approached or charged by a bear, stand your ground and use your bear deterrent (i.e. spray). Most charges by bears are defensive, not predatory.”

For brown bears specifically: “Be bear aware and look for signs of recent bear traffic. Leave when you see crushed plants, scat or fresh tracks. Avoid surprising bears when you are out hiking by making noise: clap your hands, sing and talk. Travel in groups and make extra noise if you are in a brushy or loud area.”

Here’s our guide broken down by different bear species.

For mountain lions, they recommend: “Do all you can to appear larger. Raise your arms. If wearing a jacket, take it off and wave it around. Pick up small children. Wave arms slowly, speak firmly in a loud voice, throw rocks or other objects. Try to remain standing and face the attacking animal. Fight back if attacked.”

Here are more tips for avoiding a mountain lion encounter.

Leave No Trace

So, you’ve found your site and have done your homework to prevent any run-ins with the local animals. It’s almost time to kick back end enjoy the scenery — but that scenery is only pristine if we keep it that way. There won’t be much left if campers toss their cans and garbage into the woods.

Since the 1950s, the Forest Service, National Park Service, and Bureau of Land Management have been teaching the principles of Leave No Trace, which have become a set of seven guidelines designed to keep our wilderness areas beautiful for generations to come.

Leave No Trace:

Plan ahead and prepare Travel and camp on durable surfaces Dispose of waste properly Leave what you find Minimize campfire impacts Respect wildlife Be considerate of other visitors

Let’s dig into a few of these.

Plan Ahead

Planning is what you’re doing right now. Knowing ahead of time where you’re going, what you’re going to take, and how to stay safe while you’re there is half the battle. Leaving your plan with a friend or ranger isn’t a bad idea either.

Have a Fire

Fires are hard on the environment but, with a few tips, we can keep our dispersed camping area clean.

Use an existing fire pit and campsite when you can. If a site has already been trampled down and the ground burnt from a fire, using that one reduces damage to another area. Only collect dead and downed wood; rules for National Parks state there can’t be any cutting of new wood.

Another step to a great fire is bringing your own fire pan. These keep the fire off the ground, not scarring the rocks and plans there. Many fire pans have attachments for cooking and fold up small for travel.

No Toilets or Water

We’re taking all our garbage with us when we head out, but with no running water or bathrooms, how do we take care of our own waste?

Leave No Trace recommends digging a small hole, called a cathole, 6 inches deep. Do the deed in your hole, make like a cat, and cover it up using the dug-up dirt. Keep your catholes at least 100 feet from any water source so it doesn’t contaminate it. You might be drinking that!

For water, taps don’t just grow out of trees, so we’re going have to bring our own or treat it. Treating water is easy with purification tablets, a filtration pump, or electronic water purifiers.

For more info on Leave No Trace and to find courses in your area, head here.

Article originally published February 1, 2019.