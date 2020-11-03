The 10 Best Water Filters in 2020, Reviewed

If there was ever a year to put extra emphasis on sanitation, it’s this one. From masks to hand sanitizers to social distancing, 2020 has been a year of maximum focus on minimizing exposure to anything that could get us sick. But while doing your best to stay safe from airborne pathogens, don’t forget about other inroads that unwanted microbes, chemicals, and toxins can use, namely the water you consume (we recommend grabbing these bottled water brands). Sure, it would be nice to be able to mindlessly trust the the water coming out of your tap, but as we’ve seen in countless communities in recent years, safe drinking water is not something you can always take for granted.

Fortunately, there are a plethora of great water filters out there (that you can even include in your DIY Emergency Kit List) that can ensure only safe, pure H2O ends up in your glass (and more to the point in your mouth) even if the water source itself isn’t clean as a whistle. Simply put: A water filter is an essential kitchen gadget.

Best Water Filter Overall: Brita 18 Cup UltraMax Water Dispense

Brita water filters are both the OGs and the reigning champs. This large-capacity water filter holds enough liquid to be used to fill pots for cooking or to deliver multiple chilled servings of water between refills. And pro tip: Fill it, let the water run down through the filter, then top off the upper compartment before returning it to the fridge for even more purified refreshment.

Best Countertop Filter: Apex Quality Countertop Drinking Water Filter

This sleek, minimalist water filter is designed to tie in with most standard sink faucets and can redirect the flow of the water through its five stage filtration system, producing water that is free of more than 99% of common harmful materials you really don’t want to drink. And note that there is an even lower priced option without the chrome exterior.

Best Under-Sink Filter: APEX Water Systems ROES-50 Essence Series

With this water filtration system installed underneath your sink, you can create water that is every bit as pure as the stuff you would bay $1.50 a bottle for at the store, because it uses the exact same reverse osmosis system many bottled water companies trust to create clean, pure water. Also don’t worry, it’s pretty easy to install as a DIY.

Best Faucet Filter: PUR PUR-0A1 Faucet Water Mount Filtration System

PUR is to faucet filtration systems what Brita is to pitchers: The brand has been around for years and is a trusted name in the water filtration game for good reason, namely that its products work. This affordable faucet filter connects to most standard kitchen taps and has an indicator light that tells you when it’s time for a new filter.

Best Water Filter for Emergency Prep: LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

While of course you never want to have to drink from a puddle, a river, or a bucket filled with old rain water, if you have a LifeStraw water filter, you can do so with relative impunity. You can also stick this filter into a cup of questionable water that came out of your own tap. It’s an under-$20 investment that might have a stellar ROI if it keeps you safe and hydrated some day.

Best Water Filter for RVs, Hotels, and More: Sawyer Products SP134 TAP Water Filtration System

This easy-to-use filter can be popped onto almost any standard faucet such as you’d find in a kitchen, motel, RV, and beyond, so it’s perfect for travel in uncertain times (and uncertain places). It can even be screwed onto a hose or outdoor spigot for clean water anywhere you have a water source.

Other Water Filters We Love

Hydros 8-Cup Water Filter Pitcher

This handsome water pitcher looks great on the table, so you won’t mind having to use a water filter to provide clean drinking water to your guests. And it filters fast, so you can keep everyone well hydrated.

Katadyn Hike Microfilter Water Filter

A favorite of water filter for hikers and campers for years, this compact water filter is perfect for filling bottles and bladders from streams, lakes, or even puddles. The whole package tucks away small enough for use by long-distance hikers or mountaineers.

ZeroWater ZP-010 Water Filter Pitcher

Take out the guesswork with this filtering water pitcher that tells you the quality of the water in real time. When it’s time to change that filter, you’ll know it, which brings peace of mind. And more safety.

Whirlpool WHESFC Prio Series Whole Home Filter

Why settle for just one tap with clean water when you can clean every drop (or molecule) of water flowing out of every tap in the house? Not to mention every shower, the ice maker, the tub, and so on.

