The 5 Best Tasty Recipes That Use Protein Powder

Do you need more protein in your diet but don’t want to drink protein shakes? Maybe you don’t mind them but would still like some tasty recipes that use protein powder. There are lots of delicious ways you can bulk up those muscles or slim that waist without drinking shakes. Check out these five scrumptious recipes brimming with protein!

Benefits of Protein Powder

Protein powder contains amino acids that contribute to muscle building. Hence, it’s an incredibly helpful tool if you’re trying to increase muscle mass. It can also help repair damaged muscles and aid with tissue recovery after a workout.

Because protein is the most satiating macronutrient, protein powders are able to keep you full for longer periods and promote weight management. In addition, people who are ill or elderly may sometimes need a protein boost to provide extra nutrients. Some kinds of protein even help wounds heal! Read on to learn about creative ways to mix protein powder into healthy, mouth-watering recipes.

Here are 5 Recipes You Need to Try

Orange Strawberry Vanilla Smoothie Recipe

This fruit-packed smoothie combines sweet strawberries, citrusy oranges, and smooth, creamy vanilla. A scoop of protein powder thickens it up for a yummy, refreshing drink. Sprinkle in some chia or flax seeds to add even more protein. You can enjoy the smoothie after a run or workout to rehydrate your body, or try making it the night before for an easy and filling breakfast or snack.

Ingredients:

1/3 to 1/2 cup orange juice

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 cup frozen strawberries

1 tsp chia or flax seeds

Method:

Add the frozen strawberries, orange juice, protein powder, and chia/flax seeds to the blender . Blend until everything is mixed together well. If the smoothie is too thick, add small amounts of the orange juice until it’s the consistency you like. Pour into an 8-ounce glass and store the rest in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Oatmeal Recipe

This isn’t your grandma’s oatmeal! This oatmeal packs a double dose of those important amino acids with protein powder and natural peanut butter. Try to use natural peanut butter since no extra oils are added. You’ll find yourself feeling full till lunchtime after this hearty breakfast, especially if you top it off with chocolate chips, sliced banana, or both for a dash of sweetness.

Ingredients:

.5 cup rolled oats

.5 to 1 cup water, milk, or non-dairy milk alternative

1 scoop chocolate protein powder

1 tbsp natural peanut butter

Salt

Cinnamon

Chocolate chips

Sliced banana

Method:

In a small nonstick saucepan, whisk together the water/milk, protein powder, cinnamon, and salt. Stir in the rolled oats and cook for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally to keep from clumping. Remove the oatmeal from the heat when most of the liquid has been absorbed. It should have a creamy consistency. Scoop into a bowl and stir in natural peanut butter. Top with sliced banana and/or chocolate chips.

Coconut Date Protein Balls Recipe

These protein powerhouses take five minutes to make and utilize dates for all-natural sweetness. Since these little guys don’t require any baking, you can whip up a few batches and store the leftovers in the fridge or freezer.

Ingredients:

.5 cup almond flour

.5 cup Medjool dates

1 cup + 3 tbsp unsweetened shredded coconut

1 scoop protein powder

3 tbsp water, milk, or non-dairy milk alternative

Method:

Place the dates in a food processor and process until they are slightly chunky. Add the almond flour, water, protein powder, and 1 cup of coconut. Process until combined. Scoop out the mixture and form 1-inch to 1.5-inch diameter balls. Put the remaining 3 tablespoons of coconut in a bowl. Roll the balls in the coconut. Line a cookie sheet or plate with parchment paper. Place the balls on the sheet or plate and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Store in the refrigerator or freeze.

Two-Ingredient Protein Pancakes Recipe

This could quite possibly be the easiest pancake recipe ever, so ditch the carbs in those processed pancake mixes. Aside from any add-ins, these pancakes have just two ingredients: protein powder and water! Just be careful when adding the liquid because each type of protein powder will absorb a different amount of liquid. You don’t want to end up with runny pancakes, so keep in mind that liquid is always easier to add than it is to take away.

Ingredients:

1 scoop any flavor protein powder (whey is best)

1 ounce of water, milk, or non-dairy milk alternative

Topping/add-in suggestions: chocolate chips, carob chips, dried cranberries, blueberries, bananas, cinnamon, maple syrup, agave nectar, peanut butter, coconut

Method:

Preheat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. In a small mixing bowl, combine protein powder and water. It’s best to add a little liquid at a time and stir until it has the same consistency as pancake batter. Add spices or other ingredients if you like. Pour the mixture into the pan and turn after 1-2 minutes, being careful not to overcook. Serve hot with your favorite toppings.

High-Protein Yogurt Parfait Recipe

This is one treat you’ll enjoy building as much as you will eating. Alternate layers of creamy yogurt with crunchy granola and juicy fruit. Protein powder adds a new twist to this old favorite, and you should try using different fruits, yogurt, and protein powder flavors each time you make it to keep things interesting!

Ingredients:

1 cup nonfat Greek yogurt or dairy-free yogurt alternative

1 scoop protein powder

3 tbsp granola or hemp hearts

Small fruit such as blueberries, chopped strawberries, chopped pineapple, or others.

Method:

In a small mixing bowl, combine protein powder and yogurt. Be sure to smooth out any clumps. In a tall glass, layer your yogurt, fruit, and granola. Start with the yogurt, then add the fruit, and finally the granola. Repeat until you have a serving size you like, finishing with a sprinkle of granola for crunch. Enjoy right away or store in the refrigerator. If you plan on storing the parfait, wait until you’re going to eat it to add the granola on the top to prevent it from getting soggy.

No Matter Your Goals, These Are Great Recipes

Gone are the days of chalky shakes as your only high-protein go-to. Creativity and ingenuity win the day to bring you desserts, breakfasts, and snacks bursting with this important nutrient. Whether your goal is to lose weight, gain muscle, or support your immune system, you’ll benefit from these innovative recipes. Here’s to your health!

