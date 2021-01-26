  1. Food & Drink

Best Cheap Protein Power Deals for January 2021

By

If you’re shopping for the best cheap protein powder deals, you’ll find there are loads of great deals available. The variety of cheap protein powder choices can be confusing because the ingredient blends vary widely depending on the product’s purpose. Whether you want to lose weight, gain weight, build muscle, or just get in shape and eat healthier, the right protein powder can be a foundation of a healthy nutritional program. We’ve done the legwork in lining up deals the best protein powders below and will update this post regularly. We also include tips on everything you need to know about protein for men and why protein powder could be an important part of your nutritional planning.

Today’s Best Cheap Protein Powder Deals

Discount with coupon
Expires soon

Dymatize ISO100 Hydrolyzed Protein Powder

$42 $50
Blended for people who want to gain strength and muscle size, this 100% whey protein power is gluten free and and has very little sugar (only 0.5% lactose) per serving. 25g protein per serving.
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon
Expires soon

Isopure Zero Carb Protein

$36 $45
Designed for workout recovery and muscle-building with 25 grams of 100% whey isolate protein per serving. No carbs and both gluten and lactose free.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

MuscleTech Premium Gold 100% Whey Protein Powder

$19 $25
Best for muscle recovery after workouts, this 100$ whey protein isolate is also good for energy support and weight support.
Buy at Walmart
Discount with coupon
Expires soon

Expires soon

Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder

$40 $55
Plant-based protein power for post workout shakes and smoothies. Gluten-free and dairy-free. 30 grams of protein per serving with only 3 grams of net carbs.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Aria Designer Protein Powder

$7 $10
Designed specifically for women's health support, Made from GMO-free soy protein isolate and whey protein concentrate. 15 grams of protein per serving.
Buy at Walmart
10% Discount with subscription
Expires soon

Amazon Elements Grass-Fed 100% Whey Protein Isolate Powder

$27 $30
All-purpose protein powder. An Amazon brand, 100% whey protein isolate with 25% grams of protein and 1 net gram of carbs per serving, Chocolate flavor with stevia extract. Gluten and soy free.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Premier Protein Whey Protein Powder

$20 $30
Create anytime protein shakes with 30 grams of whey protein per serving. Gluten-free, 1 gram of sugar per serving.
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon
Expires soon

BN Labs Grass-Fed Whey Protein Powder

$48 $50
Unflavored protein powder with 24 grams of grass-fed whey protein per serving. All-purpose protein that supports workouts, recovery, athletic performance, and general nutrition.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Isopure Zero Carb Unflavored 25g Protein

$15 $22
If you prefer unflavored protein for your shakes or smoothies, this Isopure 100% whey protein isolate powder is gluten and lactose free. 25 grams of protein perserving.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Designer Protein Whey Protein Powder

$14 $23
General nutrition meal replacement protein powder with 25g of GMO-free whey protein concentrate, organic superfood complex carbs, healthy fast, and 23 vitamins and minerals per serving.
Buy at Walmart
5% discount with subscription
Expires soon

Vega Protein and Greens

$28 $30
All-purpose protein powder with 20 grams per serving of vegan protein plus greens. Gluten, lactose, dairy, and soy free. Four grams of net carbs plus you also can use this protein powder for baking.
Buy at Amazon

What Does Protein Powder Do?

Protein powder is a convenient way to add this vital nutritional building block to your diet. Protein powder isn’t just for athletes and bodybuilders. We all need sufficient quantities of protein in our diet to stay healthy. Protein helps build muscles and maintain muscle health and is essential for overall health.

Isn’t protein just protein?  Not all protein sources are alike. Proteins are complex food sources. It’s essential that our diets include complete proteins, which means those that contain nine amino acids that humans require. The best way to ensure that you consume sufficient amounts of all nine amino acids is to eat protein foods that contain all nine amino acids naturally present. Most animal protein sources such as meat, fish, and milk are complete proteins. You can also combine specific non-animal foods such as beans and rice.

Especially if you don’t eat meat, and for anyone who doesn’t want to take the time to shop for, prepare, and eat meals with complete protein food sources, prepackaged protein powder is a convenient way to have enough protein in our diets. Protein shakes and protein bars are other easy ways to meet your nutritional needs.

It’s easy to go down theoretical rabbit holes listening to or reading about the respective qualities of various types of protein. There are different opinions about quantity, too. Sports trainers and some nutritionists, although not generally among medical professionals, also have widely diverging opinions about the quantity of complete protein that’s right for different health, exercise, or athletic goals.

How much is enough?  For most people, it’s not that hard to consume enough protein on a daily basis. In general, adults need between 0.8 grams and 2 grams of protein per kilogram (2.2 pounds) of body weight per day. The difference depends to some degree on individual health, but also on the amount of activity. Competitive athletes and people who what significant muscle mass growth require the greatest amount of protein.

Overdoing the amount of protein, whether from protein powders or any other source isn’t healthy, especially long term.  Overeating animal protein can lead to undesirable and unhealthy weight gain, but that’s not the only problem. Our livers and kidneys have to process everything we eat and too much protein can put an inordinate strain on those vital organs.

To whey or not to whey? What about types of protein powders? Whey protein is a milk product and a complete protein. Whey-based protein powders are also relatively inexpensive. Protein powders that use whey isolates can cost a bit more than whey concentrates because the isolates are processed to yield more protein and fewer carbohydrates, fat, and lactose (milk sugar). If you’re loading up on protein, chances are you don’t want to add equal proportions of carbs, fats, and sugars, so isolates can be a better choice.

Many people enjoy high-protein snacks made with real meat. If, however, you don’t want to consume protein powder made from animal products, there are plenty of options for vegetarians, vegans, and other food-specific nutritional needs and preferences. Non-whey-based protein powder typically costs more than whey powders. You’ll also want to read the labels carefully if you have concerns with gluten or other ingredients.

