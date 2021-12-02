For vegans seeking recipes that are both fun and delicious, look no further than vegan bowls. With a foundation of healthy grains like rice, couscous, or quinoa, these bowls also feature a number of dynamic toppings like legumes, herbs, and vegetables. And these bowls aren’t just for vegans—they’re also great for people looking to increase their vegetable intake with exciting flavors.

One of the best places to purchase curated vegan meals is Green Chef. This healthy meal kit delivery company specializes in carefully crafted meals that fit a variety of diets like vegan, paleo, and keto. Green Chef uses organic ingredients without GMOs, pesticides, or antibiotics. Each meal kit comes with prepped, pre-measured ingredients and pre-made sauces, marinades, and spice blends. All meals are designed to be completed in 30 minutes with straightforward recipe instructions and photos.

For The Manual, Green Chef has generously shared some of their best vegan recipes below. We have also included mouthwatering vegan bowl recipes from other sources. The great thing about these recipes is that you can also customize them to your own tastes. If you’re a spice fan, add some hot sauce or chili peppers. Looking for more vegetables? Simply add extra vegetables and fewer grains if you’re craving one over the other.

Green Pea Falafel with Tahini

(By Green Chef)

In this recipe, Green Chef adds a sweet yet earth-like twist to falafels by using green peas instead of the usual chickpeas for the fritters. Packed with essential nutrients like iron, you’ll surely enjoy preparing this veggie bowl for a colorful, nutrient-packed dinner.

Ingredients:

1 whole scallion

2.75 oz green kale

1 whole cucumber

5.5 oz peas

.25 cup breadcrumbs

2 tbsp flour

1.5 tsp spicy cumin-allspice blend

3.5 oz za’atar-spiced tahini sauce

.5 cup whole-wheat couscous

2.25 oz roasted red peppers

.5 oz sunflower seeds

Method:

Thinly slice scallion. Discard root end. Remove and discard any thick center stems from green kale. Roughly chop leaves into bite-size pieces. Trim ends off cucumber, discard. Peel if desired. Halve lengthwise. Lay flat and slice across into half-moons, about .25 inch thick. Place peas and about half of the scallion in a food processor. Add breadcrumbs, flour, spicy cumin-allspice blend, about .25 tsp salt, about 1 tbsp of the za’atar-spiced tahini sauce, and about 1 tbsp olive oil. Pulse for a few seconds to form a cohesive mixture. Transfer mixture to a large bowl. *If you don’t have a food processor, place peas and about 1 tbsp of the za’atar-spiced tahini sauce in a large bowl. Mash with a potato masher (or fork) into a chunky purée. Add breadcrumbs, flour, spicy cumin-allspice blend, about half of the scallion, about .25 tsp salt, and about 1 tbsp olive oil. Fold and compress the mixture until cohesive, 1-2 minutes. Lightly wet hands with water. Form falafel mixture into six patties, about .5 inch thick (wash bowl). Place patties on a plate. Transfer to refrigerator. Let chill at least 10 minutes. Bring .75 cup water and about .25 tsp salt to a boil in a small pot. Once boiling, stir in whole-wheat couscous and roasted red peppers. Remove from heat and cover pot with lid. Let rest (covered) about 5 minutes, or until water is absorbed. Fluff couscous with a fork. Add remaining scallion. Drizzle with about 1 tbsp olive oil. Stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Place kale in clean bowl used for falafel mixture. Drizzle with about 1 tbsp olive oil. Lightly season with salt. Massage until leaves soften. Add cucumber and sunflower seeds. Drizzle with 1-2 tbsp of the remaining tahini sauce. Toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Heat about 2 tbsp cooking oil in a large nonstick pan over medium heat until shimmering. Once pan is hot, add patties. Cook 4-5 minutes on each side, or until falafel are evenly browned. Divide couscous with roasted red peppers between plates. Shingle green pea falafel over couscous. Drizzle remaining tahini sauce over falafel. Serve kale and cucumber salad on the side. Enjoy!

Baja Cauliflower Bowls

(By Green Chef)

Have a hearty, potassium-rich mealtime by preparing the aromatic Baja Cauliflower Bowl. It only takes 30 minutes to cook and serves up to two people.

Ingredients:

.5 cup jasmine rice

1 whole vegetable stock concentrate

9.75 oz cauliflower

1 oz roasted cashews

.25 oz garlic

.25 oz cilantro

1 tbsp cumin, coriander & oregano

2.75 oz corn

2.25 oz roasted red peppers

2.75 oz vegan chipotle-lime aïoli

Method:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Bring jasmine rice, vegetable stock concentrate, 1 cup water, and about .25 tsp salt to a boil in a small pot. Stir, then reduce heat to medium-low and cover pot with lid. Simmer 16-18 minutes, or until rice is tender and water is absorbed. Remove from heat. Let rest, covered, 3 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Cut cauliflower into bite-size pieces if necessary. Roughly chop roasted cashews if necessary. Mince garlic. De-stem cilantro; finely chop leaves. Place cauliflower in a medium bowl. Drizzle with about 1.5 tbsp cooking oil. Season with most of the cumin, coriander, and oregano (reserve .25 tsp for Step 4), .25 tsp salt, and a pinch of pepper. Stir to coat. Spread cauliflower out in a single layer on a lightly oiled, foil-lined baking sheet. Roast 18-20 minutes, or until fork-tender, stirring halfway through. Place cashews in a small bowl. Drizzle with about 1 tbsp olive oil. Season with reserved cumin, coriander, and oregano and a pinch of salt. Toss to combine. Heat about 1.5 tbsp cooking oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add corn and roasted red peppers to hot pan. Season with about .25 tsp salt and a pinch of pepper. Cook 3-4 minutes, or until corn is lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Add garlic. Cook 1-2 minutes, or until garlic is fragrant, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Transfer rice to pan with veggies. Sprinkle with about half of the cilantro. Stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.* Taste the rice after seasoning and adjust as needed. Adding salt and pepper throughout the cooking process is key to a delicious final product. Divide rice with veggies between bowls. Top with Baja cauliflower. Drizzle with vegan chipotle-lime aïoli. Garnish with seasoned cashews and remaining cilantro. Enjoy!

Spiralized Carrot Quinoa Veggie Bowl

(By Alena Schowalter, Nutritiously)

This veggie bowl features a kaleidoscope of colors from nutrient-packed ingredients, including parsley and avocado. Dedicate 30 minutes of your time in the kitchen, and you’ll have a vibrant veggie bowl to help you power through the day. Feel free to tweak the ingredient list according to your dietary needs.

Ingredients:

2/3 cup quinoa, dry (100 g)

2 cups chickpeas, cooked & drained (330 g)

7 kale leaves, de-stemmed & roughly chopped (2.5 oz / 70 g)

2 carrots, spiralized

2 green onions, sliced

1 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped (2 oz / 60 g)

½ orange, peeled & cut into slices

1 avocado, cut into slices

1 oz lightly toasted walnuts, crushed (30 g)

½ lemon, juice only

½ tsp salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Method:

Cook the quinoa in a medium-sized pot following the instructions on the package. Once it has absorbed all of the water, fluff with a fork and set aside. Meanwhile, prepare the rest of the ingredients for your quinoa veggie bowl. Start by marinating your chopped kale leaves in a bowl with half of the lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Massage with your hands for a minute. Now, spiralize or slice your carrots, then wash and chop all of the other components. Once your quinoa is cooked, you can assemble your veggie bowls. Using the massaged kale leaves as a bed of greens, you can now add the chickpeas, spiralized carrot, parsley, and cooked quinoa. Top with lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Add any other plant-based condiments you wish. Sprinkle with crushed walnuts and decorate with sliced avocado and orange. Any leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for 3-4 days (dressings should be stored separately).

Miso-Roasted Broccoli & Tofu Buddha Bowl with Sesame Dressing

(By Oddbox)

With a prep time of 30 minutes, Oddbox’s veggie bowl may be the ideal recipe for busy individuals who want a healthy, easy-to-make meal. It’s fully customizable, too, since you can replace the broccoli with your favorite vegetable.

Ingredients:

200 g broccoli (stalks and florets)

1 garlic cloves

0.25 tsp miso paste

0.50 tsp chopped ginger

1 tbsp soy sauce

Pinch of chili flakes

0.50 block of firm tofu, drained

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tbsp maple syrup

Sesame seeds

For the sauce:

0.25 tsp miso paste

1 tbsp rice vinegar

0.5 tbsp tahini

0.5 tbsp maple syrup

25 ml water

150 g cooked brown rice (quinoa or barley also work)

Fresh coriander

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Drain the tofu and dice into small pieces. In a separate bowl, add the tofu, soy sauce, maple syrup, and sesame seeds. Mix and spread on a tray and pop in the oven for 20 mins until golden. Prepare your broccoli by cutting the florets and stalks into small bite-size pieces. In a bowl, add the miso paste, light soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and a pinch of chili flakes. Mix the marinade and add in your broccoli. Pour onto a tray and then put in the oven for 15 mins. In a bowl, whisk tahini, rice vinegar, maple syrup, and miso. Add a little water to loosen. Time to build! Add your cooked grains for your base, topped with the delicious roasted broccoli, sticky tofu, and fresh coriander. Drizzle over the creamy sesame dressing generously.

