There are plenty of reasons why subscribing to a meal kit delivery service makes sense these days, especially if you’re looking for vegan-friendly options. Perhaps the biggest reason is that searching out dinner recipes and seeking out ingredients for new, creative meal options can be exhausting. If you’re a strict vegan, you have to research vegan food products and brands. And you might think some products are vegan friendly, when they turn out not to be.

Whether you live a fully vegan lifestyle or just dabble in it here and there, here are the top vegan meal kit services to check out in 2021.

Trifecta

Although Trifecta isn’t an entirely vegan company, and the meals are already prepared (so there are no “kits”), they stand out from the crowd in many ways. All of their meals are prepared by chefs trained in nutrition to provide the most nutrient-dense meals. Also, all of their ingredients are organic. They provide free shipping to all 50 states and are more affordable than some other similar companies. One potential downside is that you’re a fan of choosing your meals; this might not be the service for you. You have to accept a weekly chef’s-choice menu.

Daily Harvest

If you love choice, Daily Harvest has arguably the largest selection of vegan food options. This fully vegan company offers everything from creative veggie-crust “flatbreads” to dairy-free ice cream. Although all its recipes are straightforward, most do involve some level of cooking. So if you’re looking for pre-made meals, many other companies on this list offer that option.

Purple Carrot

Purple Carrot is another vegan-forward meal service that offers the option of both kits and pre-made options. This is an excellent option for the person that wants to cook on occasion, but not all the time. Purple Carrot also offers a small “Plantry” of plant-based ingredients like pulled jackfruit or plant-based Italian sausage.

Sprinly

If you say “No!” to preservatives, refined sugar, and gluten, then you’ll want to say “Yes!” to Sprinly. Like Trifecta, Sprinly only offers pre-made organic meals. The difference is, you have the option to choose from a weekly seasonal menu. You’ll pay a premium for that option, but if you like knowing what to expect, it might be worth it.

Veestro

Veestro is another fully vegan pre-made meal delivery company that’s geared towards weight loss. You have the option to choose your meals a la carte between 10, 20, or 30 meals per week. Or, you can pick its weight loss meal plan that gives you the option between a five or seven-day program that provides three meals a day. All daily meals in the weight loss option have a total of 1,200 calories or less.

Mosaic

Despite the stigma surrounding frozen foods, Mosaic believes that freezing food has many benefits as long as you’re using healthy ingredients. Mosaic ships microwave, oven, or pot-ready meals that take out the prep time. You can order pre-made vegan soups, bowls, or family-style trays. All of their soup options are 100% vegan, but they offer vegetarian and meat options in their other categories.

Hungry Root

If you consider yourself a home chef and want to cook all your plant-based meals, Hungry Root is a great option. When you subscribe to Hungry Root, you gain access to its database of recipes. Then you pick the recipes you like and order the raw ingredients. It takes the work out of going to the grocery store but still makes you feel like you did some shopping.

Green Chef

Green Chef is purely a meal kit service that is not strictly vegan or vegetarian, but it has some excellent offerings. Green Chef is a perfect option if you want to cut out the grocery store and ingredient portioning yet still cook. They offer a rotating weekly menu of vegetarian options that are mostly vegan. You just need to pay attention that you’re not choosing a veggie offering that might have non-vegan ingredients.

Boycemode

Boycemode is a plant-based nutritional passion project out of New Jersey started by founder Sam Boyce. He formulated a plant-based diet that helped him lose weight and improved his overall health. Boycemode has great customer reviews, is much more affordable than similar programs offered by other companies, and even offers catering. The downside is that it’s only available in 21 states, being a smaller-sized company. However, as it continues to grow, so will its service area. So keep an eye out if it currently doesn’t deliver to your state.

What Are The Benefits of Vegan Meal Kit Services

When you subscribe to a meal kit delivery service that advertises vegan friendly (especially if they claim to be vegan certified), you can trust that’s what you’re getting. If a food provider doesn’t live up to these claims, they can experience some business-crippling lawsuits.

You’ll have to pay a premium when subscribing to any meal kit service, but you’re getting a lot of value. With a quality vegan meal kit service, you’re getting chef-crafted recipes with portioned-out ingredients. With some companies, you have the option to receive prepared meals.

The other obvious benefit to a vegan meal kit delivery service is convenience. Not only do you not have to leave your home, but you don’t have to worry about ingredients. These days it’s hard to count on finding a specific item at your local grocery store. The retail food industry is still trying to recover from food shortages due to supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic. So, why not let the meal providers worry about that?

