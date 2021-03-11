If you want to have a good workout, you need energy. Eating the right foods before a workout can help give you the strength you need to crush a cardio workout or maximize a strength-training session.

Fueling your body with the best pre-workout meals is the best way to ensure you’re making the most of your time in the gym. Choosing the right foods can make all the difference in the world when it comes to maximizing your energy, increasing calorie- and fat-burning potential, and helping you build up muscle.

For the casual gym-goer, you can probably get away with snacking on a protein bar prior to your workout. But if you are focused on gains as your goal, what you eat before a hard HIIT workout or long-distance run really matters. Skipping this step or eating poorly will undoubtedly lead to worse performance, less fat burned, less muscle development, potential muscle loss, and longer recovery time. If you want to improve your performance in the gym, the prep starts in the kitchen.

Related Guides

When To Eat for Pre-Workout

Generally, you should eat protein about an hour before a workout. With complex carbs and whole grains, give those about 90 minutes to digest and turn into energy. The slower breakdown will provide you with lasting energy throughout your workout. Avoid fats for about an hour before your workout.

You really should give yourself at least a half hour in between eating and exercising to allow for proper digestion, but if that’s not possible, 15-20 minutes should suffice. Never workout on an empty stomach. If your body doesn’t have any food to turn into energy, it’ll turn to the next best thing: muscle. If you’re in the gym trying to improve your fitness, that’s the last thing you want. At the very least, chow down on a banana right before a big workout. It’ll give your body something to burn while you’re putting in work.

What To Eat for Pre-Workout

If you have time for a real meal before a workout (and you should make the time if you’re serious about your workout routine), these are your best bets. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are just suggestions – you can eat any of these meals at any time.

Pre-Workout Meal: The Energy Breakfast

2 slices whole wheat toast, dry

2 hard-boiled eggs

1/2 cup blueberries (or raspberries or blackberries)

The whole wheat toast contains complex carbs, which give you the energy you need to run faster, lift more, and push harder. The eggs provide high-quality protein, while the natural sugar in the berries will give you some quick-burning fuel.

Pre-Workout Meal: Brunch Fuel

1 banana

1/2 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

If you’re planning on a long, hard workout, oats is the ideal fuel. It can take longer to digest, so make sure to give yourself at least an hour before you start a hike or distance run.

Pre-Workout Meal: Lunch Then Lift

2 slices whole wheat toast

2 ounces peanut butter (or other nut butter)

1/3 cup dried fruit

The carbs and fat in peanut butter will help provide lasting energy, as will the complex carbs in the bread. Fruits contain natural sugars, which your body will use up first, so eat them closer to the workout.

Pre-Workout Meal: The Energy Dinner

5 ounces low-fat turkey

1/2 cup brown rice

1 apple or pear

If you workout in the afternoon or evening, your body has likely used up all the food for fuel you snacked on during the day. A high protein meal with a healthy dose of carbs should keep you full up to and through a workout. If the idea of eating meat before a challenging workout turns you off, there are plenty of protein-rich plant-based foods that will do the trick. Check out RightRice, which is a rice made from lentils, chickpeas, and other ingredients that offers 10 grams of protein per serving.

Pre-Workout Meal: The Power Supper

5 ounces lean beef, grilled

1 small sweet potato

1/2 cup broccoli, raw or cooked

Now, this is a power meal. If you don’t believe me just ask Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, aka The Mountain from HBO’s Game of Thrones. This is his preferred pre-workout meal, and he also happens to be the World’s Strongest Man, so you can definitely trust his taste.

Meal Alternatives

RSP Nutrition AminoLean Pre-Workout

We suggest 20 minutes before go time, have a serving of RSP AminoLean to kick up your energy level.

Vega Sport Vegan Protein Bars Post Workout

While real food is always recommended pre-workout, sometimes you just don’t have the time. If you can’t prepare one of these meals, eat a protein bar. We suggest a Vega Sport Protein Bar 45 minutes out.

What Not To Eat

The only thing worse than working out on an empty stomach is working out on a stomach that’s full of the wrong foods. If you want to avoid an uncomfortable, weak workout, avoid these foods.

While leafy greens, celery, and other fibrous vegetables are good for you, they will not serve you well before a workout. That’s because they take a long time to break down and digest, so you’ll feel them struggling to convert into energy throughout your workout.

Legumes (beans, lentils, etc.) are also not recommended, as they can lead to bloating, which is the last thing you want to feel as you’re pushing up a mountain or bench pressing your max.

High-fat foods are best consumed in moderation pre-workout. Save them for after your sweat session, as they’ll help replenish your depleted muscles. This should be a given, but it needs to be said: Avoid processed foods and especially no processed sugar (candy, e.g.) before a workout. These simple carbs are all crash and no burn, and best avoided entirely, but especially before a long, tough workout.

Editors' Recommendations