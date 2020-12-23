Nick Carrier cracked the code to achieving fitness goals. It wasn’t about specific meals for his clients or crafting the perfect series of exercises (although the 25-year-old lifestyle entrepreneur, Orangetheory trainer, and host of the Nick Carrier’s Best You Podcast has plenty of theories about it). No, when it comes to the success of the men and women he trains to lose weight, build muscle, and develop healthy lifestyle habits, it always depends on the goals they set first.
“The moment someone feels like they’re falling behind and they’re not making the progress on pace that they need to be, they quit,” Carrier says. “Being able to make a goal that is both worthy and winnable is huge.”
Those two words, worthy and winnable, are the crux, he explains, defining the former as a goal that is meaningful to you and the latter, something that you know you can accomplish. It’s moving away from the “get in shape” and “lose weight”-type ambiguity and toward tangible, measurable benchmarks, like 35 push-ups in a minute, running a seven-minute mile, or dropping a specific amount of weight over a specific amount of time. “It’s very much about them having a clear goal,” Carrier explains. “Engagement comes from progress.”
Carrier’s “Best You 10 Week Fitness Goal-Setting Program,” which launches to clients on January 1, begins with these goals before it ever assigns a workout. And so should you. While his 10 workouts below will help you build muscle at home in around 20 minutes with little or no equipment required, they’re still the second step. So grab a notebook, write down some numbers that make sense, and then start in with these sessions. Seeing that progress is a surefire way to keep you on the right track when new year distractions loom and any little thing can potentially knock you off the wagon.
“20-Minute Bodyweight Workout with Nick”
Carrier already has this one filmed and ready to go for when it’s workout-o’clock. Requiring no equipment (although a mat can make it more comfortable), it’s a great first session when you’re still waiting for your gear to arrive from Amazon Prime.
First, start with an easy warmup:
- 30-second hamstring stretch
- 30-second alternating lateral stretch
- One-minute alternating plank birddogs
- 30-second bear plank shoulder taps
- 30-second plank-to-pike
Give yourself 30 seconds to rest, then 45-second intervals of:
- Alternating reverse lunges (add jump for difficulty)
- Jumping jacks
- Body-weight squats (add jump for difficulty)
Repeat the above for three rounds, then 30-second intervals of:
- Kneeling push-ups
- Mountain climbers
- 30-second rest
Into 30-second intervals of:
- Straight-leg scissors
- Straight-leg raises
- 30 second rest
Repeat the push-up and abs sections for three rounds.
“Push-up Destroyer”
Developing strength and endurance in your core, chest, and triceps (along with a host of other stabilizer muscles), they’ll see you coming after a few weeks of this.
With a partner:
- You do one push-up, then your partner does one push-up
- You do two push-ups, then your partner does two push-ups
- Ascending to 10, repeating 10 twice
- Descend to one
- If no partner, rest the equivalent amount of time between reps
Then, four rounds of:
- Plank walkups of 15, 12, 10, and 8 reps
- Plank shoulder taps of 30, 24, 20, and 16 reps
Finally, repeat the first half of the workout, but peak at five reps twice before descending.
“Leg Shredder”
Your legs may feel like jelly after this lower body destroyer, but they’ll end up looking like they’re carved out of wood. Start with a five-minute easy run for warm-up, then five descending rounds of:
- Body-weight squats (100/80/60/40/20)
- Pulsing squats
- Walking lunges
- 45-second wall-sit
Finish with a five-minute run for distance. Treadmills, tracks, or just around the block all work well.
“Ab Creator”
And on the eight day, Carrier created your abs thanks to this core-centric banger. For four rounds:
- One minute, burpees
- One minute, plank hold
- One minute, bicycle crunches
- One minute, straight leg raises
- One minute, rest
“Full Body”
This full-body grinder will wear you down to a nub. Cut down a rep for each of the 10 rounds, starting with:
- Dumbbell full thrusters (10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1)
- Jump squats (10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1)
- V-ups (10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1)
Followed by five rounds of:
- Dumbbell triceps kickbacks, 10 reps
- Bodyweight pulsing squats, 30 reps
- Mountain climbers, 50 total
“Calorie Burner”
In case your guilt is at an all-time high after too many holiday feasts, then hammer out this punishing sequence. After a five-minute warmup run, launch into:
- Pulsing squats, 100 reps
- Walking lunges, 40 reps
- Body-weight squats, 100 reps
- Wall-sit, 30 seconds
- Plank jacks, 50 reps
- Jump lunges, 20 total reps
- Mountain climbers, 50 total reps
- Plank shoulder taps, 50 total reps
- Wall-sit, 30 seconds
“Cardio Tester”
Fire up those lungs with this breath-buster. Repeat for two rounds with two minutes of rest between. Start with:
- Jump squats, 10 reps
- Bench hop-overs, 20 total reps
- Push-ups, 30 reps
- Plank jacks, 40 reps
- Mountain climbers, 50 reps total
- Plank jacks, 40 reps
- Push-ups, 30 reps
- Bench hop-overs, 20 reps total
- Jump squats, 10 reps
“Arms”
Invite your friends and family to the gun show with this extremity-builder. Complete three rounds of:
- Push-ups, 30 seconds
- Rest 15 seconds
- Dumbbell bicep curls, 30 seconds
- Rest 15 seconds
- Plank hold, 30 seconds
- Rest 15 seconds
- Jumping Jacks, 30 seconds
- Dumbbell overhead triceps extension, 30 seconds
- Rest 15 seconds
- Dumbbell hammer curls, 30 seconds
- Rest 15 seconds
- Mountain climbers, 30 seconds
- Rest 15 seconds
“Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop”
Blending into a pleasant hum of constant movement, this burpee-centered workout flies by quickly thanks to cut-down reps and a mere two minutes of rest. Perform two rounds of this 10-minute EMOM (Every Minute On the Minute):
- Nine burpees to five V-ups
- Eight burpees to 10 straight-leg raises
- Seven burpees to 15 plank jacks
- Six burpees to 20 total bicycle crunches
- Five burpees to 25 bench hop-overs
- Four burpees to 30 total scissors
- Three burpees to 35 body-weight squats
- Two burpees to 45 mountain climbers
- One burpee to plank hold until time
- Rest one minute
“Return of the 20-Minute Bodyweight Workout with Nick”
A full-body workout that builds plenty of strength while burning plenty of calories.
First, start with an easy warmup:
- 30-second hamstring stretch
- 30-second alternating lateral stretch
- One-minute alternating plank birddogs
- 30-second bear plank shoulder taps
- 30-second plank-to-pike
Next, you’ll start the workout, with 40 seconds of the exercise and 20 seconds rest over three rounds of:
- Two leg raises into six leg scissors
- Four shoulder taps into two push-ups
- Six high-knees into two body-weight squats
For the second half of the workout, you’ll be moving for 30 seconds, with a 15-second rest, for three rounds of:
- Russian twists
- Bicycle crunches
- Mountain climbers
