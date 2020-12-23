Nick Carrier cracked the code to achieving fitness goals. It wasn’t about specific meals for his clients or crafting the perfect series of exercises (although the 25-year-old lifestyle entrepreneur, Orangetheory trainer, and host of the Nick Carrier’s Best You Podcast has plenty of theories about it). No, when it comes to the success of the men and women he trains to lose weight, build muscle, and develop healthy lifestyle habits, it always depends on the goals they set first.

“The moment someone feels like they’re falling behind and they’re not making the progress on pace that they need to be, they quit,” Carrier says. “Being able to make a goal that is both worthy and winnable is huge.”

Those two words, worthy and winnable, are the crux, he explains, defining the former as a goal that is meaningful to you and the latter, something that you know you can accomplish. It’s moving away from the “get in shape” and “lose weight”-type ambiguity and toward tangible, measurable benchmarks, like 35 push-ups in a minute, running a seven-minute mile, or dropping a specific amount of weight over a specific amount of time. “It’s very much about them having a clear goal,” Carrier explains. “Engagement comes from progress.”

Carrier’s “Best You 10 Week Fitness Goal-Setting Program,” which launches to clients on January 1, begins with these goals before it ever assigns a workout. And so should you. While his 10 workouts below will help you build muscle at home in around 20 minutes with little or no equipment required, they’re still the second step. So grab a notebook, write down some numbers that make sense, and then start in with these sessions. Seeing that progress is a surefire way to keep you on the right track when new year distractions loom and any little thing can potentially knock you off the wagon.

“20-Minute Bodyweight Workout with Nick”

Carrier already has this one filmed and ready to go for when it’s workout-o’clock. Requiring no equipment (although a mat can make it more comfortable), it’s a great first session when you’re still waiting for your gear to arrive from Amazon Prime.

First, start with an easy warmup:

30-second hamstring stretch 30-second alternating lateral stretch One-minute alternating plank birddogs 30-second bear plank shoulder taps 30-second plank-to-pike

Give yourself 30 seconds to rest, then 45-second intervals of:

Alternating reverse lunges (add jump for difficulty) Jumping jacks Body-weight squats (add jump for difficulty)

Repeat the above for three rounds, then 30-second intervals of:

Kneeling push-ups Mountain climbers 30-second rest

Into 30-second intervals of:

Straight-leg scissors Straight-leg raises 30 second rest

Repeat the push-up and abs sections for three rounds.

“Push-up Destroyer”

Developing strength and endurance in your core, chest, and triceps (along with a host of other stabilizer muscles), they’ll see you coming after a few weeks of this.

With a partner:

You do one push-up, then your partner does one push-up

You do two push-ups, then your partner does two push-ups

Ascending to 10, repeating 10 twice

Descend to one

If no partner, rest the equivalent amount of time between reps

Then, four rounds of:

Plank walkups of 15, 12, 10, and 8 reps

Plank shoulder taps of 30, 24, 20, and 16 reps

Finally, repeat the first half of the workout, but peak at five reps twice before descending.

“Leg Shredder”

Your legs may feel like jelly after this lower body destroyer, but they’ll end up looking like they’re carved out of wood. Start with a five-minute easy run for warm-up, then five descending rounds of:

Body-weight squats (100/80/60/40/20)

Pulsing squats

Walking lunges

45-second wall-sit

Finish with a five-minute run for distance. Treadmills, tracks, or just around the block all work well.

“Ab Creator”

And on the eight day, Carrier created your abs thanks to this core-centric banger. For four rounds:

One minute, burpees

One minute, plank hold

One minute, bicycle crunches

One minute, straight leg raises

One minute, rest

“Full Body”

This full-body grinder will wear you down to a nub. Cut down a rep for each of the 10 rounds, starting with:

Dumbbell full thrusters (10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1)

Jump squats (10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1)

V-ups (10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1)

Followed by five rounds of:

Dumbbell triceps kickbacks, 10 reps

Bodyweight pulsing squats, 30 reps

Mountain climbers, 50 total

“Calorie Burner”

In case your guilt is at an all-time high after too many holiday feasts, then hammer out this punishing sequence. After a five-minute warmup run, launch into:

Pulsing squats, 100 reps

Walking lunges, 40 reps

Body-weight squats, 100 reps

Wall-sit, 30 seconds

Plank jacks, 50 reps

Jump lunges, 20 total reps

Mountain climbers, 50 total reps

Plank shoulder taps, 50 total reps

Wall-sit, 30 seconds

“Cardio Tester”

Fire up those lungs with this breath-buster. Repeat for two rounds with two minutes of rest between. Start with:

Jump squats, 10 reps

Bench hop-overs, 20 total reps

Push-ups, 30 reps

Plank jacks, 40 reps

Mountain climbers, 50 reps total

Plank jacks, 40 reps

Push-ups, 30 reps

Bench hop-overs, 20 reps total

Jump squats, 10 reps

“Arms”

Invite your friends and family to the gun show with this extremity-builder. Complete three rounds of:

Push-ups, 30 seconds

Rest 15 seconds

Dumbbell bicep curls, 30 seconds

Rest 15 seconds

Plank hold, 30 seconds

Rest 15 seconds

Jumping Jacks, 30 seconds

Dumbbell overhead triceps extension, 30 seconds

Rest 15 seconds

Dumbbell hammer curls, 30 seconds

Rest 15 seconds

Mountain climbers, 30 seconds

Rest 15 seconds

“Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop”

Blending into a pleasant hum of constant movement, this burpee-centered workout flies by quickly thanks to cut-down reps and a mere two minutes of rest. Perform two rounds of this 10-minute EMOM (Every Minute On the Minute):

Nine burpees to five V-ups

Eight burpees to 10 straight-leg raises

Seven burpees to 15 plank jacks

Six burpees to 20 total bicycle crunches

Five burpees to 25 bench hop-overs

Four burpees to 30 total scissors

Three burpees to 35 body-weight squats

Two burpees to 45 mountain climbers

One burpee to plank hold until time

Rest one minute

“Return of the 20-Minute Bodyweight Workout with Nick”

A full-body workout that builds plenty of strength while burning plenty of calories.

First, start with an easy warmup:

30-second hamstring stretch

30-second alternating lateral stretch

One-minute alternating plank birddogs

30-second bear plank shoulder taps

30-second plank-to-pike

Next, you’ll start the workout, with 40 seconds of the exercise and 20 seconds rest over three rounds of:

Two leg raises into six leg scissors

Four shoulder taps into two push-ups

Six high-knees into two body-weight squats

For the second half of the workout, you’ll be moving for 30 seconds, with a 15-second rest, for three rounds of:

Russian twists

Bicycle crunches

Mountain climbers

