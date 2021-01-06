The 10 Best Yoga Mats for Men in 2021

Spending more time working out at home this 2021? If you do, investing in a high-quality yoga mat is an excellent move as it is a versatile piece of equipment for your home gym. Along with your other at-home workout gear, yoga mats help build muscles, increase flexibility, and improve balance. If you are itching to try yoga, 2021 is the perfect time to do so in your spare time. Not only does yoga tone your body, it is also a therapeutic activity that calms your mind, allowing you to manage your stress and enhance your overall mood. But before you learn the ropes of yoga, we recommend checking our list of the best workout clothing brands to begin your fitness journey.

Yoga mats are essential equipment for performing low impact workouts such as jumping jacks and other easy workouts that you can do while watching TV. We can liken yoga mats to mattresses, considering that every person has their own preferences. For instance, some people like exercising on a mat that provides a bit of cushion while others prefer a thin, grippy mat. If you live in a small house or apartment, a yoga mat is essential since it helps establish a dedicated workout space, while also preventing carpet burn or accidents caused by slips or falls.

Finding the perfect yoga mat may take a bit of time, especially if you are a newbie in the fitness world. A quality yoga mat should help you retain your laser-like focus during the session. Can you imagine the mat sliding underneath your feet while you shift from one pose to another? Yep, not cool at all. To avoid such mishaps, we took the time to gather the best yoga mats to help you decide which one will suit your needs.

Best Overall

Lululemon The Reversible Mat 5mm

This yoga mat has the perfect amount and grip and cushion to keep you feeling comfortable on your mat throughout an entire 60-minute hot yoga session. It has two sides: A smooth yet sticky side for your hands and feet, and a natural rubber side that grips to hard surfaces. The 5-millimeter cushion is just enough to support your knees and elbows without caving into the plush material. It’s also 3 inches longer and 2 inches wider than a standard mat, which makes it a great pick for men.

Manduka Ekolite Yoga Mat

The performance of this yoga mat is top-notch. The surface has a grippy, rippled surface that makes it super comfortable to flow between different poses, and the mat strikes the perfect balance of feeling cushioned while still being able to feel the floor beneath you to ground you in your movements. It rolls out easily and the ends don’t curl up due to its density and weight, but it’s not too heavy either.

Best for Hot Yoga

Yoga Design Lab The Combo Yoga Mat

This two-in-one mat and towel combo is specifically with hot yoga in mind. Designed in Bali, where the air is thick, moist, and hot, this mat absorbs moisture and sweat and provides a good grip while wet. The smooth surface allows for a smooth flow as you move within your practice. Cleaning this yoga mat is a breeze, as it’s machine-washable.

Jade Yoga Harmony Yoga Mat

This mat is made from 100% rubber, which helps the mat maintain the kind of traction hot yoga requires. The rubber also absorbs moisture, and it almost feels like your hands and feet are suctioned to the mat. It has a good amount of cushion that allows for your body to have some stability on the mat. The rubbery smell might be off-putting at first, but it goes away with time and continued use.

Best Cushioning

Kulae tpECOmat Ultra (8mm)

At eight millimeters thick, this mat is a dream to practice on. Its dense cushion makes it quite bulky and heavy (four pounds) to carry around, which makes it a great pick for at-home workouts. Despite its plush surface, the mat has great grip, and it’s four inches longer than a standard yoga mat. The thickness and function of this mat makes it a great pick for anyone with sensitive knees or joints.

TOPLUS Yoga Mat

The TOPLUS Yoga Mat has a 1/4-inch thickness made from eco-friendly TPE material, which is basically a mix of plastic and rubber. It gives this mat decent grip without that rubbery smell that other mats on this list might be guilty of. It has a defined front and back, the former allowing for strong slip resistance and the latter giving it grip on the floor. It’s lightweight for a cushiony yoga mat (only 2.5 pounds) but still provides plenty of support for your limbs.

Best Value

Gaiam Yoga Mat Classic 4mm

Gaiam is a trusted yoga apparel and accessory brand, and the brand’s classic yoga mat offers solid support at an affordable price. The four-millimeter thickness provides enough cushion while still being sticky on the ground. It’s great for beginners who have simple needs when it comes to their yoga mat preferences.

YogaAccessories Extra Thick Deluxe Yoga Mat



This affordable option is made of quarter-inch-thick PVC and is four inches longer than your standard yoga mat, making it a great pick for tall men who turn to yoga to treat joint pain. The super plush cushion is great for restorative yoga, Pilates, or any other floor workouts.

Best Grip

Gaiam Performance Yoga Mat

Rubber mats offer great grip, but are not a great option for anyone who suffers from a latex allergy. The Gaiam Performance Yoga Mat is a great alternative, as it’s made with PVC. The cushion is just enough to keep your body firmly supported in every pose, and the smooth top layer wicks away moisture while keeping your hands and feet fully adhered to the mat.

$45 on Gaiam

Alo Yoga Warrior Mat

This yoga mat has a matte top layer to wick away moisture and provide extra grip. It’s thick enough to protect your knees and elbows without you feeling like you’re being sucked into the mat. It’s VERY sticky, so it may pick up some dirt wherever you stick it on your floor. However, it does wipe away easily, and the stickiness seriously works at preventing slippage.

