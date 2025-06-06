 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Elliptical workout plan for beginners: Burn fat without the impact

Discover how to optimize elliptical training in your routine

By
Man and woman using ellipticals
gpointstudio / Designed by Freepik

Nearly every commercial gym has at least a dozen ellipticals — and for good reason. The elliptical is a great piece of cardio equipment for those just starting their fitness journey. As a personal trainer, I also have clients with joint pain who prioritize the elliptical over the treadmill, Stairmaster, etc.

If you are interested in implementing cardio into your routine, consider this elliptical workout for beginners. Keep reading to learn more about elliptical training as well!

Recommended Videos

Example weekly elliptical workout plan

Man using an elliptical
ShotPot / Pexels

Monday – Interval training

Start the week strong with high-intensity intervals. Warm up for 5 minutes at a moderate pace. Then, alternate 1 minute of high resistance and speed with 2 minutes of recovery for a total of 20 minutes. Cool down for 5 minutes. This workout boosts cardiovascular fitness and burns fat fast.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Tuesday – Rest day

Take today to recover. Rest is essential for muscle repair and overall progress.

Wednesday – Steady-state cardio

Go for a longer, moderate-paced workout. Warm up for 5 minutes, then maintain a steady pace and moderate resistance for 30 minutes. Focus on keeping your heart rate in a fat-burning zone. Cool down for 5 minutes.

Thursday – Rest day

Use this time to stretch, hydrate, and take care of your body.

Friday – Resistance challenge

This session focuses on lower-body strength. Warm up for 5 minutes. Then do 3 rounds of 5 minutes at high resistance (low to moderate speed) followed by 2 minutes of low resistance for recovery. Your total active time should come to 30 to 35 minutes.

Saturday – HIIT blast

Warm up for 5 minutes. Alternate 30 seconds of all-out effort with 90 seconds of light effort for 20 minutes. Cool down for 5 minutes. This quick, intense session maximizes your calorie burn.

Sunday – Rest day

Complete your week with a rest day. Consider light stretching or a short walk to stay loose and refreshed.

What are the benefits of using an elliptical?

Man on an elliptical
Gpointstudio / Shutterstock

Low-impact cardio

One of the biggest benefits of using an elliptical is its low-impact nature. Unlike running, the elliptical doesn’t put stress on your joints, making it ideal for those with knee, hip, or back issues. It essentially allows you to have an effective cardiovascular workout without the wear and tear.

Full-body engagement

Ellipticals often come with moving handlebars, engaging both the upper and lower body. This dual-action workout helps tone arms, legs, and core muscles simultaneously.

Also, an NIH study found that “Elliptical training demonstrated greater quadriceps activity and greater quadriceps/hamstrings coactivation than [overground walking, treadmill walking, and stationary cycling].

Versatile workouts

Elliptical machines offer a range of customizable settings, allowing users to adjust resistance, incline, and speed as desired. Whether you prefer a slow, steady session or an intense interval workout, the elliptical can be adjusted to suit your fitness level and goals. This versatility makes it easy to stay challenged and motivated over time, at least until you reach a moment where you want to progress to other forms of cardio.

Why are ellipticals great for beginners?

Men using elliptical trainers at a gym
NB/ROD / Alamy

Ellipticals are great for beginners because they’re easy to use, low-impact, and customizable. The smooth, gliding motion reduces stress on joints, making it ideal for those easing into exercise or recovering from injury. 

Most machines offer preset programs and adjustable resistance, allowing beginners to start slow and gradually increase intensity. Ellipticals also engage both the upper and lower body, as we mentioned before, helping users build cardiovascular endurance and muscle tone without needing advanced coordination. 

With a minimal learning curve and user-friendly controls, ellipticals offer a safe and accessible way to build fitness confidence and develop a consistent workout routine from day one.

Common mistakes to avoid on the elliptical

Elliptical.
Designed by Freepik
  • Leaning on the handlebars: Putting too much weight on the handlebars reduces calorie burn and can lead to poor posture. Focus on standing upright and using your core for balance.
  • Going too fast with low resistance: Speed without resistance often leads to inefficient workouts. Increase resistance to engage muscles and improve results.
  • Skipping the warm-up and cool-down: Jumping straight into or out of your workout can lead to stiffness or injury. Take five minutes to warm up and cool down.
  • Ignoring posture: Slouching or looking down strains your neck and back. Keep your shoulders relaxed and eyes forward.

Tips for maximizing weight loss success

Man in kitchen cutting healthy food vegetables
Jason Briscoe / Unsplash
  • Track your food intake: Use a food journal or app to monitor calories, protein, and portion sizes, as awareness helps prevent overeating.
  • Stay hydrated: Drinking water before meals can reduce appetite and support metabolism. Aim for at least eight cups a day.
  • Prioritize sleep: Poor sleep affects hunger hormones and can lead to cravings. Prioritize getting a minimum of seven hours each night.
  • Plan balanced meals: Focus on whole foods with lean protein, healthy fats, and fiber to stay full longer.
  • Limit added sugars: Cutting back on sugary snacks and drinks can significantly reduce overall calorie intake.

Frequently asked questions

Elliptical.
Designed by Freepik

How long should you work out on the elliptical?

How long you should work out on the elliptical depends on your fitness goals. For general health, aim for 20 to 30 minutes per session. To support weight loss or endurance, increase to 45 to 60 minutes. Beginners may start with 10 to 15 minutes and gradually build up as stamina and comfort improve.

Is it better to go faster or longer on an elliptical?

Whether it’s better to go faster or longer on an elliptical depends on your goals. Faster speeds can boost intensity and burn more calories in less time, while longer sessions build endurance and improve cardiovascular health. A mix of both — intervals of speed and longer steady-state workouts — offers the best overall results.

What is the best machine for weight loss?

The best machine for weight loss is the one you’ll use consistently. Treadmills, ellipticals, rowing machines, and stair climbers all burn calories effectively, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) on any machine can enhance fat loss.

Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Can a rowing machine build muscle? Why fitness pros swear by it
Can this cardio form contribute to your muscle gains?
Closeup of handsome african american sportsman training body on modern rowing exerciser in gym, copy space. Motivated young black sportsman with wireless headset having workout on rowing machine

If you go to the gym, you have likely noticed that the rowing machine is a popular form of exercise. As a personal trainer and workout enthusiast myself, I enjoy including the rowing machine in my weekly routine. The equipment piece is known for getting your heart rate up, but can a rowing machine build muscle, too?

If you are currently looking to improve your strength and don’t know the best forms of cardio to have in your regimen, this article can shed some light. Let’s dive in!

Read more
Can this post-workout hack enhance your running endurance? Interesting research
Time to step into the sauna and sweat.
man running sprinting fast.

After a long run, we all have our typical routines and go-tos. Some runners head straight for the shower to wash off the sweat or the fridge to gulp some water, while others find somewhere to sit down, or should I say flop down. When it comes to post-workout recovery hacks, many of us also have our own tips and tricks. We've heard of plenty over the years, and many are more hype than hip when it comes down to it. 

Recently, researchers wanted to understand how post-workout sauna sessions impact recovery, running endurance, and more. Let’s explore.

Read more
Should you workout in the morning or afternoon to lower the risk of diabetes?
Do you work out earlier in the day or after sunset? What's the most beneficial for your blood sugar?
Man running by the water

Researchers found that participating in high-intensity aerobic or cardio exercise twice a week helps stabilize blood sugar levels, along with all the other benefits of moving your muscles. Sometimes I love running or sprinting really fast to get my heart rate up and soar through my neighborhood; it just feels exhilarating, and it’s good news for my blood sugar.

Researchers also explored how the timing of moderate to vigorous physical activity impacts insulin resistance. 

Read more