Elliptical workout plan for beginners: Burn fat without the impact

Nearly every commercial gym has at least a dozen ellipticals — and for good reason. The elliptical is a great piece of cardio equipment for those just starting their fitness journey. As a personal trainer, I also have clients with joint pain who prioritize the elliptical over the treadmill, Stairmaster, etc.

If you are interested in implementing cardio into your routine, consider this elliptical workout for beginners. Keep reading to learn more about elliptical training as well!

Recommended Videos

Example weekly elliptical workout plan

Monday – Interval training

Start the week strong with high-intensity intervals. Warm up for 5 minutes at a moderate pace. Then, alternate 1 minute of high resistance and speed with 2 minutes of recovery for a total of 20 minutes. Cool down for 5 minutes. This workout boosts cardiovascular fitness and burns fat fast.

Tuesday – Rest day

Take today to recover. Rest is essential for muscle repair and overall progress.

Wednesday – Steady-state cardio

Go for a longer, moderate-paced workout. Warm up for 5 minutes, then maintain a steady pace and moderate resistance for 30 minutes. Focus on keeping your heart rate in a fat-burning zone. Cool down for 5 minutes.

Thursday – Rest day

Use this time to stretch, hydrate, and take care of your body.

Friday – Resistance challenge

This session focuses on lower-body strength. Warm up for 5 minutes. Then do 3 rounds of 5 minutes at high resistance (low to moderate speed) followed by 2 minutes of low resistance for recovery. Your total active time should come to 30 to 35 minutes.

Saturday – HIIT blast

Warm up for 5 minutes. Alternate 30 seconds of all-out effort with 90 seconds of light effort for 20 minutes. Cool down for 5 minutes. This quick, intense session maximizes your calorie burn.

Sunday – Rest day

Complete your week with a rest day. Consider light stretching or a short walk to stay loose and refreshed.

What are the benefits of using an elliptical?

Low-impact cardio

One of the biggest benefits of using an elliptical is its low-impact nature. Unlike running, the elliptical doesn’t put stress on your joints, making it ideal for those with knee, hip, or back issues. It essentially allows you to have an effective cardiovascular workout without the wear and tear.

Full-body engagement

Ellipticals often come with moving handlebars, engaging both the upper and lower body. This dual-action workout helps tone arms, legs, and core muscles simultaneously.

Also, an NIH study found that “Elliptical training demonstrated greater quadriceps activity and greater quadriceps/hamstrings coactivation than [overground walking, treadmill walking, and stationary cycling].

Versatile workouts

Elliptical machines offer a range of customizable settings, allowing users to adjust resistance, incline, and speed as desired. Whether you prefer a slow, steady session or an intense interval workout, the elliptical can be adjusted to suit your fitness level and goals. This versatility makes it easy to stay challenged and motivated over time, at least until you reach a moment where you want to progress to other forms of cardio.

Why are ellipticals great for beginners?

Ellipticals are great for beginners because they’re easy to use, low-impact, and customizable. The smooth, gliding motion reduces stress on joints, making it ideal for those easing into exercise or recovering from injury.

Most machines offer preset programs and adjustable resistance, allowing beginners to start slow and gradually increase intensity. Ellipticals also engage both the upper and lower body, as we mentioned before, helping users build cardiovascular endurance and muscle tone without needing advanced coordination.

With a minimal learning curve and user-friendly controls, ellipticals offer a safe and accessible way to build fitness confidence and develop a consistent workout routine from day one.

Common mistakes to avoid on the elliptical

Leaning on the handlebars: Putting too much weight on the handlebars reduces calorie burn and can lead to poor posture. Focus on standing upright and using your core for balance.

Putting too much weight on the handlebars reduces calorie burn and can lead to poor posture. Focus on standing upright and using your core for balance. Going too fast with low resistance: Speed without resistance often leads to inefficient workouts. Increase resistance to engage muscles and improve results.

Speed without resistance often leads to inefficient workouts. Increase resistance to engage muscles and improve results. Skipping the warm-up and cool-down: Jumping straight into or out of your workout can lead to stiffness or injury. Take five minutes to warm up and cool down.

Jumping straight into or out of your workout can lead to stiffness or injury. Take five minutes to warm up and cool down. Ignoring posture: Slouching or looking down strains your neck and back. Keep your shoulders relaxed and eyes forward.

Tips for maximizing weight loss success

Track your food intake: Use a food journal or app to monitor calories, protein, and portion sizes, as awareness helps prevent overeating.

Use a food journal or app to monitor calories, protein, and portion sizes, as awareness helps prevent overeating. Stay hydrated: Drinking water before meals can reduce appetite and support metabolism. Aim for at least eight cups a day.

Drinking water before meals can reduce appetite and support metabolism. Aim for at least eight cups a day. Prioritize sleep: Poor sleep affects hunger hormones and can lead to cravings. Prioritize getting a minimum of seven hours each night.

Poor sleep affects hunger hormones and can lead to cravings. Prioritize getting a minimum of seven hours each night. Plan balanced meals: Focus on whole foods with lean protein, healthy fats, and fiber to stay full longer.

Focus on whole foods with lean protein, healthy fats, and fiber to stay full longer. Limit added sugars: Cutting back on sugary snacks and drinks can significantly reduce overall calorie intake.

Frequently asked questions

How long should you work out on the elliptical?

How long you should work out on the elliptical depends on your fitness goals. For general health, aim for 20 to 30 minutes per session. To support weight loss or endurance, increase to 45 to 60 minutes. Beginners may start with 10 to 15 minutes and gradually build up as stamina and comfort improve.

Is it better to go faster or longer on an elliptical?

Whether it’s better to go faster or longer on an elliptical depends on your goals. Faster speeds can boost intensity and burn more calories in less time, while longer sessions build endurance and improve cardiovascular health. A mix of both — intervals of speed and longer steady-state workouts — offers the best overall results.

What is the best machine for weight loss?

The best machine for weight loss is the one you’ll use consistently. Treadmills, ellipticals, rowing machines, and stair climbers all burn calories effectively, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) on any machine can enhance fat loss.