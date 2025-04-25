 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Walking pad vs. treadmill: Which is better for your home gym?

Discover the pros and cons of each

By
man on treadmill picture running by window
Will Picture This / Pexels

A walking pad is a piece of home technology that has been trending online in the last few years, much like a scaled-down version of a treadmill. Treadmills, on the other hand, have been around for centuries. If you’d like to start walking more at home, either of these machines can help you reach your goal. As a trainer, I always encourage my clients to get in movement however they can. Not everyone can make it to the gym for a full lifting sesh, but what about walking pads and treadmills? And, how do you know which to use?

If you’re struggling with the walking pad vs. treadmill debate, the resources in this article can help. We’ll dive into the pros and cons of both types of equipment and help you decide which one better fits your needs. Let’s get started!

Recommended Videos

What is the difference between a walking pad and a treadmill?

Treadmills in a gym
Ryan de Hamer / Unsplash

A walking pad is similar to a treadmill but smaller and with fewer abilities. Treadmills have controls in front of you, so you can adjust the speed while moving. Treadmills can also move at much higher speeds for running — it’s called a walking pad for a reason. However, a walking pad is smaller, cheaper, lighter, and easier to store and move. 

Related

Pros and cons of walking pads

Sporty man training on walking treadmill at home
New Africa / Adobe Stock

There are a lot of reasons to try walking pads. One good reason is that they’re much cheaper than treadmills. They’re also more flexible. You can keep your walking pad in the closet or lean it against the wall, and only retrieve it when you need to use it. A walking pad can also be placed underneath a standing desk, creating a hybrid — a walking desk.

On the con side, walking pads have a lot fewer features. It’s harder to adjust the speed, and they can’t go as fast; they usually only reach three miles per hour, less than half the average male running speed of 6.6 miles per hour. However, higher speed doesn’t always mean more weight lost. One study says, “Total body fat is lost through walking at all speeds, but the change is more rapid, clear, and initially greater with slow walking in overweight subjects.”

Pros and cons of treadmills

Man on treadmill
Lightfield Studios / Shutterstock

Treadmills are larger than walking pads, and they can do a lot more. They have their controls raised on a post to chest level, allowing you to adjust them while walking. Many of them also feature handles that you can rest your hands on while walking. Unlike walking pads, treadmills can handle running. They also often have adjustable inclines and trackers that tell you how many (estimated) calories you’ve burned in a workout, and how many miles you would’ve travelled.

However, treadmills are large, bulky items. If you move houses or rearrange your layout, a treadmill will be much more difficult to handle. It won’t fit under a standing desk like a walking pad, and it can’t be propped up on a wall out of the way. Treadmills are essentially furniture: large, heavy objects that remain in one location at all times, occupying the same space. 

Factors to take into consideration when making a purchase

Sporty man training on walking treadmill at home
New Africa / Adobe Stock

Price

Price is a major consideration in any purchase, but it is especially important when purchasing large gym equipment. Walking pads are almost always cheaper than treadmills, so if you don’t need features like running, they might be a good choice. 

Features

What features do you really want, and which are irrelevant to you? Is a small footprint more important than being able to change the speed? Do you want the ability to set an incline? Do you want something light you can move around easily, or something that can track your progress? The answers to these questions are the best way to decide which is right for you.

Space

A treadmill takes up a lot more space than a walking pad. Not only is it larger, but a walking pad can also be moved into a closet or up against a wall, whereas a treadmill pretty much lives wherever you happen to put it. On the other hand, if putting your walking pad into a closet means you’re going to forget it exists and never use it again, maybe you want an attention-grabbing behemoth of a treadmill to remind you of your goals. 

Fitness goals

The biggest factor in determining which machine to use is what you want to do with it. If you want something to put at your standing desk or a way to replace your neighborhood walks on rainy days, a walking pad is perfect. On the other hand, if you’re investing in a piece of equipment to use intensely in your home gym, you should probably go for a treadmill instead. 

Which one should you choose?

Man on treadmill walking using machine in gym
Julia Larson / Pexels

Like most things in life, it’s a trade-off. Which one you should choose depends on what you want to do with it and what things are most important to you. A walking pad is generally best suited for individuals with tight budgets, those in small spaces, and those who aren’t interested in running. A treadmill can be a good choice for individuals seeking a more intense, flexible, or customizable workout experience. 

Frequently asked questions

Sporty man training on walking treadmill at home, closeup
New Africa / Adobe Stock

Will I lose weight with a walking pad?

Walking is one of the best ways to lose or maintain weight. Weight loss is a combination of both diet and exercise, so a walking pad might not immediately cause you to lose weight by itself. However, if you don’t usually get much exercise, it can make a significant difference!

Is it better to walk on a flat pad or an incline?

Walking on an incline usually works your muscles more. You can get both treadmills and walking pads with incline functions, and the same machines can also be used flat when you don’t want an incline. If you think you might like an incline, spend a little more for the extra flexibility. 

What are the disadvantages of walking pads?

The main disadvantage of a walking pad is the lack of features compared to a treadmill. The speed can’t always be changed while you’re walking; they can’t be used for running, and most of them don’t have an incline.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
How does Arc’teryx running gear handle the Vermont cold?
I tried Arc'teryx winter running apparel
Winter run on the Stowe Recreation Path

Peak foliage covers the Green Mountains in autumn, drawing visitors from far and wide. Maroon, peach, red, and more light up the surroundings, reminiscent of a perfect watercolor painting. But that only lasts about a week. Soon after, the trees go bare, and the cold arrives, bringing ice-like air and forcing everyone inside. Then, as December blends into January, the real freeze begins, with -50 plus overnight wind chills and air so cold it almost burns.

When that happens, many bundle up and hit the slopes for a day of skiing or snowboarding. Most take a break from running until spring. I typically follow that formula. But this year, I tried something different, covering myself in an Arc’teryx cold-weather running kit to see if Vermont winter runs could be fun. Read on for my take.
The Arc’teryx running apparel I tested

Read more
Squats or walking? Which is better for your blood sugar? Here’s the research
Moving your muscles can help keep your blood sugar levels in check.
Man squatting down doing jump squats at home workout

Research highlights that exercise improves blood sugar regulation. Getting your muscles moving more regularly can help keep your blood sugar levels in check. This definitely inspires us to lace up our running shoes, head to the gym, or just randomly start doing a bunch of jumping jacks, especially if we ate more than one of those sugary cupcakes.

Is walking or squatting more effective for improving blood sugar? Recently, researchers decided to find out.
The study

Read more
Can supersets shorten your gym time and fuel muscle growth? New study
What's the difference between supersets and traditional straight sets?
bicep curl lifting weights

If we can cut down our training time while still delivering results, I’d say that’s a win. This way, we can turn our attention to the many other tasks on our to-do lists without sacrificing gains. Mounting research confirms that performing supersets can shorten your training time while still boosting muscle size just the same as traditional straight sets.

A superset is a strength training technique where you perform one set of two different exercises back-to-back with little to no rest in between. Supersets are considered a higher-intensity form of resistance training or strength training.

Read more