Walking pad vs. treadmill: Which is better for your home gym?

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is the difference between a walking pad and a treadmill? Pros and cons of walking pads Pros and cons of treadmills Factors to take into consideration when making a purchase Which one should you choose? Frequently asked questions

A walking pad is a piece of home technology that has been trending online in the last few years, much like a scaled-down version of a treadmill. Treadmills, on the other hand, have been around for centuries. If you’d like to start walking more at home, either of these machines can help you reach your goal. As a trainer, I always encourage my clients to get in movement however they can. Not everyone can make it to the gym for a full lifting sesh, but what about walking pads and treadmills? And, how do you know which to use?

If you’re struggling with the walking pad vs. treadmill debate, the resources in this article can help. We’ll dive into the pros and cons of both types of equipment and help you decide which one better fits your needs. Let’s get started!

Recommended Videos

What is the difference between a walking pad and a treadmill?

A walking pad is similar to a treadmill but smaller and with fewer abilities. Treadmills have controls in front of you, so you can adjust the speed while moving. Treadmills can also move at much higher speeds for running — it’s called a walking pad for a reason. However, a walking pad is smaller, cheaper, lighter, and easier to store and move.

Pros and cons of walking pads

There are a lot of reasons to try walking pads. One good reason is that they’re much cheaper than treadmills. They’re also more flexible. You can keep your walking pad in the closet or lean it against the wall, and only retrieve it when you need to use it. A walking pad can also be placed underneath a standing desk, creating a hybrid — a walking desk.

On the con side, walking pads have a lot fewer features. It’s harder to adjust the speed, and they can’t go as fast; they usually only reach three miles per hour, less than half the average male running speed of 6.6 miles per hour. However, higher speed doesn’t always mean more weight lost. One study says, “Total body fat is lost through walking at all speeds, but the change is more rapid, clear, and initially greater with slow walking in overweight subjects.”

Pros and cons of treadmills

Treadmills are larger than walking pads, and they can do a lot more. They have their controls raised on a post to chest level, allowing you to adjust them while walking. Many of them also feature handles that you can rest your hands on while walking. Unlike walking pads, treadmills can handle running. They also often have adjustable inclines and trackers that tell you how many (estimated) calories you’ve burned in a workout, and how many miles you would’ve travelled.

However, treadmills are large, bulky items. If you move houses or rearrange your layout, a treadmill will be much more difficult to handle. It won’t fit under a standing desk like a walking pad, and it can’t be propped up on a wall out of the way. Treadmills are essentially furniture: large, heavy objects that remain in one location at all times, occupying the same space.

Factors to take into consideration when making a purchase

Price

Price is a major consideration in any purchase, but it is especially important when purchasing large gym equipment. Walking pads are almost always cheaper than treadmills, so if you don’t need features like running, they might be a good choice.

Features

What features do you really want, and which are irrelevant to you? Is a small footprint more important than being able to change the speed? Do you want the ability to set an incline? Do you want something light you can move around easily, or something that can track your progress? The answers to these questions are the best way to decide which is right for you.

Space

A treadmill takes up a lot more space than a walking pad. Not only is it larger, but a walking pad can also be moved into a closet or up against a wall, whereas a treadmill pretty much lives wherever you happen to put it. On the other hand, if putting your walking pad into a closet means you’re going to forget it exists and never use it again, maybe you want an attention-grabbing behemoth of a treadmill to remind you of your goals.

Fitness goals

The biggest factor in determining which machine to use is what you want to do with it. If you want something to put at your standing desk or a way to replace your neighborhood walks on rainy days, a walking pad is perfect. On the other hand, if you’re investing in a piece of equipment to use intensely in your home gym, you should probably go for a treadmill instead.

Which one should you choose?

Like most things in life, it’s a trade-off. Which one you should choose depends on what you want to do with it and what things are most important to you. A walking pad is generally best suited for individuals with tight budgets, those in small spaces, and those who aren’t interested in running. A treadmill can be a good choice for individuals seeking a more intense, flexible, or customizable workout experience.

Frequently asked questions

Will I lose weight with a walking pad?

Walking is one of the best ways to lose or maintain weight. Weight loss is a combination of both diet and exercise, so a walking pad might not immediately cause you to lose weight by itself. However, if you don’t usually get much exercise, it can make a significant difference!

Is it better to walk on a flat pad or an incline?

Walking on an incline usually works your muscles more. You can get both treadmills and walking pads with incline functions, and the same machines can also be used flat when you don’t want an incline. If you think you might like an incline, spend a little more for the extra flexibility.

What are the disadvantages of walking pads?

The main disadvantage of a walking pad is the lack of features compared to a treadmill. The speed can’t always be changed while you’re walking; they can’t be used for running, and most of them don’t have an incline.