 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

Is walking at a treadmill desk really that helpful? We investigate

What to know about walking while you work

Brittney Bertagna, RN
By
Young man talking by mobile phone while running on treadmill in office
Pixel-Shot / Adobe Stock

Weight loss and fitness solutions are becoming more and more innovative in today’s remote-based world as people strive to boost productivity, shed stubborn belly fat, and maximize computer time. Treadmill desks have emerged as one of the most effective ways to achieve these goals. If you often find yourself glued to a desk for hours on end and are on the hunt for ways to optimize your work routine, you’re in the right place. 

The purpose of this article is to explore how you can make your workday into a workout that you will enjoy. A treadmill desk allows you to walk on a treadmill while working, which helps you stay active and improve posture. Additionally, it can help to reduce stress and anxiety, increase productivity, and improve focus. If you’ve been thinking about making the switch to a treadmill desk, keep reading to learn if it’s the right fit for you. 

CDC recommendations for physical activity
CDC

Is walking good exercise?

Absolutely! A walking workout is a fantastic form of exercise. Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need to engage in intense sports to reap the benefits of physical activity. It’s recommended that adults accumulate at least 150 minutes of weekly exercise. A quick 10-minute walk every day adds up to over half of your weekly activity recommendations.

Recommended Videos

Walking offers a multitude of health benefits, including weight management, improved cardiovascular health, reduced risk of chronic diseases, and enhanced mental well-being. It’s an accessible and versatile exercise suitable for individuals of all fitness levels, making it an excellent choice for overall health and well-being. Walking is also a great way to explore your surroundings and bond with nature. It can be done almost anywhere, and it’s free.

Related

Walking can even be done with friends or as a group activity, enhancing the social aspect of it. Even if you are not able to go outside, there are still options available to you when you want to walk to stay active. Standing desks offer many benefits to those who want to exercise in the office or are unable to leave their computers. The act of walking on an under-the-desk treadmill during a meeting can be incorporated into your daily routine without any interruption to your day.  

Businessman working on laptop while exercising on treadmill in a modern office
WavebreakMediaMicro / Adobe Stock

Benefits of walking while working

An under-desk treadmill is an excellent option for individuals seeking a low-impact workout while they work. It is beneficial to incorporate walking into your work routine for a variety of reasons. It can help to reduce stress levels, improve focus, and increase energy levels. Additionally, it can be a great form of physical activity that can help to reduce the risk of many chronic diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

When you walk, blood flow to the brain increases, leading to improved cognitive function, heightened alertness, and better concentration. The release of endorphins and a reduction in stress hormones can elevate your mood, creating a more relaxed and focused mental state. Enhanced oxygen intake during outdoor walks further sharpens focus, while the release of neurotransmitters like dopamine and norepinephrine promotes attention and motivation.

Further, regular physical activity, such as walking, stimulates the growth of new neurons and improves brain connectivity, resulting in better memory and problem-solving abilities. Walking also prevents mental fatigue, and creative thinking is sparked through mild physical activity. Additionally, physical activity helps to reduce stress levels, which can help to improve symptoms of depression and anxiety. Overall, walking is a great way to improve cognitive function and mental health.

Shot of a young businessman talking on a cellphone and going through paperwork while walking on a treadmill in an office.
Nicholas Felix/peopleimages.com / Adobe Stock

Is a standing desk with a treadmill worth it?

In order to answer this question, you must take into account your own preferences and needs. Standing desks offer ergonomic benefits by promoting better posture and reducing musculoskeletal issues linked to prolonged sitting. These desks can improve physical health by burning more calories, enhancing circulation, and potentially lowering the risk of sedentary-related health problems. 

In addition, standing desks can boost productivity and cater to varied work styles. However, the decision to invest in a standing desk or a combination of a standing desk with an integrated treadmill is highly personal and dependent on individual needs and comfort. It is important to consider the individual’s size and height, the type of work you do, and the amount of time you spend standing. The cost, convenience, and reliability of the standing desk should also be considered when deciding if a new desk is right for you. 

If you’re looking to optimize your workday and harness the benefits of exercise, a standing desk with an integrated treadmill is a valuable addition to your workspace. It not only supports weight management and overall health but also provides a flexible and efficient approach to maintaining productivity and well-being. 

The science is clear—walking can boost productivity, sharpen mental acuity, and foster well-being. Adding a walking pad under your desk is a simple yet profound transformation that can redefine how we approach our daily routines. Consider the untapped potential of a treadmill desk to reshape your life as you consider your work environment and the hours you spend at your desk.

Think about investing in your health as you consider your workplace, as it is a wise investment for the years to come. The use of a standing desk is more than just a piece of furniture; it’s a gateway into a new way of life where work and wellness go hand in hand. With a treadmill desk, you can enjoy the health benefits of standing throughout the day while also getting work done. It’s the perfect way to combine work and productivity with a healthy lifestyle. Make your work hours count for your health and happiness by considering the transformative potential of a treadmill desk.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Brittney Bertagna, RN
Brittney Bertagna, RN
Brittney is a graduate of California State University, Chico, where she completed a Bachelor's degree in Business. Her…
Can an OMAD diet help you with weight loss? What you need to know
One meal a day seems like an obvious way to lose weight, but does it work?
Red apple with measuring tape around it

In recent years, intermittent fasting has taken the dieting world by storm, offering a promising path to achieving desired results. Among its various forms, the OMAD diet, short for "one meal a day," has gained attention for its extreme approach to intermittent fasting. However, the question remains: is it a healthy choice? With limited research on this restrictive eating pattern, it's crucial to take a closer look before diving into the OMAD diet.

What is the OMAD diet?
The OMAD diet is as straightforward as it sounds: individuals who choose to follow it fast for 23 hours a day and consume all their daily calories within a one-hour eating window. While it may seem appealing as a quick fix for weight loss, the extreme nature of this regimen raises concerns about its long-term effects on health.

Read more
Apple cider vinegar: Should you really be taking shots of this pungent potion?
We love a good fermented food, but should you be drinking this one?
an acv shot on table

Wanting to look and feel your best is natural. Feeling this way allows you to live life to the fullest, nail a workout, focus on the job, and sleep better. Thanks to the internet and especially social media, there is no shortage of ideas on achieving longevity and enjoying life. One such way is consuming apple cider vinegar daily.

The pantry staple for salad dressings and marinades can purportedly help you lose weight, manage blood sugar, and improve heart health. Kim Kardashian called a raw version of Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar a "miracle ingredient." No shame if you loved yourself a good Keeping Up With the Kardashians marathon. However, taking medical advice from a Kardashian isn't recommended, and not every social media fad is a good one.
Believe it or not, there is some science behind the purported benefits of apple cider. Still, you'll proceed cautiously, especially if you are living with certain conditions. Here's what to know about reported apple cider vinegar weight loss benefits and more.

Read more
How many apples should you really eat? RDs reveal all (plus, their best snack ideas)
Does an apple a day really keep the doctor away?
Apples on an apple tree

Pumpkins often dominate the conversation around fall produce, no thanks to Starbucks and Trader Joe's. However, apples are a year-round fruit basket staple primed for picking in September. The humble apple fruit symbolizes back-to-school (the perfect gift for a teacher) and even keeping the doctor away. Are apples good for you? Of course. Will a daily apple prevent you from a sick visit to your primary care physician? The answer to that one requires nuance.

Still, looking at the apple nutrition facts, it's clear that eating this fall superfruit offers many benefits. Notably, the vitamins and fiber in apples are packed with benefits that can do everything from boosting heart health to aiding digestion.

Read more