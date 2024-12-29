 Skip to main content
Can yoga really help depression and support mental health? New research

Does regularly practicing yoga improve your mental health?

two men doing yoga on a pier water outdoors
Asad Photo / Pexels

While many people don’t talk about depression, in 2020, an estimated 14.8 million adults in the United States had at least one major depressive episode, according to the National Institute of Mental Health or NIMH. People explore different treatments and therapies to help with depression, and recently, researchers wanted to understand if yoga could ease depressive symptoms and support mental health. 

Yoga is a meditative movement practice with a long and rich history originating in India. This type of exercise involves specific physical poses, postures, and deep breathing. Yoga is undoubtedly becoming more popular. Recent data from Strava reveals that the share of men uploading and practicing Pilates or yoga increased by 15%. With all the known and proven benefits of yoga, researchers wanted to know more about how practicing yoga affects various mental health conditions.

The research

Man with strong arm muscles holding a blue yoga mat outdoors
Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

In a review published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, researchers assessed 19 studies from six countries involving 1,080 adult participants. All participants had been diagnosed with at least one mental health condition, such as depression, panic disorders, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder. For just over two months, participants engaged in weekly yoga sessions lasting between 20 and 90 minutes.

The results

Man doing yoga looking up sitting down in front of trees
Nick Wehrli / Pexels

The researchers concluded that a regular yoga practice had more significant effects on depressive symptoms compared to having no treatment or the patient’s typical treatment. The more often and the longer the yoga practice, the more significant the effects. The researchers stated that movement-based yoga improved mental health and the symptoms of depression for individuals dealing with anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and more. 

Proven benefits of yoga

Man doing yoga outdoors
abhishek gaur / Pexels

Mounting research shows us the many benefits of yoga, from improving strength, balance, and flexibility to reducing chronic back pain and lifting your mood. Multiple studies show practicing yoga can improve the symptoms of arthritis, which often develops following sports injuries.

The takeaway

forward fold men's yoga
Raw Pixel / Getty Images

This study gives us another reason to consider trying a regular yoga practice to get our bodies moving. This movement practice has stayed popular for so long due to the many benefits, including reducing the symptoms of depression.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Can you burn body fat just by walking and wearing a weighted vest? New research
It might be time to put on that weighted vest and start walking in the great outdoors.
man taking break from running working out walking wearing weighted vest outdoors in city near train track

Rucking has continued to pick up steam in recent years as people search for more interesting and effective ways to get moving and burn calories. Rucking involves walking in the great outdoors wearing a weighted rucksack on your back. Research shows the benefits of rucking, from improving muscular power and oxygen intake to burning more calories and lifting your mood. Recently, researchers wanted to understand whether walking in a weighted vest could burn body fat. Let’s take a look at the study.
The study

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers examined how additional weights impacted fat loss and the leptin hormone. Your leptin levels are directly related to your body fat percentage. Your body releases leptin to help regulate your hunger and give you a full feeling to prevent overeating. Leptin was only discovered in 1994. Leptin resistance leads to feelings of hunger that urge you to eat more even though your body has sufficient fat stores.

Read more
Run clubs are the new nightclubs — Strava data shows huge rise in popularity
Running clubs are the new social hotspots allowing people to socialize and stay active.
Group of people running

Having an accountability partner and someone you go running with can help you stay motivated and make you more likely to show up and get moving. Joining a run club allows you to meet new people who are also interested in health and fitness so that you can encourage and support each other. The benefits of running are abundant, from improving your heart health and bone density to burning calories and lifting your mood. Running clubs are another way to incorporate running into your workout schedule and get additional benefits. New Strava data shows a huge rise in the popularity of run clubs. It turns out that run clubs might just be the new nightclubs. Let’s look at the data and the benefits of running clubs.
The data

Strava is an app designed for active people. Recently, Strava released the Year In Sport: Trend Report, identifying the leading trends and surges of 2024. The report combines billions of unique activity data from the global community of over 135 million people, along with insights from a randomized, global survey of over 5,000 people.

Read more
Plogging is a new fitness trend that’s good for your health and the environment
Not every fitness trend is worth trying, but plogging could help improve your local community.
Man jogging on pavement

Some of the best fitness trends are those that involve the great outdoors or a sense of community. Lately, another trend that’s been gaining momentum is plogging, and it turns out, it’s good for the environment as well as your health and fitness. It’s a simple concept that could make a big difference if enough people give it a try. When a fitness trend benefits your health, environment, and local communities, we at The Manual want to know about it. Here’s the down low on plogging.
What is plogging?

Plogging is an exercise and fitness trend where friends, family, co-workers, individuals, and entire communities take part. The idea is to go jogging while picking up trash to help clean up your town, city, or neighborhood. People take sanitary precautions by wearing gloves and carrying hand sanitizer and bags to put the trash in.
What are the benefits?

Read more