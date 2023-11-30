 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

Surprising mental health benefits of yoga – reduce stress, ease anxiety, and more

It's about more than just reducing stress

Emily Caldwell
By
Yoga class
Yan Krukau / Pexels

In the hustle and bustle of our busy everyday lives, it’s easy to neglect focusing on our mental health. Yet, focusing on maintaining good mental health is essential for living a happy and healthy life and helping us to achieve our full potential. Practicing yoga as part of your health and wellness routine is a great way to slow down and calm your mind.

There are several benefits of yoga for mental health, many of which are supported strongly in medical research. Yoga offers many great physical benefits for our bodies, such as increased flexibility and strength. But the mental health benefits of yoga are equally powerful — even if you can’t see them.

Recommended Videos

On the fence about starting yoga? Consider these powerful and surprising mental health benefits of yoga, such as reduced stress, less anxiety, and improved mood.

Men doing yoga
Kampus Production / Pexels

Improving your mood

In general, many types of exercise can help provide a mood boost, releasing hormones known as endorphins during exercise. Endorphins are often referred to as “feel-good chemicals” since they have been known to boost mood. However, yoga takes mood-boosting to a whole new level. Research has shown that practicing yoga can elevate another chemical in the brain known as gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA).

Related

According to a review of medical studies by Harvard Medical School, researchers concluded that yoga also helps reduce the hormones associated with stress, such as cortisol. This means practicing yoga can leave you happier and in an overall better mood.

Indirectly, practicing yoga can also improve your mood by reducing the pain and discomfort associated with certain conditions. Since physical and mental health are so interconnected, it’s easy to see how pain and discomfort can put a serious damper on your mood. If you struggle with chronic neck or back pain, yoga may be useful to alleviate pain and discomfort. Before starting, be sure to look into the best types of yoga poses for back pain, such as the cat-cow position.

Man doing yoga outdoors
abhishek gaur / Pexels

Decreasing anxiety

Anxiety can take a serious toll on our mental health, making it difficult to function and enjoy life to the fullest. Practicing yoga can provide a calming and soothing atmosphere, helping to provide a sense of calm during periods of anxiousness. There are many types of yoga to explore, too, which can give you the opportunity to find a unique form of yoga that brings you a sense of peace. Some of the best types of yoga for decreasing anxiety are yin yoga and restorative yoga.

The medical research also supports the idea that yoga can be effective as part of a holistic treatment plan for anxiety. In a study headed by NYU Langone Health, researchers found that yoga had a long-lasting ability to reduce anxiety.

A person looking out the window while wearing headphones and working on a laptop
Austin Distel / Unsplash

Creating better mental clarity and brain function

One of the lesser-known benefits of yoga is the ability to improve mental clarity and sharpen your brain function. Research studies that have used MRI scans have found that people who regularly do yoga had significant brain changes compared to those who did not. MRI scans showed a thicker cerebral cortex and hippocampus, two brain structures that are important for memory, learning, and thinking.

Adding yoga to your health and wellness routine can help provide enhanced mental clarity, which can help you at work or school. Even for busy working professionals, a few simple yoga poses at home can go a long way to improving your mental health.

Not only can yoga be powerful for brain function, but it also holds the potential to help fight against cognitive decline associated with aging. For this reason, yoga is popular for preventing dementia and cognitive skills. Research suggests yoga could help mitigate the shrinkage that can happen in the brain as we age.

Man practicing yoga and meditation at home. A series of yoga poses. Lifestyle concept.
yatcenko / Adobe Stock

Supporting post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms

The symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can be challenging to live with, causing ongoing negative emotions, heightened anxiety, and other symptoms that can often be debilitating. For people with this condition, adding yoga might be worthwhile.

Some studies have found that adding yoga to a treatment plan could help produce a sense of calm, activating the parasympathetic nervous system and helping to improve symptoms. Trauma-informed yoga is a great option for those with PTSD, differing from traditional yoga, in that it creates a safer space.

man sleeping on his side
Ollyy / Shutterstock

Improving sleep quality

High-quality sleep is so important for our overall health and wellness. That’s why many people turn to practicing yoga in their self-care routine, which can help support a good night’s sleep. Since yoga can help reduce stress, this directly impacts sleep quality by reducing the negative hormones that can impact our sleep quality.

Yoga is powerful for relaxing the nervous system, too, which can help get you ready to get to bed. When our bodies are stressed, we go into a “fight or flight” mode, which can make falling asleep and staying asleep especially challenging.

Specific yoga poses, such as the reclined butterfly, corpse pose, or child’s pose, may be especially helpful for calming the body before sleep. Bedtime yoga has also been shown to support healthy weight loss, as quality sleep is important for weight management.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance lifestyle, food, fitness, and nutrition/health writer with a B.S. in Health & Human Services from…
Snow is falling: These 7 workouts will get you ready for skiing and snowboarding in no time
Toning up will prevent injuries. Trust us, we know
A man skis on a clear run, with mountains and trees behind him.

As winter approaches and the snow starts to fall, skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts eagerly await the chance to hit the slopes. But before you strap on your skis or snowboard, you've got to prepare your body for the physical demands of these exhilarating winter sports. Don't worry! We'll guide you through a comprehensive eight-week exercise plan with ski workouts designed to get you in peak condition for skiing and snowboarding.

Fitness goals of ski training
Skiing and snowboarding require a unique set of physical attributes, including strength, balance, and endurance. To ensure you have a safe and enjoyable experience on the mountain, let's delve into each of these fitness goals.
Increasing strength
Skiing and snowboarding rely heavily on leg and core strength. Building strength in these areas will help you maintain control and stability while navigating the slopes. That's why you need to incorporate exercises into your routine to target these muscle groups effectively.
Improving balance
Balance is a key component of these popular winter sports, as you'll constantly need to adjust your position to stay upright on varying terrains. Poor balance can result in more falls, possible injuries, and a pretty unpleasant time on the slopes. Balance-focused exercises will help you develop the stability required for success and safety before you head to the ski lifts.
Building endurance
A day on the slopes is not for the faint of heart. Endurance is crucial for enjoying a full weekend (or even a full day) of skiing or snowboarding without getting fatigued or feeling muscle weakness too quickly. There are excellent workouts that work well at enhancing your cardiovascular endurance, ensuring you have the stamina to make the most of your time on the mountain.

Read more
The benefits of cinnamon, and why you should be eating more of it
Cinnamon tastes great, but there are a ton of health benefits, too
Ground cinnamon and cinnamon sticks

Unfortunately, the foods that are really good for you are not often considered the most delicious. On the other hand, the foods that we consider to be the tastiest are often loaded with sugar and fat. While very few people would argue against the fact that broccoli has a preferable nutritional profile compared to Oreo cookies, there are still foods out there that taste great and provide many perks. There are numerous benefits of cinnamon, for example.
Fortunately, there are plenty of delicious foods that are packed with health benefits, including spices and seasonings like garlic, cayenne pepper, and cinnamon. We often think of cinnamon as simply a flavorful accent to sweets like apple pie, spice cookies, and oatmeal, but cinnamon does more than just bring a scrumptious taste and aroma to your food. Keep reading to learn about the benefits of cinnamon.

What is cinnamon?
Cinnamon is a culinary spice made from the inner bark of cinnamon trees. After the cinnamon trees are cut down, the inner bark is harvested by stripping off the outer bark. The inner bark is then dried. As it dries, the bark curls into "cinnamon sticks," which are rolls of the inner bark. Cinnamon sticks are used to flavor things like tea and mulled cider and then removed before eating. Ground cinnamon is made by crushing and grinding the cinnamon sticks.

Read more
How to lose belly fat: Eating these 10 foods more often will help a lot
Diet won't do it all, but we bet you need to make a few tweaks
Jicama

Those of us who care about our health and physical appearance can often find ourselves mulling over some tough health-related questions -- how we can be healthier, how to be more active, and how to lose belly fat. In a world of almost too much information on these subjects, it's easy to become confused and overwhelmed. But, at the end of the day, we know the general answer comes down to diet and exercise. And yes, they're equally important.

Sure, we can spend thousands of dollars and hundreds of hours on workout equipment and gym memberships. We can exercise until we're blue in the face, lifting all the weights and doing all the situps. But if we're not eating the right foods, that stubborn belly fat just isn't going anywhere, no matter how fancy the gym is. If you want to know how to lose belly fat fast, you're going to have to start at the grocery store, not the ab machine.

Read more