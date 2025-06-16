 Skip to main content
Can exercise improve mental health for teens? Interesting new survey

By
teenager playing basketball
Kastograph / Pexels

Going for a jog, a short yoga session, or a 12-minute quick bodyweight workout perks up my mood and puts a pep in my step. The sense of accomplishment and the mood-boosting endorphins are just some of the many benefits of moving your muscles. Does exercise also improve mental health for adolescents? Recently, Planet Fitness decided to find out.

New survey

teen playing basketball
RDNE / Pexels

“Summer slide” refers to the decline in learning that kids experience over the summer months when they’re off school. Planet Fitness pointed out another decline that occurs over the summer — fewer opportunities and less motivation to exercise. Instead of having fun in the sun, playing outdoors, running around, and engaging in sports, parents are voicing concerns that many teens are becoming less active when school is out.

Planet Fitness conducted the survey to learn more about the well-being and exercise habits of young people during these warmer months. The survey involved 1,000 parents of teens aged 14-19 and the teens.

The survey results

-teenage boys pulling rope tugawar
RDNE / Pexels

The results revealed the following:

  • 50% of teens report their fitness levels drop during the summer holidays.
  • 90% of teens say exercise helps them to feel happy.
  • 93% of adolescents believe regular exercise is beneficial for handling life challenges.
  • 66% of parents are concerned about the well-being and stress levels of their teens.
  • Three out of five adolescents say their anxiety and stress aren’t getting better; instead, it’s all getting worse over time.
  • 72% of parents think regular exercise could improve their teen’s mental health.
  • 81% of teens say that screen time and social media take up a lot of time during their day, and most also agree that avoiding social media is helpful.

Concluding thoughts

teen playing football
Gustavo Fring / Pexels

When school’s out, it seems many teens tend to slow down in more ways than one. They don’t have the same structure, schedule, and activities, and they might be more tired from the busy school year. Additionally, some might not have access to a fitness center or the transportation to get there. Many teens are also busy with other goings on in life, so they aren’t thinking about whether or not they’re getting enough physical activity.

This survey indicates that most teens believe exercise makes them feel happier and they’re aware of many of the benefits. There also seems to be some awareness surrounding the overuse or excessive use of screens, which results in teens being less active while getting dopamine hits scrolling through social media. Stanford Medicine confirms that these social media apps work on the brain’s reward pathway and prompt the release of dopamine, just like heroin, meth, or alcohol. Amplifying these feel-good properties is addictive for teens and adults alike. On top of their addictive nature, when we’re scrolling through these apps, we aren’t moving our bodies and getting the physical and mental benefits of exercise. 

Planet Fitness Free High School Summer Pass Program

teenage boy adolescent lifting weights bicep cur
Cotton Bro / Pexels

The good news is that this survey also shows us that exercise could be a useful tool in improving mental health for teens, especially during the summer break. There are plenty of ways for teens to get more active, from playing sports or going hiking and doing activities with their friends and family to walking the dog, doing yard work, swimming, and dancing. Teens ages 14-19 can also check out the High School Summer Pass program at Planet Fitness, where they can work out for free at any PF gym nationwide.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Topics

