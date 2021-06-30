Is Peanut Butter Healthy?

If you’re like us, you put peanut butter on anything and everything. Peanut butter is by far the most popular among the nut butters, and you’d be hard pressed to find a food that it doesn’t complement or make better. Bread and jam is the classic go-to, but it also has a long-standing relationship with chocolate, bananas, and smoothies. It’s great in some unconventional scenarios, as well, like on a burger, and is used in a lot of Asian recipes.

Based on its deliciousness and versatility, you may be wondering how much peanut butter is too much. We’ll address some of the most popular questions around the spread and get to the bottom of the healthiness of peanut butter.

What Is Peanut Butter?

Peanut butter is a spread made from ground peanuts. The process involves roasting the peanuts and grinding them into fine particles before blending them into a thick paste. This base process delivers unprocessed food that’s healthy for everyday use.

However, many commercial brands add various ingredients to their peanut butter, including vegetable oils, sugar, and even trans-fat. Consuming too much trans-fat and added sugar has a negative impact on your health.

So, when shopping for peanut butter, check all the nutritional and processing info. Check the label to ensure the product has only peanuts and maybe some salt for a healthier option.

Is Eating Too Much Peanut Butter Bad?

Excessing consumption of peanut butter can lead to weight gain, high cholesterol levels, and increased sugar levels. This is particularly true when you eat peanut butter that has added ingredients, like sugar and vegetable oil. As with most products, the side effects from eating too much peanut butter vary between people.

How Much Peanut Butter Can I Eat a Day?

As a general rule of thumb, around one to two tablespoons per day is enough. For most high-fat foods, two tablespoons a day are usually ideal. If you’re unsure how much you should eat, it’s advisable to consult a dietician or doctor. This is particularly important if you have a history of allergic reactions to peanut butter or any of its ingredients.

Generally, it’s important to know your health goals and needs. A tablespoon of natural peanut butter has about 90 calories and 7 grams of fat. If you eat 2 to 3 tablespoons a day, you’re adding about 180 to 270 calories and 14 to 21 grams of fat to your body. So, be sure to consider your daily calorie intake goal. For example, most athletes aim to have 3,000-4,000 calories per day.

Is Almond Butter Better Than Peanut Butter?

According to Healthline , almond butter is somewhat better than peanut butter because of its nutrition content. While both butters contain almost the same amounts of sugar and calories, almond contains fiber, minerals, and vitamins. But peanut butter has more protein than almond butter.

On a nutritional basis, almond makes for a better pick than peanut butter. For those who are more concerned about the taste of their meals, peanut butter makes an exceptional choice.

Just be sure to pick a healthy nut butter when shopping. Opt for butter that doesn’t have added sugar, artificial ingredients, or trans fats. The label should include almonds or peanuts and a bit of salt.

Is Peanut Butter Good For Cholesterol?

Naturally processed peanut butter has no cholesterol, so you need not worry about it. It contains unsaturated fat, which health experts believe is important in a healthy diet, in moderation. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) notes that peanut butter contains monounsaturated fat (7.2 g per 2 tbsp), polyunsaturated fat (3.49 g per 2 tbsp), and saturated fat (2.86 g per 2 tbsp)

Can You Lose Weight Eating Peanut Butter?

Peanut butter is rich in protein, fat, and fiber, which can help you feel fuller longer. This means you’ll not experience frequent cravings or hunger, reducing the chances of snacking on unhealthy foods. So, it’s possible that peanut butter can aid your weight loss efforts.

A 2019 study also showed that people who ate nuts regularly had lower chances of experiencing obesity. As always, consult your doctor or nutritionist to see how peanut butter can be a part of your diet.

