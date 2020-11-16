There’s a reason why fresh fish is often called brain food. It’s healthy stuff, providing protein while aiding the body in a number of other important ways.

Fortunately, you can enjoy fish in virtually countless ways. You can go Hawaiian and eat it raw in the form of poke or grill it up on your deck. You can clean a fish and even age the stuff. Many types of fish are also great in pastas, sandwiches, or even tinned up as conservas. There are pretty much as many ways to prepare fish as there are delicious species swimming through the many vast oceans of the world.

There are things to look out for when you’re combing through the fish selection of your favorite market. Look for terminology like “wild-caught” on labels, ensuring that the fishery is being treated with the care and sustainability it deserves, wherever that may be. A great resource is this handy app from the Monterrey Bay Aquarium in California.

In short, you should be eating more fish, to the tune of at least a couple of times a week. These days, it couldn’t be much easier, as there are great online seafood stores. If you’re feeling at a loss for which direction to go, consider these uber-healthy options.

Salmon

Salmon is one of the more unique fish types, with its signature pinkish-red flesh and distinctive flavor. It’s a great beef steak substitute and much healthier, offering plenty of quality fatty acids, B vitamins, and more.

Tuna

Tuna is a workhorse of a fish, offering enticing flavor while lowering your blood pressure, helping your heart, and even boosting your immunity. Albacore is generally the safest way to go, both in terms of sustainability and genuine quality. And it’s especially great in Asian-inspired recipes and all kinds of sushi.

Sardines

So often thrown under the bus for their fishy flavor, sardines deserve better. They’re full of minerals and calcium as well as the best kinds of fatty acids. If the flavor is too strong for you, take the sting out by simply using less of the fish (a little can go a long way) or using something like tomato sauce for balance (they’re fantastic atop your favorite pizzas).

Pollock

A sibling of cod, pollock is tasty and one of the most sustainably-fished species out there, especially in the cold waters of Alaska. It’s far easier on the environment than popular protein options like pork and beef and is believed to heighten muscle mass even in the absence of exercise.

Herring

Sure, there’s your grandmother’s pickled herring, a healthy option in its own right but perhaps not the sexiest of choices. It’s great for your brain and battle inflammatory conditions, among other things. It’s also great fried up or poached and placed on some bruschetta.

Swordfish

Lean and mean, swordfish is full of zinc and Omega-3 fatty acids while having next to no fat content. We like it chopped up in pasta or grilled in steak form over open flames.

Tilapia

Tilapia is a super fish, jam-packed with major plusses like vitamin B-12, niacin, phosphorous, potassium, and more. It’s a nimble and relatively mild-tasting fish that’s great in everything from tacos and burritos to baked on its own with lemon and parmesan.

Trout

Unless you’re camping and living off of nature’s bounty, this is one of the few exceptions where it’s usually better to go the farm-raised route, as the fish are subjected to better health regulations. Trout, likely in rainbow form, is also very versatile, a wonderful centerpiece roasted, smoked, or grilled, or even pickled and set aside for later.

Oysters

Oysters are shellfish, making them fine candidates for the category (once you figure out how to shuck ’em). In addition to being extremely tasty, oysters are packed with healthy minerals, vitamin D, and riboflavin. Look out for what’s in season and inquire with your seafood specialist or fishmonger about how they were harvested.

Sablefish

Sometimes this species is listed as black cod, although there’s no relation. Regardless, sablefish are quite healthy, generally very low in mercury and high in iron and magnesium, as well as being good on the digestive tract. It’s not the prettiest creature in the Pacific, but its benefits outweigh its looks.

Shrimp

Touting fatty acids, antioxidants, and protein, shrimp over-deliver just about every time. Look for vein-on and shelled shrimp, frozen or otherwise, for max flavor. And if you need more meat, look to prawns.

