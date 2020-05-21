We buy a ton of protein online, whether we’re shopping for the finest dry aged steaks or the best bacon known to man. But fish is often overlooked as a protein you can shop for from the comfort of your own home. From lobster to salmon to oysters, though, it’s easy to buy your favorite seafood online — and sometimes the offerings are even fresher than what you’ll find at your local supermarket. These seven digital retailers will deliver some of the tastiest seafood in the country straight to your door.

Sea to Table

Eating sustainable seafood is important to maintain the health of our oceans, as is supporting the small fishing communities who are doing it right. That’s the whole mission of Sea to Table, a family-run company founded by Sean Dimin and his father and brothers. They work with fishing families who’ve been in business for generations, everywhere from Juneau, Alaska to Cudjoe Key, Florida. Expect to find wild-caught, sustainable seafood like Gulf shrimp, Atlantic sea scallops, Gulf of Maine redfish, and Alaska coho salmon. Sea to Table also has a great blog with recipes, tips, and articles, like how to get your kids hooked on fish.

Fulton Fish Market

Fulton Fish Market has been in business since 1822, and the company is the seafood purveyor for countless U.S. chefs and restaurants you know and love. The brand’s supply goes from ocean to market and ships to the customer no more than one day after it’s caught, so you know your order is going to be extra fresh. And the brand has a huge variety from which to choose. You can snag tuna for sashimi, buttery Copper River Salmon, little fish like sardines and smelts, and delicacies like skate and monkfish. Oysters from both coasts are available, as are other shellfish like conch, crab, shrimp, and lobster. Fulton even has a great selection of bottarga, eel, octopus, and squid.

Wild Alaskan Company

If you’re a fan of food subscription boxes, Wild Alaskan Company is an excellent place to buy your fish. The monthly seafood membership service delivers sustainable, wild-caught seafood to your door and includes access to a team of fishmongers for questions, cooking tips, and recipes. The selection is smaller than other delivery services — the brand offers boxes with salmon, white fish, or a combination of both — but individually wrapped portions make it a perfect option if not everyone in your household eats seafood. Plus, you can pause or cancel your membership anytime without any fees, making it a foolproof option.

Citarella

Joe Gurrera was no stranger to great seafood when he bought Citarella, a neighborhood seafood shop on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, in 1983. Gurrera grew up working in his family’s Greenwich Village fish shop, waking in the middle of the night to buy the freshest catch from Fulton Fish Market and learning the day-to-day trade. Now Citarella ships its fresh, in-season fish all over the country, and the shop has a huge selection if you’re looking for harder-to-find varieties like wild stone crab claws and razor clams. You can buy shellfish live or ready-to-eat, and fish is available whole, filleted, or in steaks.

Pearl Street Caviar

Pearl Street Caviar believes caviar is a food, not a delicacy, and should be eaten like one. The brand sources its sturgeon from Qiandao Lake, and it is then sustainably raised in open pens in wild waterways. Pearl Street also wants people to know about the superfood powers of caviar, which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, electrolytes like potassium and magnesium, and vitamin D. The company ships its buttery, briny caviar all over the United States, and it comes in varieties like Ossetra, Keluga, and Siberian.

Luke’s Lobster

Summer wouldn’t be the same without eating a few buttery lobster rolls, but sourcing and cooking the crustaceans can be a big lift. Luckily Luke’s Lobster ships all over the country, whether you’re wanting to buy live lobsters, tails for grilling, or simply the meat and Luke’s secret seasoning. It even has spoon-ready dishes like lobster mac and cheese and spicy crab and sweet potato bisque. Snag a meal kit to serve four to eight people and make summer barbecues a breeze.

Russ & Daughters

We’d be remiss to write a story about fresh seafood without mentioning appetizing, which is a Jewish food tradition that refers to the accoutrements enjoyed with bagels like cured salmon, salads, and cream cheeses. Appetizing store Russ & Daughters has been serving New York’s Lower East Side community since 1914, and luckily the brand offers nationwide shipping through Goldbelly in addition to local NYC delivery. Along with delicious fish options like smoked salmon, sturgeon, and American caviar, you can also snag chocolate babka, bagels, and potato latkes. But our all-time favorite is the Super Heebster at Home, an epic sandwich-making kit that includes whitefish and baked salmon salad, bagels, wasabi-infused flying-fish roe, and hand-whipped horseradish-dill cream cheese.

