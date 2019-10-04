15 Best Subscription Boxes for Men Who Love Gifts

Subscription boxes are the norm now, and it’s not hard to see why — they’re flat out awesome. After all, who wouldn’t want to receive a cool new gift box in the mail every month? With so many different subscriptions to choose from, however, it can be rather difficult to choose which one is right for a gift or for you.

We’ve compiled a list of the very best subscription boxes for men to help get you started. Whether you’re into clothing, cooking, grooming, or drinking, you can be sure there’s a monthly subscription box that’s perfect for you.

Trunk Club

This Nordstrom-powered clothing subscription box is one of the higher-end personal style boxes on the market right now. To get started, you answer a few questions about your fit, style, and budget. After that, you’ll chat with a stylist to help you find the right clothes for you. Trunk Club then sends you a digital preview and you have 48 hours to approve or amend your Trunk preview. Once you receive your subscription box, you can take up to five days to decide what to keep and what to return.

You can also compare Trunk Club to other top clothing subscriptions like Stitch Fix, Bombfell, and Menlo club if you aren’t convinced it’s right for you.

Cost: $40-$300 per box

$40-$300 per box Ship: Within 4-6 business days

Within 4-6 business days Delivery: You decide the frequency

BirchBox Man

There are a lot of different clothing boxes and food subscriptions out there, but if you’re in the market for something a little more grooming focused, BirchBox Man is an excellent choice. You can choose between one month, six months, and 12 months of boxes. Each month, you’ll receive a supply of five grooming samples from top brands. With everything from anti-aging creams to beard care supplies, BirchBox Man is a great gift to give, either for yourself or the stylish man in your life. All you have to do is fill out your grooming profile to help personalize each box.

Cost: $10 per month

$10 per month Ships: Within 8-10 business days

Within 8-10 business days Delivery: Monthly

ThreadBeast

Threadbeast is a great grab for brand-name and streetwear fanatics who are looking to obtain eclectic attire without having to shell out too much money or give up their time shopping for the right thing. It offers four different subscription plans: Basic, Essential, Premium, and Baller. As the price climbs, so do the goodies in your box. Our favorite is the premium subscription including six to seven items and a variety of everything — tops, premium denim, and accessories — but if you’re really looking to cash in on value, the Baller plan includes nine to 11 pieces and always features a fresh new pair of kicks. Just create a style profile and let the personal stylists hand-pick the rest.

Cost: $55-$250 per shipment

$55-$250 per shipment Delivery: Monthly

Frank and Oak

When it comes to the best subscription boxes for men that’ll add a sense of refined, everyday style to both your casual and everyday work wardrobe, Frank and Oak is, by far, your best bet. It sends three on-trend, eco-friendly items in every box, ranging from high-quality jeans and fashionable outerwear to shoes, shirts, and accessories. One of Frank and Oak’s personal stylists will pick a collection for you, but it also lets you choose from what you like or skip your order at any time.

Cost: $29-$149 per shipment

$29-$149 per shipment Delivery: Monthly

BattlBox

BattlBox is a subscription box that was made for men who love the outdoors. Each box you purchase comes with a wide variety of survival tools and camping essentials, and it’s split up into multiple levels: Basic, Advanced, Pro, and Pro Plus. The most basic option is priced at just $30 a month and comes with three to seven hand-selected items like survival manuals, emergency supplies, outdoor gear, and tools. The more advanced versions come with 6-11 items as well as more top-tier products such as sleeping bags, watches, backpacks, and tents.

If you want to learn more about BattlBox, we’ve created a more specific guide around each different box to help you out.

Cost: $30-$150 per month

$30-$150 per month Ships: On the 15th of each month

On the 15th of each month Delivery: Monthly

Gentleman’s Box

With Gentleman’s Box monthly subscription service, you’ll receive a custom-made box featuring a style accessory, a tie, a grooming sample, socks, and a lifestyle accessory. In our recent box, we received a Jim Beam-inspired load with Southern Scholar socks, Jim Beam Oak Barrel coasters, a Salt & Dapper tie, a lapel pin from The Dark Knot, and a silicon ice cube tray, perfect for sipping whiskey with, and a bourbon-scented grooming product. Gentleman’s Box went all-out with this theme and, if the quality of the items are any indication of how the company works, you’ll be pleased each and every month when this baby arrives at your doorstep.

Cost: $23 – $25 per month

$23 – $25 per month Ships: Within 3-5 business days

Within 3-5 business days Delivery: Monthly

Say It With a Sock

Say it with a Sock is a subscription box for anyone who loves the magic of a good pair of socks. With a wide variety of patterns and graphics to choose from, each sock subscription gives you the choice between something bright and wacky or something more subdued and professional. There are multiple subscription options to choose from, whether you’re buying as a Christmas gift for someone else or for yourself. If you choose to go with a month to month subscription, it will only cost $12 per box, with the option to add an extra pair for $8. However, if you’re looking for something more akin to a sock of the month club, you can purchase up to 12 months at a time.

If you’re interested in a sock subscription box, but don’t want to limit your options, there are a wide variety of other great sock subscriptions to choose from.

Cost: $12 per month

$12 per month Ships: Within 2-5 business days

Within 2-5 business days Delivery: Monthly

Dollar Shave Club

For as little as $1 month, you can get fresh razors straight to your door. You also have the option to sample a wide range of shaving products, including shaving creams, shave butter, aftershave balms, toothbrushes, skin care products, hair gels, and more. Dollar Shave Club allows you to upgrade or downgrade your subscription at any time or opt for every-other-month deliveries if you prefer to cultivate a few days’ worth of stubble between shaves.

Cost: Prices vary (depending on which box)

Prices vary (depending on which box) Delivery: Monthly

Bespoke Post

If you’re unsure of what kind of subscription box you want, we urge you to look at the box options over at Bespoke Post. They have something for everyone: outdoorsy fellas, coffee lovers, boozehounds, travelers — the list goes on and on. You can either select a one-time box of a certain theme, or you can join the club and receive a new array of items each month. These awesome boxes make a great gift for pretty much any type of man, whether they smoke cigars, sip whiskey, or just love puzzles.

Cost: $45 per box

$45 per box Ships: Between the 6th and 15th of every month

Between the 6th and 15th of every month Delivery: Monthly

Robb Vices

Robb Vices ships out a curated box full of dignified, luxury goods, from spirits and wines to food, toys, and gadgets. Born out of Robb Report, this one is definitely for a more sophisticated, affluent lifestyle. The only downside is that this box carries a much larger monthly payment than most others, offering three subscription types (three months, three boxes at $390; 12 months, six boxes at $660; 12 months, 12 boxes at $1,190). It also offers a fantastic quarterly cigar box for $389.

Cost: $390-$1,190

$390-$1,190 Delivery: Monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly

Watch Gang

Why stress over watch shopping when you can have quality timepieces sent to your house every month from luxury brands like Seiko, Orient, and more? Watch Gang will help complete your timepiece collection so you have options from the boardroom to the beach. Just choose your favorite silhouettes and it will send you a wristwatch that fits your fancy. The best aspect of Watch Gang is that each watch delivered is valued more than the subscription price you pay. It’s a pricey membership, but can you really put a price on fashionable and versatile time-telling?

Cost: $30-$300 per shipment

$30-$300 per shipment Delivery: Monthly

HelloFresh

Cooking delicious meals is often a lot more difficult than it needs to be. First, you need to decide on a recipe, figure out what ingredients you need, and scour the grocery store for supplies — and that’s before the cooking even begins! With HelloFresh, you can get everything delivered straight to your door, complete with instructions on how to create that culinary masterpiece. Choose between the veggie plan, classic plan, or family plan depending on what you need. You can also choose how many recipes you want to receive each week, with the option to cancel at any time.

HelloFresh is similar to other meal kit services like Blue Apron and Home Chef, so choosing between them really comes down to what recipes you’re looking to make.

Cost: $9 per serving

$9 per serving Delivery: Weekly (one to four meals)

Flaviar

If you’d like to add a shot of adventure to your drinking, consider having excellent spirits delivered to you each month with the Flaviar subscription box. Every Flaviar’s liquor experts select tasty samples from around the world. One month you might get whiskeys from Asia and Oceania, the next you might get a world tour of gin. It’s a great way to expand your boozy horizons. Flaviar is currently so popular that they’ve had to start a waiting list for future customers. Be sure to log on and sign up now to secure your spot for a future box.

Cost: $20 per month (billed quarterly)

$20 per month (billed quarterly) Delivery: Monthly (varies by state)

Wine of the Month Club

Wine clubs usually require you to become a member at your local winery to even get started. Wine of the Month Club has a wide variety of wine series’ to choose from — all completely online. Whether you’re on the hunt for a couple of California Reds or popular wines from Napa Valley, they have exactly what you’re looking for. With each option, you have the choice of buying for yourself or giving a subscription as a gift to someone else.

Cost: $25-$150 per shipment

$25-$150 per shipment Delivery: Monthly (varies by state)

Craft Beer Club

The best subscription boxes for men always rely on convenience and value. What better way to celebrate a great deal than with a monthly box of few and far between beers. The Craft Beer Club delivers a 12-pack variety of beer (four styles, three of each) that features small independent craft breweries around the country. You don’t get to choose what style of beer you want, but it does deliver bonus gifts like coasters and bottle openers in every box. A subscription will cost you $42 a shipment and a full, happy belly when the 12-pack runs dry.

Cost: $42 per shipment

$42 per shipment Delivery: Monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly

