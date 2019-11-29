16 Best Holiday Gifts That Will Wow Her

No idea what to get the woman in your life? Follow this gift guide to the best gifts for her, whether she’s your girlfriend, mother, gammy, sis, bestie, or boss. All these ideas have been verified by the women at The Manual and are sure to wow.

This is not the time to wing it. Give a gift she’ll love and save yourself the trying-to-be-nice-but-what-was-he-thinking smile and return postage fee.

Cozy Jacket

The North Face Women’s Dunraven Sherpa Jacket

Holy Sherpa fleece. This cozy-lined crop jacket from The North Face will be the star of her holidays. It’s perfect for lazy weekends, work commuting, and weekends in the mountains. The relaxed fit complements every shape (women do not like sucking it in, either) and the funnel-neck collar means serious warmth without sweltering. The description says cropped, but it’s a perfect hip-bone length, not a ribcage crop like the kids are wearing. It comes in five colors, but we’re partial to the Vintage White.

Duvet

Pottery Barn Belgian Flax Linen Duvet

Expensive bedding doesn’t compute with dudes. “But my T-shirt sheets have been rock solid since undergrad!” Nope. She wants a fancy-schmancy duvet cover that will turn her bed into a sleep palace. The Belgian Flax Linen Duvet from Pottery Barn is lustrous, soft, and comes in gorgeous earthy tones. Feeling extra lovey-dovey this year? Add matching sham pillowcases for a completely wow experience.

Workout Support

Ivysister Brooklyn Sports Bra

Women love activewear. (Have you heard of something magical called yoga pants?) Women especially love well-designed sports bras because regular bras are way uncomfortable. Surprise her with a modern Brooklyn Sports Bra from boutique activewear brand Ivysister. Design-forward, this sports bra features unique orange shoulder straps for more security and high-performance, specialized fabric. It’s easy to care for and will make her feel strong, sexy, and confident.

Wine Glasses

Aspen and Birch Wine Glasses

Sophisticated wine glasses turn even the cheapest cab into a delectable bougie experience. Put a bow on the ultra-modern hand-blown glass set by Aspen and Birch, which includes six crystal wine glasses and is available conveniently on Amazon. While still being premium glassware, these long-stemmed glasses are durable and dishwasher safe. She’ll unwrap the box and think you have more style than you actually do. Which is the point.

Personalization

TDE Monogram AirPod Case

A personal touch goes a long way. The Daily Edit is well-known for monogrammed phone cases (also a perfect gift), but we fell in love with the new personalized AirPod Case made of 100% pebbled leather. Choose her initials, the font you want, color, and text position, then let them make magic happen. Hide this present in the tree for a secret Christmas night surprise. Wait, she doesn’t have AirPods? You know what to do.

Slippers

Sanuk Puff N Chill Ankle Boot

Slippers are a beautiful thing, especially when they’re equipped to transition from inside to outside (and don’t look like bunnies). Resist the urge to grab bargain slippers at the superstore and get her the Sanuk Puff N Chill boots. The mid-top height keeps her ankles toasty and the outside is a cool puffer-style. Cushy foam lines the footbed for comfort and rubber sawtooth tread saves from icy slips. On below-0 days, they can even be worn to the office (we tried and nobody noticed).

Jewelry

Baublebar Anna Pull-tie Bracelet Set

Without going full-on Tiffany’s, you can still impress with jewelry this holiday by choosing a dainty two-bracelet set from Baublebar. These chic pull-tie bracelets display a neat row of cleat crystals that add all the sparkle with none of the Gotti. They’re hypoallergenic and perfect for every style. She’ll never know these bracelets were under $40.

Lounge Chair

Cirrus Convertible Floor Chair

You have your man cave, so create a lounge space for her in the house. Find a cozy corner and make the focal point a comfy chair. The puffy seat has a bohemian vibe and is covered in cool linen. Folded up, it’s a relaxed floor chair; folded down, it’s a daybed. It’s perfect for reading, journaling, computering, and daydreaming. Add a couple of botanical candles and you have more than a gift, but an entire #mood.

Relaxation

Warmies Sloth Neck Wrap

The holidays can be stressful. Give her a fun gift that soothes neck tension and can be applied to menstrual pains in the stomach and lower back, or keep her toasty on cold nights. Warmies makes fully microwavable animals that are soft, plush, and soothing. They’re great for comfort during solo travel and sick days at home. It stays heated for hours and smells of lavender. The soft animal will make her feel like she’s a kid again.

Bubbly

Veuve Clicquot Brut

The woman in your life holds back on her wine and bubbly purchases during the year. Of course, we want to try a $60 bottle of Prosecco, but do we? No. She settles for the $18 bottle. Well, not today. You’re getting her a fine ass bottle of Veuve Clicquot Brut, chilled, with a big red bow on the neck. The bottle is immediately recognizable and will make her heart fizzy with joy.

Shoes

Reebok x Victoria Beckham VB Bolton Low Shoes

Vintage sneakers are high-fashion now and when a Spice Girl collaborates to design a pair, you get them. Designed for everyday wear, style-icon Victoria Beckham merged fitness with fashion to remake the ’90s Reebok Bolton shoes into a staple wardrobe piece. They’re chunky without being obnoxious, super comfortable, and clean in the white colorway with creamy accents. Spice up her life with these limited-edition kicks.

Sweets

Kollar Chocolates

The European-style artisanal chocolates made by Kollar Chocolates of Napa are the epitome of small batch confections. Made with Fair Trade and local ingredients and packaged in recyclable boxes, grab a nine-, 16-, or 36-piece assortment of classic and limited-holiday truffles. It’s not your grandma’s box of chocolate, but she’ll like them, too.

Pajamas

Lunya Silk Pajamas

The Washable Silk Cami Pant Set of relaxed pajamas will make her holiday especially bright. Splurge on the $200-plus sleep set that is not only thermo-regulating to keep her body temp comfy, but also adjustable and machine washable. All six colorways are gorgeous and suited for a goddess. So treat her like one.

Shower Dance

Speaqua Cruiser Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Nothing says shower time like the perfect song. This cute mini Bluetooth speaker by Speaqua in Mako Blue is the perfect shower singing and dancing accessory. Its volume is mighty for being pocket-sized and a built-in mic means you can take speaker calls. Toss it in her stocking and enjoy the off-key shower ballads.

Carry-on Bag

Delaroq Troisieme Tote

The woman in your life will go bananas for a Delaroq Troisieme Tote — it’s possibly the best purse she’ll ever own. She’ll love this luxury bag for the three-compartment design. The main zipper opens up to an accordion gusset with three divided sections and two additional zippered compartments. The material itself is traditional Italian tanned box calf leather. Designed with both a double handle and cross strap, this bag will add a strut to her step at the grocery store and on her way to the book club. Honestly, a great purse for any woman in your life.

