  1. Culture
Ain’t That American: 7 Great Home Decor Brands Based in the U.S.

By
Dutch Crafters

Following the popularity of companies like Etsy and events like Small Business Saturday, the “shop local” trend is catching on. More and more people are seeking out handmade products for their home or searching for U.S.-based companies to support. We’ve compiled some of our favorite home goods being made right in our own backyard.

Benjamin Moore

With a history dating back to 1883, Benjamin Moore is the classic American success story. Started in Brooklyn by the Moore brothers, the company has always been at the forefront of innovative paint technology. One of the first manufacturers to eliminate lead from their paints and offer no-VOC options, they’ve been pioneers in creating environmentally friendly products while also keeping their facilities based right here in America. The only “big name” company on the list, Benjamin Moore makes the cut because they work closely with independent retailers. That means more of your money stays local when you purchase their products. 

Croft House Design

Croft House Design

A leather armchair fits with just about any decor and the Leather Sierra Chair from Croft House Design has caught our eye. The unique design combines a touch of Mid-Century Modern flare with minimalist framing to create a seriously stylish seat. Handmade in Los Angeles, the customizable Sierra is available in a variety of sizes and leather options. In addition, they make a variety of other beautiful furniture to choose from.

Brush Factory

brush factory
Brush Factory/Instagram

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Brush Factory turns out high-end, handmade solid wood furniture. Their designs are contemporary nods to classic styles like the Mid-Century Modern-inspired bbf Seb Credenza. Every piece is crafted with an eye for detail and made to order to fit your space.

Dutch Crafters

Dutch Crafters

If there is one thing the Amish are known for (besides the whole “living without modern technology” thing), it’s their impeccable craftsmanship. Dutch Crafters, a Florida-based company, sources a variety of items from the Amish, including our favorite, the Poly Fan-Back Adirondack Chair. Adirondacks are timeless and the perfect addition to any backyard, patio, deck, or dock. The “poly” stands for “high density polyethylene” which means not only are these chairs 100% made in the USA, they are created from recycled materials.

Modfire

Modfire

Once you get your Amish Adirondack chairs set up, you’ll need a firepit to gather around. Modfire specializes in unique outdoor fireplaces that run on natural gas, wood, or propane, depending on the model. Designed and made at their warehouse studio in Phoenix, Arizona, Modfire’s products are a labor of love for owners Brandon Williams and Marty Young, who employ several artisans to hand-make each piece. 

California House

california house
California House/Instagram

If you have a game room, you need California House. Family owned since its debut in 1953, the company specializes in creating sleek game room furniture. From shuffleboard tables to pub tables, it’s a one-stop-shop for outfitting your man cave. We especially love the Origami Pool Table with its ultra-contemporary feel and unique, fully customizable finishes. 

Shop California House

Wren & Cooper

With an eye for style and a passion for creating thoughtful pieces, Wren & Cooper built a portfolio of home goods that are at once unique and timeless. While we love all of their designs, the Hexagon Mirror stands out for its high-end look. Each one is made by hand in their Bucks County, Pennsylvania studio. As a bonus, if you’re in the area, give them a call to set up a tour to see where the mirror magic happens.

