Surround yourself with who and what you love. And while this might start with your inner circle, it also starts with your furniture. Creating a home that you love to live in is important and the furniture that fills those rooms is a huge contributing factor to your creating a space where you can comfortably unwind at the end of the day.

When filling your home with furniture, it can get extremely overwhelming and also expensive. While there are no rules when it comes to styling, it’s helpful and less chaotic to to pick a style to jump off from. Whether your home décor style is Scandinavian, modern, or classic, there are tons of brands out there that offer affordable options for furniture.

Start with your big pieces and go from there. Many home experts recommend spending the majority of your budget on your main pieces that you’ll have for years. Think couches, dressers, beds, dining sets, etc. Unless your style is eclectic and bold, try to go with more neutral colors for these pieces so that you can play around with style and trends through décor pieces and accents.

When it comes to apartment living, you want furniture that is affordable, multi-functional and easy to move. If you’ve ever moved multiple times, you know that a move can take a toll on your furniture. With brands like Floyd, Burrow, and Thuma, you can easily disassemble furniture when you’re moving, which reduces the chance of damage.

Whether you’re furnishing a home for the first time, or looking for a refresh, check out these furniture brands that satisfy major furniture goals.

Benchmade Modern

Say hello to your new favorite couch brand. If you’ve ever ordered a couch before, you know that even a standard couch can take quite some time to finally reach your living room. With Benchmade Modern, they make it super easy to not only fully customize a couch to your needs, but as soon as your order is submitted, the couch is delivered to your home in as little as six weeks (but you can typically get it in four!). From traditional to ultra modern, you select a sofa style from 14 collections, select your fully customized size and material and you’re ready to go! Did we mention free shipping on all sofas? Score!

Tov Furniture

This furniture brand is anything but basic. Combining style, quality, and affordability for all budgets, there’s not a hint of mahogany in sight. At Tov Furniture you’ll find beautiful tufted velvet couches, graphic side tables, and unique accent furniture that is guaranteed to receive tons of compliments. Put up this Dagger Mirror in your entryway for an instant conversation starter when guests come over.

Floyd

If you’re constantly changing homes, Floyd is a great furniture brand that can safely move with you. With a mission to put an end to disposable furniture, Floyd creates pieces of lasting quality that are designed with all your needs in mind. No need to list furniture on Craigslist when you’re moving, everything is made for simple assembly, that can also be easily disassembled for any move. If we had to pick our favorite pieces, it would be a toss-up. The brand’s couch comes delivered in a box with easy assembly directions. But we also absolutely love Floyd’s shelving system, that can start as simply as one base shelf, giving you the option to add expansion units and add-ons to perfectly fit your space.

Article

With a cross between modern, mid-century, and Scandinavian vibes, Article delivers sleek designs in unique shapes and colors that accommodate many different home décor styles. Since they’re direct-to-consumer, they’re able to offer furniture at affordable prices. From decking out your living room to outdoor dining, you can find lasting furniture to suit your lifestyle. Spruce up your outdoor area for socially distanced entertainment with this Atra Concrete Dining Table for 8 which would typically retail for $1,400 but with Article’s pricing you can snag it for $749.

Poly & Bark

High style doesn’t have to be synonymous with high prices. Customers love Poly & Bark and for so many good reasons. The designs are beautiful, simple, and modern; price points do not break the bank, and their customer service is next level. The brand’s furniture is built to last and easily pairs with any other furniture you already own. While all of the firm’s pieces are great, we particularly love the apartment-friendly sofas and sectionals that come in a wide range of beautiful designs and fabrics.

Serena & Lily

If coastal chic and farmhouse fresh is your vibe, don’t miss out on Serena & Lily. With a mission to bring the California seaside into your home, this modern brand allows you to bring the outdoors in, with beautiful furniture in soft and calming hues and patterns. The brand is best known for its meticulously made rattan and linen wrapped furniture. The Driftaway Dresser will immediately warm up your bedroom and give your clothes a beautiful place to live.

Thuma

Clean lines and subtle curves come together to create a beautiful bed frame you needed yesterday. Made from eco-friendly materials and in small batch production, Thuma has created a bed that is easy to assemble, can easily be broken down and moved, and looks super chic. It’s elevated high enough off the ground to fit a carry-on suitcase underneath and plenty of storage underneath, while still maintaining a low profile.

Jonathan Adler

The whimsical designs that Jonathan Adler creates might be expensive, but they’re conversational pieces that will instantly bring you joy, every time you walk into your room. Not only is his furniture functional, but it truly serves as a piece of art in your space. This Globo Credenza is out of this world, and will instantly elevate your entryway.

RH

If you can furnish you home with RH furniture, you’ve reached peak #homegoals. Known for its luxurious and sleek style and designs, RH is home to the popular Cloud Sofa, that will legitimately make you feel like you’re floating on air, it’s so soft and comfortable. While it can run you up to $9k for the couch, it’s definitely not a purchase you’ll be regretting.

Oka

Focused on making your home feel modern but warm, Oka features pieces of furniture that offer elegant simplicity. The Magnante Console Table is rustic and modern, with a grey wash finish and unique accordion design. While the brand is based in the U.K., they just announced a U.S. expansion, setting their store opening in Houston, TX in Spring 2021.

Frontgate

Frontgate can check every style box with its huge catalog of furniture. It’s essentially a one-stop shop for all of your classic and modern furniture needs. From game room furniture to outdoor living, at price points that satisfy all budgets, you can get lost on their website for hours and fully furnish your home with ease. We particularly love this Hunter Modular Collection that creates the ultimate bar for entertaining at home.

Novogratz

Great for apartment living and small spaces, Novogratz allows you to furnish your home with unique and playful furniture at an affordable price point. The company offers sets, like this Roberta Rocket Set, which takes a lot of work out of furnishing your outdoor space.

Live Outer

Create the ultimate outdoor entertainment zone with this seriously cool outdoor furniture brand that has created a design that eliminates you having to take your cushions inside when it rains or have to fuss with a bulky cover. Made with super comfy cushions, there are protective covers built into the seats that easily pull over to protect the cushions if any inclement weather strikes.

Burke Decor

Source one-of-a-kind pieces from Burke Decor to bring some personality to your space. With modern designs, you can add furniture to your collection that you’re sure to have for years to come. We’re obsessed with thisMyles End Table that will instantly make your bedroom or living room feel luxe.

Industry West

Industrial, mid-century, and modern furniture; all under one roof. Industry West serves up sleek designs that will instantly elevate your bachelor pad. Can we talk about how cool this Grafton Chair is? We’re in love.

CB2

An oldie but a goodie, you really can’t go wrong when you’re sourcing furniture from Crate and Barrel and CB2. We particularly love CB2 for its budget conscious prices. It appeals to first time homeowners, which allows you less of a commitment to a piece of furniture when furnishing your home. We love the Tandom Sleeper Sofa that allows you to comfortably have guests stay over. The best part? It doesn’t look like a sleeper, so if you don’t want anyone to overstay their welcome, they’ll never know there’s a bed for them.

Arhaus

Quality outdoor and home furniture can be found at Arhaus, and you never have to question where the materials are coming from. Using recycled natural resources, the brand is able to create sustainably made furniture. They recycle copper into tabletops, harvest tree roots and transform them into chairs, and find forgotten antiques and give them new life. This ubud console table allows you to bring the outdoors in, and gives your living space super chic and boho vibes.

Castlery

When you find furniture that hits current trends at good prices with good quality, you shop there. Castlery has furniture that will have you finally completing your room with just the right chair you’ve been looking for. Like this Amber Swivel Chair in with a boucle finish that allows you to move around in your seat when the score to the football game gets tight.

Burrow

Not only does Burrow have great furniture and couches, but the brand styles out living rooms online that will help inspire you if you’re completely starting off fresh and feeling overwhelmed. This couch-in-a-box company allows you to easily assemble your modular couch in the comfort of your home. Also, if you move to a bigger or smaller place, you can easily add or remove sections to fit your space perfectly. And since the firm only offers two styles (in a range of colors and finishes, contemporary and classic), there aren’t too many options to overwhelm you.

AllModern

Whether your style is modern, farmhouse, boho, or industrial, AllModern has furniture for everyone. From a room refresh to starting with a blank room, you’re sure to find something you want every time you visit the site. They have everything from your typical living and bedroom furniture, to sleek desk chairs, like this Tonic Task Chair that will take your WFH game to the next level.

Lulu and Georgia

Based in LA, Lulu and Georgia is on top of the cutting-edge trends in the furniture and home industry, to make sure you can make your home décor dreams a reality. You can literally transform your room into a real-life Pinterest board with tons of cool wood finishes and fabrics. We particularly love this unique Shii side table that will complete your bedroom.

