Although the thought of a cozy bed conjures up images of fluffy, light, down comforters or soft and pillowy muslin quality blankets for many people, others picture the opposite—being nestled under a heavy weighted blanket. Napping under layers of blankets is great but weighted blankets have taken over an increasingly significant portion of the bedding market in recent years, with many people finding that true comfort and deep sleep can best be brought on by the grounding heft of a weighted blanket.

We sourced the top weighted blankets and evaluated them based on comfort, quality of construction, durability, range of available sizes and weights, value, ease of care/cleaning, weight distribution, coziness, breathability vs. warmth, and appearance. After weighing the pros and cons, our picks for the 10 best weighted blankets for adults are below.

Gravity Weighted Blanket

Gravity was one of the pioneers in the weighted blanket market. After getting started with a wildly successful crowdfunding campaign, the Gravity weighted blanket has gone through several iterations and product design improvements to be the fantastic weighted blanket it is today. It features a premium micro-plush duvet cover that can be removed for easy washing. The weighted inner blanket is secured by tethers in each corner so that it stays in place, and there are many individually stitched compartments housing the fine-grade glass beads to ensure an even distribution of the weight no matter how much you toss and turn. Gravity weighted blankets come in a 35-pound queen/king size as well as a smaller 72 x 48-inch size designed for one person, in 15, 20, and 25 pounds.

Layla Weighted Blanket

The Layla Weighted Blanket delivers on the quality and performance that Layla mattresses are known for, but in a cozy, well-made weighted blanket suitable for use on any sort of mattress or couch. It comes in twin, queen, and king sizes and weights ranging from 15 to 25 pounds. There is a removable cotton duvet cover made of 300 thread-count cotton on one side and a luxuriously soft 100% polyester mink on the other side. High-density micro-glass beads provide optimal DPT and stay in place due to the stitching pattern. Layla backs the weighted blanket with a 120-night money-back guarantee and a five-year warranty.

Quility Weighted Blanket for Adults

The Quility Weighted Blankets for Adults come in a wide range of sizes, weights, and colors, so you can get exactly what you want even if you are in between sizes for most other brands. The blankets are minky soft and have a removable cover to promote good hygiene and easy washing. If you tend to get cold at night, this is a great way to blanket yourself because it is snuggly and warm, but the tradeoff is that it doesn’t breathe particularly well.

Weighted Idea Cooling Weighted Blanket

Those who run hot at night or live in warmer climates may want to consider the Weighted Idea Cooling Weighted Blanket. It is designed with more breathable fabrics and does not include a duvet. As such, it is already less warm and more breathable than other weighted blankets, but it also gives you the flexibility to get a warmer duvet if that is your preference. There are a variety of sizes and weights to choose from to meet your needs.

Wemore Weighted Blanket

For the ultimate minky softness, you can’t beat the Wemore Shaggy Long Fur Faux Fur Weighted Blanket. This reversible weighted blanket has long, plush faux fur made from high-end 220 GSM Sherpa and a premium fleece on the reverse. The stitching is highly durable and effectively keeps the micro glass beads evenly distributed throughout the blanket’s interior. In fact, the Wemore Shaggy Long Fur Faux Fur Weighted Blanket utilizes a seven-layer design with one stitch every 0.7 inches to prevent bead leakage and enhance durability. The blanket is machine washable.

Luna Adult Weighted Blanket

Luna Adult Weighted Blankets can be purchased in weights ranging anywhere from 5 to 30 pounds and a multitude of sizes, including queen, king, twin, and smaller throws. The blankets are made in the USA from 100% Oeko-Tex cooling cotton and premium glass beads. Luna weighted blankets breathe well, yet they have a pleasantly soft and comfortable outside. The seven-layer design effectively retains the glass beads and keeps them evenly distributed.

RelaxEden Adult Weighted Blanket

The soft cotton and polyester RelaxEden Adult Weighted Blanket has a removable, washable duvet cover and is made with hypoallergenic materials. It comes in weights from 5-30 pounds and is crafted with seven layers for reliable comfort, temperature control, and quality.

Degrees of Comfort Zoning Weighted Blanket

Unlike most weighted blankets, which aim to distribute the glass beads evenly throughout the entire blanket, the Degrees of Comfort Zoning Weighted Blanket Adults is actually designed to concentrate 80% of the total weight along the edges of the blanket. This pattern is intended to allow the blanket to drape over your body and apply the same Deep Pressure Therapy (DPT) sensation by anchoring you while allowing greater breathability over your core to reduce heat buildup. It definitely has a bit of a different feel than most weighted blankets, but the relaxing outcome is the same. The blanket comes with a fuzzy and incredibly soft removable duvet cover, and can be ordered in a range of sizes and weights to suit different needs.

Uttermara Sherpa Fleece Weighted Blanket

Certain blankets just invite petting or the strong desire to be wrapped up inside their snuggly warmth. With an ultra minky and plush outer layer, the Uttermara Sherpa Fleece Weighted Blanket is definitely within that desirable subset of the slew of blankets available. The blanket has a 220 GSM super-soft fleece top material with a 220 GSM plush Sherpa reverse to offer ultimate gentleness and warmth. The ceramic beads inside the blanket are 1 mm in diameter, making for a very smooth and even distribution of weight atop your body. Constructed with a seven-layer design, the Uttermara Sherpa Fleece Weighted Blanket is durable and holds up well to washing and heavy use. Plus, the weighted blanket is covered by an unparalleled lifetime warranty.

Yescool Weighted Blanket With Removable Cover

The Yescool Weighted Blanket is carefully crafted with an impressive 10 stitches per inch. It comes with a removable, minky duvet cover for easy washing. Made from 100% polyester, this plushy cover is cozy and warm without being oppressively hot.

How Do Weighted Blankets Work?

Weighted blankets have been shown to help alleviate sleep difficulties in those with anxiety, autism, restless leg syndrome, general insomnia, and other disorders. The weight of the blanket can provide sensory stimulation and proprioception in the form of Deep Pressure Therapy (DPT), which has been clinically shown to calm the central nervous system and induce a sense of relaxation, which reduces restlessness and helps improve sleep.

How to Shop for a Weighted Blanket?

The general recommendation is to get a weighted blanket that is about 10%-14% of your body weight; kids may benefit from 10% of their body weight plus 1 pound. For example, an adult weighing 180 pounds would be well served with an 18-20 pound weighted blanket. Most weighted blankets incorporate small glass beads that conform to the contours of the body and provide a calming pressure over the entire body.

The best weighted blankets include a removable duvet cover for easy washing because the weighted beaded component is not usually machine washable. Otherwise, consider buying a separate duvet cover to increase the longevity and cleanliness of the blanket. Some weighted blankets are also designed to be “cooling,” by incorporating more breathable fabrics and bead distribution patterns. This can be particularly important for people who tend to overheat under typical bedding because weighted blankets are not especially breathable. Lastly, weighted blankets now come in a variety of sizes, so look for something that fits your needs.

