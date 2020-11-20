The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Blanket season is here, are you ready? A porch lounge or couch snuggle this time of year feels like a letdown without a solid layer of extra warmth and cozy softness. With people spending more time at home than ever this fall and winter, we suggest fully embracing your favorite throw, knit, or quilt and wearing it proudly all day long. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t invest in a good pair of lounge pants, as the two enhance each other, especially as the temperatures continue to drop.

So whether you’re looking to treat yourself or gift someone you know a top-shelf blanket, check out our top ten list below. We’ve got you covered in all facets of blanket culture, from abstract or durable to weighted or waterproof.

Best Overall: Schoolhouse Shaniko Throw

Named after a rural Oregon town that used to be the wool capital of America, this throw is deftly made, easy on the eye, and of heirloom quality. Even better, it’s a collaborative effort between Schoolhouse and the more than 145-year-old Imperial Stock Ranch in Shaniko.

Best Throw: MINNA Abstract Throw

This throw is as visually pleasing as it is soft to the touch. Assembled by a women’s cooperative in Uruguay, it’s a beautiful piece you won’t want to relinquish a you settle into your favorite chair, classic book in hand.

Best Knit: Evangeline Cotton Cable Knit Throw

The work of Evangeline in Maine, this blanket is soft and relatively simple, meaning it feels good and looks great in just about any room of your house. The stitching is wonderfully done, offering balance and layers to this timeless throw.

Most Durable: Denali Deerhaven Throw Blanket

This blanket just gets better with age, softening with every wash and handling heavy wear and tear like a champ. The outdoors-y crowd will appreciate the pattern, fit with deer, trees, and leaves.

Best Waterproof: Yeti Lowlands Blanket

This blanket is built for outdoor fun, even when the weather turns. Not only is it waterproof and insulated, the Lowlands repels pet fur and dirt, making it something you should probably pack along every time you leave the house—to mimic the comfort of home while you’re away.

Best Design: Slowtide Jericho Blanket

This blanket looks as good mounted on a wall as atop a bed or thrown on a couch. The stunning geometric design is reversible and there are lovely details, like the multicolored threading that bookends the blanket.

Best Texture: Parachute Cashmere Waffle Throw

Parachute excels at many things on the home decor and attire fronts but texture might be its best quality. The company launched in 2014 and has since developed a devout following drawn to unrivaled softness, something on full display here with the Cashmere Waffle Throw.

Best Organic: Coyuchi Pismo Organic Blanket

This geometric gem is made entirely from organic cotton woven in Portugal. The pattern is worthy of long stares, the feel is cozy, and the blanket itself is versatile, fitting in just about anywhere.

Best Budget: YnM Weighted Blanket

This revered blanket packs a double punch in that it’s inexpensive and weighted. Because it’s the latter, it’s designed to essentially feel like a warm and loving hug from a dear friend, which it does.

Best Series: Pendleton National Park Blankets

Pendleton knows wool and it knows vibrant color schemes. The National Park series of gorgeous blankets looks like unique sunsets specializing in primary and earthy color schemes. Once you have one, you’ll want ’em all.

