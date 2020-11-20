10 Best Throw Blankets to Get Under this Fall 2020

With the chilly autumn weather taking over, it’s the perfect time for a couch nap. If you need us to explain the difference between this and an afternoon sleep taken in your bedroom, then you’re not napping enough. Take it from a veteran: Couch naps are the best way to spend an afternoon when it’s cold outside.

To achieve a good couch nap, you need a good throw blanket. Your Mexican falsa blanket is great for taking to the park in summer, but during these cold months, having the best new throw blanket is as important to your well-being as a sun-lamp and a pack of Ricola lozenges. Look no further, these premium throw blankets will definitely keep you cozy this fall season.

Yeti Lowlands Waterproof Blanket

If you want just one blanket that does it all, look no further than the Yeti Lowlands blanket. Whether you haul it along on a winter hike or bring it to the beach for a bonfire, this waterproofed, padded, and double-insulated blanket is built to withstand the toughest use while still keeping you warm and cozy. (It even repels dirt, burrs, and pet hair!) Unlike other synthetic blankets, the Lowlands blanket is machine washable and dryable, getting softer with every load. Like you, this blanket thrives on travel—take it from the campsite to the stadium to the couch, and you’re practically guaranteed to find someone who wants to share it with you.

Pendleton Yakima Camp Throw

You know that one shirt that you spend most of the cold season in? The beat-up heavyweight plaid that, like a fine wine, only gets better with age? If you’ve ever wished you could have a whole blanket made from that shirt, you’re in luck. The Pendleton Yakima Camp Throw brings all the same vibes to your midday slumbers. That soft, nappy texture; those bright, warm colors; the cozy yet breathable weight like a full-body-hug; even the faintly beardy smell…it’s all in this blanket. Woven in Pendleton’s iconic American mill out of virgin wool and cotton, this blanket is built for a lifetime of warmth.

YnM Weighted Blanket

For those who suffer from SAD, turn away from the winter blues with this weighted blanket. Known for their ability to quiet intrusive thoughts, calm anxious nerves, and promote deep, restful sleep, weighted blankets are hitting the consumer market and are being snapped up by athletes, artists, and everyday Joes like you. This 15-pound version is made up of seven layers of fabric featuring a variety of thicknesses and weft, with the weight coming from glass beads sewn into individual pockets. Reviews for these weighted wonders are out of the world, with five-stars out of nearly 2,000 reviews on Amazon.

Rumpl Puffy Down Blanket

Down doesn’t just belong to comforters and coats – it works just as well in a throw blanket. Rumpl’s Puffy Down Blanket takes its 600-fill goose-down self and wraps you up in cloud-like comfort to the point where you might never want to move again. What’s better, if you happen to be caught nearly comatose in the blanket during a snooze outside, feel free to disregard a light sprinkle. The durable nylon fabric exterior repels water, stains, dirt, and odor, and allows this blanket to stay dry, all while maintaining its super lightweight.

Restoration Hardware 555-Gram Cashmere Throw

So you’re looking for something a little more deluxe. We present for your consideration the 555-gram Mongolian cashmere throw from Restoration Hardware. What makes it so soft, you ask? Being sourced exclusively from the undercoat of specially bred goats. (It’s basically the pork belly of blanket fibers.) But don’t let its delicate texture and silky softness fool you — cashmere is eight times warmer than sheep’s wool, making for a blanket that is light, but certainly no lightweight. Available in a wide range of jewel-rich tones and tailored with a sumptuous four-inch fringe, this is a blanket fit for a king.

Overland Nordic Palace Premium Australian Sheepskin Throw

When it comes to shearling, we’d go full George Costanza. That is to say, we’d drape ourselves in the stuff if it were socially acceptable. But since it’s not, wrapping yourself in a luxurious shearling throw is definitely the next best thing. This sheepskin throw blanket from Overland is the last word in cozy indulgence. Verging on nine pounds of premium-grade, genuine Australian sheepskin, eco-tanned to a tawny finish, this blanket features a pile so high you could get lost in it. Its wide, extra-fluffy border, tipped in dark gold, makes it look that much more like a noble pet from a Nordic fantasy novel, waiting to wrap you in a welcoming hug. Yes, this blanket is extra. But sometimes extra is, to quote Goldilocks, just right.

Brooklinen Throw Blanket

Keep yourself warm on a chilly night with this high-quality throw blanket by Brooklinen. This is the perfect blanket to protect your whole body from the biting cold. Made in Germany by a century-long family mill, you can be assured that the blanket is made of only the best materials. You can choose between pure wool, lambswool, a cashmere and lambswool blend, and soft baby alpaca. On top of that, the throws come in earth tones which can easily blend in with your home’s interior.

Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket

Sometimes, a plain ol’ fabric throw blanket just won’t cut it. Especially when it’s too cold for you to function. If you need to keep your body even warmer despite the cold climate, you can depend on a heated blanket. This blanket that comes in simple colors has three heat settings. With that, you can set the temperature to your liking. Aside from keeping you toasty warm, this blanket is also low maintenance. You won’t have to worry about dirt sticking on it so easily and you can also put it in the washer or dryer.

L.L.Bean Wicked Plush Sherpa Throw

Get the best of both worlds with this classic throw blanket. On one side, you get a super-soft polyester Sherpa fleece. On the other, you can snuggle with soft brushed polyester fleece. You’ll be trying to figure out which side of the blanket you want close to your skin. The Wicked Plush Throw puts coziness on a whole other dimension, you’ll definitely feel warm when you wrap this around your body. The Large variant is perfect for one person to be fully covered while the Extra Large size is ideal for couples or taller people.

Barefoot Dreams Waffle Throw Blanket

If you wish to stay cozy during fall or winter, this throw blanket is a must-have. It has a breathable material that keeps you warm, but not too warm that you’ll end up sweating when you whip out even before winter. Made from polyester microfiber, this blanket is ultra-soft and cozy to drape on. This throw blanket is a little bigger than your standard throw so it’s perfect for couples to snuggle on, or you can wrap yourself like a burrito, it’s totally up to you.

Looking for another great blanket to consider? Check out the Snow Peak Pendleton Wool Blanket if you want something a little more “camp comfort.”

Editors' Recommendations