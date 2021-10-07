If you’re a person who eats, sleeps, and breathes movies, you likely fall asleep to movies in place of reading a book or journaling. Most, if not all, movies are made to make one feel something. Whether it be sadness from a relatable situation, anger from an unjustified villain, or pure excitement from a thrilling action sequence, we’ve all had a great movie that allowed us to feel a certain way. Watching a movie for a second or 30th time can still bring back those emotions, but sometimes it’s just a comfortable place you’ve found that you can easily return to with the push of a button.

The movies today are all over the board. From action to romance, comedy to heartbreak, they are some favorites that are just easy and fun to experience until you drift off into dreamland. Not all will agree with these choices, as different people resonate with different themes and characters. That being said, it’s much easier to fall asleep to these movies if you’ve already seen them once or twice and at least mildly enjoy them — at least enough that that one annoying character doesn’t keep you from sleeping. This is why they are the best movies to fall asleep to.

Mean Girls (2004)

A comedy classic from the mind of Saturday Night Live’s Tina Fey and an adaptation of the Rosalind Wiseman book Queen Bees and Wannabes, Mean Girls is an easy-to-watch high school drama that is endlessly entertaining. When the new girl at school has trouble fitting in, she is suddenly included in the activities of ‘The Plastics’: the pretty and egotistical popular girls of the school. Chuckle yourself to sleep as this smartly written high-school drama surpasses others you may have seen, thanks to the underrated performances and silliness that make it so re-watchable.

Director: Mark Waters

Main Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Jonathan Bennett, Rachel McAdams

Runtime: 97 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.0

Buy/Rent on Amazon

Pineapple Express (2008)

In his second big writing and starring hit after Superbad, Pineapple Express established a new era of Seth Rogen stoner comedy mixed with outright violence and absolute hilarity. A process server named Dale Denton (Seth Rogen) witnesses his next “client” brutally murder somebody in his home. When it turns out that the “client” is actually the top dog of the local underground marijuana industry, Dale and his regular dealer have to get lost or get angry. Full of quotable one-liners and unforgettable comedy moments, this legendary stoner flick is perfect for jumping in and out of and still getting a kick.

Director: David Gordon Green

Main Cast: Seth Rogen, James Franco, Gary Cole

Runtime: 111 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.9

Watch on Netflix

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Based on the Roald Dahl children’s book of the same name, Fantastic Mr. Fox is Wes Anderson’s first incredibly entertaining stop-motion film that truly showed us his maddening attention to detail. When a once-reformed fox reverts to his thieving habits, he must save his animal community friends and family from the potentially deadly repercussions he has directly incurred. Other than being a simple and fun story to follow, the visual artistry is enough to send you off to sleep with a beautiful palette of colors and textures to dream about.

Director: Wes Anderson

Main Cast: George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Bill Murray

Runtime: 87 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Watch on Disney+

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

A tale of self-discovery and reflection, (500) Days of Summer is a quirky romantic comedy that explores the path to true love and the difficult yet realistic obstacles that lay along the way. A hopelessly romantic greeting card writer, Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) falls in love with a co-worker who doesn’t believe in love. Offbeat and somehow also whimsical, the storyline jumps around a bit from past to present and future, making it easy to check out at any point and still get the general picture.

Director: Marc Webb

Main Cast: Zooey Deschanel, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Geoffrey Arend

Runtime: 95 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Watch on Amazon Prime

Interstellar (2014)

In one of the most interesting and creative Christopher Nolan sci-fi films of our time, Interstellar is a beautiful and heart-wrenching adventure through time, space, and the human condition. When the world faces its end and Earth’s inhabitants are forced into farming to prevent starvation, a NASA physicist, Professor Brand (Michael Caine), inspires his daughter and a new team of astronauts to make one last journey into space to find a new home for humanity. Former NASA pilot Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) and the researchers must travel through a wormhole in space to destinations never thought reachable before. Despite being an epic space opera of incredible magnitude, the overall beauty and McConaughey’s smooth voice make it a good movie to fall asleep to.

Director: Christopher Nolan

Main Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain

Runtime: 169 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.6

Buy/Rent on Amazon

The Wedding Singer (1998)

One of the better romantic comedy movies of our generation, The Wedding Singer is a genuine and sweet story of boy meets but can’t have girl. When a low-income wedding singer is left at the altar by what he thinks is the love of his life, he must put the pieces of his heart back together. Luckily, he meets the charming Julia Sullivan (Drew Barrymore) who makes the process much easier. Full of the classic Adam Sandler movie cameos and silly songs, this is a feel-good Valentine’s Day movie that is always good to come back to when feeling some romantic–but sleepy–giggles.

Director: Frank Coraci

Main Cast: Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Christine Taylor

Runtime: 97 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.9

Watch on HBO Max

Avatar (2009)

A revolutionary visual spectacle in filmmaking, James Cameron’s Avatar’s theater release was unlike anything audiences had ever seen. What has come to be known basically as Pocahontas in space, a man enters and embeds himself into a completely new culture and falls in love with more than just the landscape and customs. While the story is thrilling and romantic, the real draw is the dreamlike colors and visual effects that will dance on your eyelids as you sweetly snooze.

Director: James Cameron

Main Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver

Runtime: 162 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.8

Watch on Disney+

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

The incredible beginning of the enduring classic, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark is a Steven Spielberg film of monumental proportions. Archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) has been hired by the U.S. government to find the mythical Ark of the Covenant, attempting to stop Hitler’s supernatural Nazi forces from recovering it first. This is a movie that someone should have already seen before watching it to sleep, as it is a well-known action movie that keeps up the pace quite consistently. But for someone who has seen the movie many times already, it’s just another comfortable place to visit again before falling asleep.

Director: Steven Spielberg

Main Cast: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman

Runtime: 115 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Buy/Rent on Amazon

Groundhog Day (1993)

In what is one of the best romantic comedies ever, Groundhog Day is arguably the best Bill Murray film in history, making it a film you can watch over and over and over again like there’s no tomorrow. When a brash and disillusioned TV weatherman travels to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to cover the annual Groundhog Day ceremony, he finds himself trapped in and reliving the same day over and over again, unable to discover why or how. Since the narrative follows a fairly repetitive series of events, falling in and out of sleep is quite easy and while still enjoying the great comedic timing of Bill Murray.

Director: Harold Ramis

Main Cast: Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell, Chris Elliott

Runtime: 101 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Buy/Rent on Amazon

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

One of the best Kung Fu movies that employ a liberal usage of the “Wire-Fu” film aesthetic, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is a timeless feature from Ang Lee that redefines the sub-genre. A young and aristocratic woman named Jen (Ziyi Zhang) works to overthrow the oppression of society by denying her arranged marriage, choosing a life of crime on the run in the throes of true love with another. Meanwhile, a highly skilled and trained swordmaster named Yu (Michelle Yeoh), devoted to justice and honor, realizes she has let her life pass her by without experiencing her own true love story. Another movie full of wonderful colors and visual aesthetics, the music is also a kind that you might expect to hear in a yoga class or guided meditation.

Director: Ang Lee

Main Cast: Chow Yun-Fat, Michelle Yeoh, Ziyi Zhang

Runtime: 120 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.8

Buy/Rent on Amazon

