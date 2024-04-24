The 10 best mild cigars I’ve tried and tested in 2024

While I do prefer stronger medium-bodied to full-bodied cigars, I’ll be the first to admit that mild cigars can be just as good and just as flavorful. If you’re a beginner to smoking cigars, or you just want something more mellow, with less heat and pepper, the mild category is the place to be. But if you just grab something randomly off the shelf in your local cigar lounge, chances are, you won’t find some of the best sticks on your first try. I love sharing the art of cigars with others, including making sure they have a great experience. To do that, I’ve tested a bunch of mild cigars to find the most flavorful, and I’m sharing my experiences with you. Here are my favorite smokes from the bunch.

The best mild cigars I’ve tried and tested

Right off the bat, you may notice that some refer to mild cigars as “mellow” and may also use the phrases “mild to medium” or “mellow to medium.” Believe it or not, these are varying classifications. While mellow and mild are often interchangeable, I have heard some cigar enthusiasts refer to “mellow” as more of a smooth, less-peppery smoke, sometimes even with lots of cream notes. In that case, mild would be slightly stronger, but not by much. The terms “mild to medium” and “mellow to medium” are used to place the cigar between those two categories. To describe it better, they’re slightly stronger than mild or mellow but not quite as strong as a medium cigar. This could mean they have more intense flavors, more pepper, or a combination of stronger changes in the later thirds. If you’re looking for a strictly mellow cigar, stick with the respective classification. For the list, I chose a range of options, but all of them are definitely mild, relaxing smokes.

AVO Classic

Strength: Mellow

Mellow Recommended Sizes: Robusto, No. 2 (Toro), No. 3 (Churchill)

Robusto, No. 2 (Toro), No. 3 (Churchill) Wrapper: Ecuadorian Connecticut

I’m sure you’ve heard of AVO before, and if you haven’t, you should familiarize yourself with the brand. The Classic is wrapped in an Ecuadorian Connecticut Shade wrapper that’s smooth and creamy, with a subtle spicy finish thanks to the fillers. It’s a very mellow yet flavorful cigar that I would even go so far as to call an excellent everyday smoke.

Baccarat

Strength: Mellow

Mellow Recommended Sizes: Rothschild, Toro, Churchill, and Belicoso

Rothschild, Toro, Churchill, and Belicoso Wrapper: Honduran Connecticut

There’s no rule that says every cigar has to be over $10 per stick to be good. There are more affordable options, and Baccarat, from the Davidoff portfolio, offers exactly that. What is most assuredly a mellow, golden blend of flavors, you’ll pick up cedar, wood, cocoa, and nuttiness from this cigar, and it gives off a sweet aroma for anyone in your company. Boxes come with 25 cigars, more than the average, so it’s well-priced for a good quantity, too.

Espinosa Crema

Strength: Mild to Medium

Mild to Medium Recommended Sizes: Corona, No. 4 (Robusto), No. 5 (Toro), and No. 1 (Churchill)

Corona, No. 4 (Robusto), No. 5 (Toro), and No. 1 (Churchill) Wrapper: Ecuadorian Connecticut

Aptly named, the Espinosa Crema offers a super creamy, almost chalky smoke — but not in a bad way. It’s like sliding a small piece of silk over your tongue. You’ll get plenty of sweetness, vanilla-like and cream flavors, and a bit of spice, but not too much, just enough to keep you satisfied. That description probably didn’t do it justice because it’s delicious, and you’re going to love it. Another thing to point out is that with larger cigars, you tend to lose a bit of flavor, it’s the smaller sizes that pack a punch, but with Crema, the Churchill and Lancero sizes still have plenty of that.

Macanudo Gold Golden Nugget

Strength: Mellow

Mellow Recommended Sizes: Robusto

Robusto Wrapper: Connecticut

If you’re looking for the perfect first cigar of the day with a light, smooth smoke that’s big on unique flavors, the Macanudo Gold Series is a great start. The Golden Nugget is rich with buttercream, earthy tones, toastiness, wood, and a subtle citrus that lends its sweetness to the blend. If you’re curious, the Mexican San Andres binder, aged Dominican Piloto Cubano and Mexican fillers add some extra flavor here.

Montecristo

Strength: Mild to Medium

Mild to Medium Recommended Sizes: Robusto, Toro, Churchill

Robusto, Toro, Churchill Wrapper: Connecticut

Montecristo is and probably always will be a dominant force in the cigar industry, and the Classic takes it back to basics. It has a Connecticut wrapper with a Dominican binder and fillers. After lighting up, you’ll get a strong blast of vanilla cream, honey, and wood, with a touch of earth and nuttiness. You’ll also love the almost buttery afternotes at the back end of a draw. It’s a flavor-rich yet mellow smoke that’s a mainstay in the cigar world. I will admit, while trying them out, I smoked more than one. Okay, I smoked a bunch.

Padron Damaso No. 12

Strength: Mellow

Mellow Recommended Sizes: Robusto

Robusto Wrapper: Ecuadorian Connecticut

I think I’ve said this before, but I have a love-hate relationship with Padron. They make phenomenal cigars, always so well-constructed with rarely a problem to speak of, but they’re also expensive. If you smoke them regularly, you’re almost always going to pay a high price, but they’re worth the premium. The Damaso No. 12 is no exception, with a silky, smooth experience all the way through and some great flavors like coffee, cream, spice, and sugar. If you’re in the mood to splurge, grab one of these, or heck, grab several.

Romeo y Julieta Anejados

Strength: Mellow

Mellow Recommended Sizes: Robusto, Toro, and Magnum (Natural Toro)

Robusto, Toro, and Magnum (Natural Toro) Wrapper: Ecuadorian Connecticut

Available exclusively at JR Cigars, the Romeo y Julieta Anejados is an incredible, mellow smoke offering flavors like wood, cedar, earth, coffee, pepper, and a hint of sweetness. It stays consistent all through for a creamy, relaxing smoke that’s still going to knock your socks off with robust flavors. Oh, and the regular price isn’t bad at all, either.

Southern Draw Rose of Sharon

Strength: Mellow

Mellow Recommended Sizes: Robusto, Toro, Perfecto, and Gordo

Robusto, Toro, Perfecto, and Gordo Wrapper: Ecuadorian Connecticut

The Rose of Sharon has appeared on a few of my lists, and that’s no fluke. This is an insane cigar. Why? It’s mellow but so, so flavorful. I can almost guarantee you’ve never had anything like it — unless you’ve had one. An Ecuadorian Connecticut wrapper adds creaminess, while the Nicaraguan and Dominican Ligero add some white pepper, oak, wood, and earth. You’ll even taste some leather notes. They’re handmade in the AJ Fernandez factory in Esteli, and once you know that, you know the cigar is going to be delicious.

Tatiana Classic Sweet Euphoria

Strength: Mellow

Mellow Recommended Sizes: Corona

Corona Wrapper: Sumatra

Full disclosure: This is an infused or flavored cigar with chocolate as the primary note. That also means it’s super aromatic, so it’s a good one to light up when you’re entertaining company. It’s wrapped in an Indonesian Sumatra leaf, giving it dark, sweet notes to complement the mellow blend. They’re well-priced, too.

VegaFina

Strength: Mellow

Mellow Recommended Sizes: Robusto, Toro, Churchill, and Magnum (Natural Toro)

Robusto, Toro, Churchill, and Magnum (Natural Toro) Wrapper: Ecuadorian Connecticut

Handmade in the Dominican Republic, VegaFina is another affordable yet desirable brand that offers some unique blends. The self-titled VegaFina line is an excellent mellow smoke giving a varied flavor profile that spans tones like nuttiness, earth, wood, chocolate, and pepper. It goes fantastic with a cup of coffee, lightened with cream or black, whichever you prefer.

Get to know our expert

Why should you listen to me? It’s a valid question. I smoke cigars all the time, and I have many recommendations and plenty of advice to share with others. But none of those things qualify me as an expert. Instead, it’s the years of experience, the time I’ve invested in the world of cigars, the excellent connections I’ve made with cigar makers and sellers, and the vast wealth of knowledge I’ve gained during that time. I know what goes into an excellent cigar, and I’ve certainly earned the right to recommend some to others, whether you’re a beginner and this is your first time smoking or have your own cabinet humidor stocked and maintained. Instead of waxing poetic, I’d rather let my recommendations speak for me.

