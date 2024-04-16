 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The 10 best medium cigars I’ve tried and tested in 2024

Briley Kenney
By
Man smoking cigar casually outside his home, best medium bodied cigars.
Charles Etoroma / Unsplash

Cigars come in a range of strengths, from mellow and mild to full-bodied. The middle road, as you might expect, is a solid medium. One misconception I commonly see about cigar strength is that it directly correlates with flavor. While full-bodied cigars do offer robust and unique flavor profiles, it’s not always true that they are the most flavorful. If you know where to look, you can find many mellow to medium smokes that are still flavor bombs. A perfect example of this is the . Yes, it’s a mild to medium blend, but the flavors are incredible, with a creamy buttery finish. Medium smokes are also what I would recommend to friends, family, and acquaintances who don’t like the toasty and smoky flavors of a stronger cigar like a Maduro. Without further ado, here are the best medium cigars I’ve tried and tested in 2024 and would recommend to everyone else.

Aganorsa Leaf Aniversario Connecticut

Aganorsa Leaf Aniversario Connecticut best medium cigars
Aganorsa
  • Best Sizes: Robusto or Toro
  • Box Count: 10 cigars

You’ll be captivated by this cigar’s elegant blue and white wrapping right away — the presentation is incredible. The cigar wrapper is an Ecuadorian Connecticut Shade that’s oily, creamy, and delicious. You’ll also pick up cedar, milk chocolate, and vanilla hints.

Arturo Fuente Hemingway Short Story

Arturo Fuente Hemingway Short Story best medium cigars
Arturo Fuente
  • Best Sizes: Perfecto
  • Box Count: 25 cigars

Don’t let the name fool you. While this cigar is indeed a short story in length, it offers a neat, smooth smoke that’s ridiculously memorable. Thanks to the Cameroon wrapper, expect a sweet aroma, rich, woodsy, earthy flavors, and a great time. If you only trust me enough to smoke one cigar on this list, let it be this one.

Related

EP Carillo La Historia E-III

EP Carillo La Historia E-III best medium cigars
EP Carillo
  • Best Sizes: Churchill
  • Box Count: 20 cigars

EP Carillo’s cigars are always well-constructed, but the La Historia E-III scored 95 during its first go-round in 2014 and 92 seven years later. That signifies that, while the blends may change over time, the La Historia is always a fantastic cigar. Expect dark flavors like coffee, wood, leather, earth, and spices like anise.

HVC Hot Cake

HVC Hot Cake best medium cigars
HVC
  • Best Sizes: Laguito No 4 (Rothschild), Half Coronas, Laguito No 5 (Toro)
  • Box Count: 25 cigars

Oddly, the HVC Hot Cake doesn’t taste like a hot cake, or what you might expect a hot cake flavor to be anyway, but it’s still absolutely delicious. The Mexican San Andres wrapper blends beautifully with the Corojo 99 and Corojo 98 binders to drop a flavor bomb of wood, chocolate, earth, pepper, sweetness, and dough.

La Aroma de Cuba

La Aroma de Cuba classic best medium cigars
La Aroma de Cuba
  • Best Sizes: Robusto, El Jefe (Churchill), Immensa (Gordo)
  • Box Count: 24 cigars

While the self-titled La Aroma de Cuba line is a bit stronger than dead center medium, the increase in strength is warranted and makes for an incredible cigar. Featuring a Connecticut Broadleaf wrapper, you can expect notes of earth, spice, cedar, molasses, and cocoa. It’s a classic.

La Hacienda by Warped

La Hacienda by Warped best medium bodied cigars
Warped Cigars
  • Best Sizes: First Growth (Rothschild), Superiores (Corona)
  • Box Count: 25 cigars

It’s difficult to describe the experience awaiting you after lighting up La Hacienda by Warped Cigars, but I’ll do my best. Primary flavors include citrus, dried fruit, nuttiness, floral undertones, and earth. Meanwhile, subtle flavors like cocoa and cream sneak their way in. The takeaway is that you need to try one of these whenever you can.

Padron Natural

Padron Series 3000 Natural best medium bodied cigars
Padron
  • Best Sizes: 3000 (Robusto), 4000 (Toro)
  • Box Count: 26 cigars

If you have any interest in cigars, you already know it’s a safe bet that Padron will feature somewhere on the list — well, here it is. Rich, heady flavors will hit your taste buds after lighting one of these. Just to name a few notables, you’ll taste spice, roasted coffee, nuttiness, and plenty of cream.

Plasencia Alma del Campo

Plasencia Alma del Campo best medium bodied cigars for anytime
Plasencia
  • Best Sizes: Tribu (Robusto), Guajiro (Double Robusto), Sendero (Double Toro)
  • Box Count: 10 cigars

Imagine a perfect blend of coffee, nuttiness, cream, milk chocolate, and a tad spice to give it a little kick. That’s precisely what you’ll get with a Plasencia Alma del Campo. As a 91-rated cigar, it’s well worth the cost. The only downside is that a box only comes with ten cigars, which is way too few — you’ll smoke them all quickly like I do.

San Cristobal Revelation

San Cristobal Revolution excellent medium profile cigars
San Cristobal
  • Best Sizes: Prophet (Robusto), Legend (Toro), Odyssey (Gordo)
  • Box Count: 24 cigars

The Ecuadorian Sumatra wrapper lends most of the flavor to this stunning cigar, aptly named Revelation. Vibrant flavors of milk chocolate, almond, cedar, cocoa, cinnamon, cream, black pepper, and spice will embolden your palate.

Sobremesa Brulee

Sobremesa Brulee delicious medium bodied cigars
Dunbarton Tobacco
  • Best Sizes: Robusto, Toro, Double Corona
  • Box Count: 13 cigars

Surprisingly complex, the Subremesa Brulee from Dunbarton Tobacco and blender Steve Saka has a lot going for it. The profile may be mellow to mild and relaxing, but the flavors are anything but. Cedar, nuttiness, cream, leather and gentle spice will tickle your senses and have you puffing like a wild person.

Get to know our expert

Maduro cigars on Spanish decorative tile table
Briley Kenney / The Manual

I smoke cigars all the time, and I have many recommendations and plenty of advice to share with others. But none of those things qualify me as an expert. Really, it’s the years of experience, the time I’ve invested in the world of cigars, the excellent connections I’ve made with cigar makers and sellers, and the vast wealth of knowledge I’ve gained during that time. I know what goes into a good cigar, and I’ve certainly earned the right to recommend some to others, whether you’re a beginner and this is your first time smoking or have your own cabinet humidor stocked and maintained. Instead of waxing poetic, I’d rather let my recommendations and advice columns speak for me.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter

Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for Digital Trends or The Manual, he's writing how-to content and guides for other online publications. He's also a ghostwriter for more than one confidential SEO marketing agency. In his downtime, he's either spending time with his family, playing games, or enjoying a good ol' stogie.

Send all editorial inquiries HERE.

The best cordless drills for your home projects of 2024
The Ryobi One+ HP Brushless Drill Driver being used one-handed to drill into some wood.

There are so many projects around the house that are begging for the use of a cordless drill or driver. From screwing in lamp fixtures to assembling DIY furniture quickly, these handy tools are usable by anyone, are relatively safe, and tend to be a must have in the tool-user's toolbox. The problem is that there are a ton of good ones out there. While this is a good problem to have, it won't help you decide on what to pick.

While we'll get into the nitty-gritty of how to pick a cordless drill further below, there are some things you need to know right away. Getting a good cordless drill, in and of itself, is no longer good enough. We live in a post-Apple world. If you have an iPhone, when you pick out the best smartwatch for you, you're probably going to want to go with the Apple product. Like it or hate it, cordless drills are now the same way in that they are the iPhone of the battery-powered tool world. Once you've bought one product from a brand, it behooves you to continue buying more from that brand due to battery sharing.

Read more
You need to try these limited edition La Gloria Cubana cigars
la gloria cubana 8th street cigars deal february 2024 limited edition box

You should never pass up a good cigar deal, especially one on a Limited Edition release like La Gloria Cubana's 8th Street series. With an Ecuadorian Habano wrapper, Nicaraguan binder, and Dominican and Nicaraguan fillers, it delivers a rich, creamy, and delicious smoke all the way through. You'll even taste a bit of apple pie as you glide through each third. But here's the best part: A box of 10 is $59 off right now, which drops the price down to $160 instead of its usual $219. That's a fantastic deal, and if you're looking to stock your humidor with something a little less common, now's a great time to do it.

Why you should buy the Limited Edition La Gloria Cubana 8th Street
Commemorating the 1990s boom of the La Gloria Cubana brand in the United States -- the cigar maker has actually been around since as far back as 1885 -- this Limited Edition release is worth a try, at the very least. The label borrows elements from the El Credito and El Titan de Bronze factories in Miami, which both put the company on the map and its creators, including one Ernesto Perez-Carillo Jr. While honoring the roots of the brand was the goal, the outcome is an incredibly nuanced and unique blend.

Read more
Cigar Club is a subscription box for cigar lovers, and it’s a must try
Selection of cigars in an ashtray resting on a wooden table.

One of the best places to buy cigars is by signing up for Cigar Club. It means you can regularly enjoy a delivery of cigars through your door while enjoying a unique selection. Think of it as a gift to yourself each month. If you’ve mastered how to smoke a cigar and you’re onto the next step of indulging your newfound love, this is your chance to do so. Here’s all you need to know about Cigar Club.
Why you need Cigar Club in your life

A Cigar subscription at Cigar Club takes mere moments to set up. All you need to do is pick which strength you prefer and how many cigars you want to receive in each shipment. Choices include mild and medium, medium and full, or a variety if you want to experiment. If you’re not sure where to begin, check out our cigar strength chart to help you figure things out.

Read more