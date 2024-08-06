Find your perfect stogie with these fan-favorite cigar deal samplers

We always say, never pass up an excellent cigar deal or promotion. Honestly, who would? Of course, there’s usually one major problem with all the deals and discounts we encounter: There’s just not enough choice. With so many different cigar blends and manufacturers out there, you do see a lot of the same deal rotations. If you’re looking for something specific or something that better fits your tastes, it can be a challenge to find great discounts. Cigar Page has that covered with so much variety it will make your brain hurt. And in the spirit of excellent stogies and great deals, they’ve cobbled together some cigar deal samplers exclusively for The Manual’s readers. There are four samplers total, two with 89 to 90+ rated cigars. Take a look for yourself or see the various bundles below. Starting at $29 for five cigars up to $74 for a top-rated bundle of eight from Drew Estate, there’s something for everyone here.

What are the four bundles in Cigar Page’s Must-Have sale?

Starting from cheapest to most expensive, there are four bundles, each with five to eight cigars, depending on which one you select. In the bundles are cigars from a variety of manufacturers, including Drew Estate, Joya de Nicaragua, Rocky Patel, Padilla, Oliva, and more.

Here are your options:

Angels on Horseback 5-cigar sampler — $20, was $43

If you like a lighter yet flavorful smoke, give this bundle a try:

Oliva Connecticut Reserve in Toro size

Gilberto Oliva Reserva Blanc in Toro size

Padilla La Terraza Connecticut in Toro size

Rocky Patel Vintage 1999 in Robusto size

Pirates Gold in Toro size

Joya de Nicaragua 90+ rated 5-cigar sampler — $20, was $50

Every cigar in this bundle is 90+ rated, and there’s a solid mix of medium to full-bodied cigars here:

Joya de Nicaragua Antano 1970 Alisado in Toro size

Joya de Nicaragua Antano Connecticut in Toro size

Joya Silver in Toro size

Joya Cabinetta in Toro size

Joya Black in Toro size

Drew Estate Traditional 8-cigar sampler — $25, was $78

Starting with the Blackened M81, which is delicious, to the Nica Rustica Adobe and Herrera Esteli, there’s a solid balance of traditional and medium-bodied smokes in this bundle:

Blackened M81 in Toro size (95 rated)

Undercrown 10 in Toro size (91 rated)

Undercrown Shade in Toro size (91 rated)

Nica Rustica Connecticut Broadleaf El Brujito in Toro size (90 rated)

Herrera Esteli Habano in Toro size (94 rated)

Chateau Real Gran Templar in Toro size (89 rated)

Herrera Esteli Brazilian Maduro in Toro size (92 rated)

Nica Rustica Abode in Toro size (88 rated)

Drew Estate Infused 8-cigar sampler — $25, was $90

If you want to try some infused or flavored cigars, this bundle is right up your alley. The sweet flavors in the Deadwood Fat Bottom Betty are unreal.

ACID Kuba Kuba in Robusto size

ACID Kuba Maduro in Robusto size

ACID 20 Connecticut in Toro size

ACID 20 Maduro in Toro size

Deadwood Fat Bottom Betty in Toro size

Deadwood Leather Rose in Torpedo size

Tabak Especial Dulce in Toro size

Tabak Especial Negra in Toro size

My favorite thing about this offer is that there are a variety of options to choose from, starting with a mild and mellow bundle to a traditional full-bodied assortment. You also have a good selection of brands here, including Joya de Nicaragua, Drew Estate, Blackened, Deadwood and more. At these prices, it may even be a good idea to pick a couple of the bundles instead of just one.