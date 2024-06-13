Cigar Deal: Get $30 off La Gloria Cubana, free shipping, and 10 cigars free

If you know me, you know I like a good cigar deal. If you don’t know me, well, now you know. The only thing better than a great discount on some excellent cigars is a great discount and some free cigars with it. JR Cigars is currently offering a promo dubbed La Gloria Cubana Madness, which shaves $30 off the JR Price of cigar boxes and bundles. To clarify, the retail price of a La Gloria Cubana Serie R box is $271, but the JR Price is $198, so you’re already getting a great deal. This offer takes $30 off the discounted price, but that’s not all you get. You’ll also get free shipping, something JR doesn’t offer regularly. Even better, you’ll get ten free cigars included, as well. Wowzers.

Why you should shop JR’s La Gloria Cubana Madness sale

I’ve already broken it down, but let’s recap. You get $30 off the JR Price, which is already discounted, plus free — normally, that would cost you a bunch more. As if that wasn’t enough, you’ll also get ten free cigars with your purchase. The free cigars that come with your purchase are from Hoyo de Monterrey, by the way. So, if you grab a box of 25 cigars, that’s 35 total, and it’s one heck of a deal for that alone. But let’s talk about prices because the discounts here are phenomenal.

Recommended Videos

A 24-count box of costs $271, but the JR Price is $198. Take $30 off that, and you’ll get them for $168. Even the lowest shipping tier is $10, so you’re saving that also. Or how about the ? A box of 18 is $86 at the JR Price — instead of $165 — but you can grab them for $55.

Over 40 different SKUs are eligible for this deal, so I highly recommend browsing the deals. If your humidor is running low or you’ve just wanted to try La Gloria Cubana stuff, this is an excellent opportunity. You may or may not know, but JR Cigars discontinued free shipping for most orders some time ago. Every once in a while, they bring it back, and this promotion offers it, so you should take advantage.

From the standard La Gloria Cubana line to the Serie R, Serie S, and even – a delicious cigar — there are a lot of options. At the very least, they make an excellent gift for cigar enthusiasts in your life, whether that’s Dad, another father figure, or someone else entirely. These deals won’t last forever, either, so I’d get shopping. As a matter of fact, I’m going to do some shopping myself right now.

Editors' Recommendations