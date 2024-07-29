 Skip to main content
These JR Cigars flash sales have great deals on CAO, Punch, La Gloria, and more

Man holding lit cigar relaxing.
Jon Tyson / Unsplash

When a JR Cigars flash sale comes around, offering 40% off some top brands like CAO, Punch, Macanudo, La Gloria Cubana, Rocky Patel and more — you take full advantage. That’s precisely what’s happening today until July 31, with several such sales going on at once. For example, there’s a Cohiba JR Cigars flash sale offering up to 35% off plus ten free cigars with select purchases. Another offers up to 40% off Rocky Patel labels. There’s a lot to unpack here, but if you’re interested, we recommend heading over to the JR Cigars deal page to see all the available flash sales.

Here’s why you should shop the JR Cigars flash sales going on now

Are you a big fan of Macanudo, Sancho Panza, Punch, La Gloria Cubana, Rocky Patel, or even Cohiba? Well, all of those brands are included in a JR Cigars flash sale, with varying deals available. To be more specific, you’re getting anywhere from 30% to 40% off the JR Price, which is already discounted, usually. To give you some idea, CAO Flathead, in the Big Block vitola, is normally $316, but , saving you $134. Or, the Punch Knuckle Buster in Toro size is $152, normally, but . Some good Macanudo labels and La Gloria Cubana cigars are also included in that particular JR Cigars flash sale.

However, there are several offers going on right now. Another includes Cohiba labels for 35% off plus ten free cigars with select purchases. Meanwhile, you can get 40% off Rocky Patel Freedom and 40% off New World by AJ Fernandez, too. AJ does not make a bad cigar.

Whether you want to restock your humidor with some of your favorites or want to fill a new humidor, it’s sales like this you should be on the lookout for. There’s just an absolutely massive selection of cigars on sale, allowing you to get them in bulk for much cheaper than usual. We’re talking boxes of 20 to 25 for nearly half off. Honestly, I can’t even imagine how much I would have saved if I used a sale like this to stock my own humidor.

Rocky Patel, Cohiba, New Worl, La Gloria Cubana, Punch, CAO, Macanudo, Odyssey — check out the — and many more. If you like any of these brands, don’t miss this one. If you’ve never tried any of these brands, this might be your sign to give them a taste. Either way, it’s a JR Cigars flash sale that no cigar enthusiast should ignore.

