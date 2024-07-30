Hurry! The Warped La Colmena is on sale at Cigar Page and the deal is WILD

The Warped La Colmena line is one of the sweetest, tastiest honey and cream-packed cigars you will find on the market, and they are absolutely delicious. Of course, because they come in boxes of ten, they can also be expensive at full price, especially if you like to keep them stocked in your humidor. At any rate, Cigar Page has an insane deal right now on both five-pack bundles and ten-count boxes. A Warped La Colmena five-pack is just $81 today, usually $90. Alternatively, a Warped La Colmena ten-count box is $117 instead of $180. Do not waste any time shopping these deals if you want some. They are definitely going to sell out quickly.

Why you should shop the Warped La Colmena cigar deal at Cigar Page

The Warped La Colmena series genuinely does not go on sale often and they are always in high demand, and for good reason, they’re incredible. It’s one of the creamiest, sweetest cedar, honey, and cream cigars you’ll find that’s not infused or flavored. It features an Ecuadorian wrapper with Nicaraguan and Dominican long-fillers and an Ecuadorian binder. It’s gorgeously oily-wrapped, too, and it ages fairly well if you decide to let it rest in your humidor.

Either way, the Warped La Colmena line tends to be expensive and comes in limited quantities. A full box only includes ten cigars, whereas most boxes include twenty to twenty-five. If you want that many of the La Colmena, you’ll have to buy multiple boxes.

That’s also why this sale at Cigar Page is worth calling out and worth shopping. These are some excellent prices, and if you’re planning to buy several boxes or bundles, you’re gonna save even more. Normally $180, a box of ten Warped La Colmena cigars is only $117 today. Meanwhile, a bundle of five is only $81, normally $90. Trust me when I tell you, do not sleep on this deal. This is one worth shopping as soon as you can.