Home Depot Labor Day Sale: the 5 best deals so far

If your plan for the Labor Day weekend is to carry out some home improvement ideas, we highly recommend checking out the Labor Day deals of Home Depot. Whether you have certain projects in mind or you’re looking to upgrade your appliances, there’s surely something from these Labor Day home deals that will catch your attention, and we’ve gathered our top picks so that you won’t have to do the research yourself. You need to be quick in securing stocks though — we’re not sure if these prices will remain discounted until the last minute of the holiday, so you’re going to want to proceed with your purchases immediately.

Best Labor Day Home Depot deals to shop right now

Before we begin, it is important to note that some of Home Depot’s Labor Day deals give you extra saving depending on how much you have in your cart, with some limitations. At around the $1,000 mark you get $100 off, then around the $2,000 mark you get $250 off (and additional $150), and then just before $3,000 you get $450 off (an additional $200). In other words, it pays to buy in bulk. Plus, there are rebates available in certain regions that can account for hundreds of dollars in savings.

As a result of the flexibility of this region and purchase amount pricing, we cannot give the exact price you will end up paying, so are instead reporting the base deal price as it stands at the time of writing.

Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Leaf Blower with battery and charger — $199, was $259

If your yard has even one non-evergreen tree in it, you already know what the months ahead will bring. Fight back against the leaves with this Ryobi leaf blower that pushes out winds at a speed of 160 MPH at a rate of 650 CFM (Cubic Feet per Minute). With the given battery, you’ll get around 45 minutes or more of runtime on the blower’s lower settings, which should be enough time to tackle the problem on most yards. The blower is 32 inches long and weighs under 10 pounds.

Whirlpool 1.7 cu. ft. Over the Range Microwave — $208, was $399

Microwaves are getting expensive, and especially those equipped for placement over your stove. Get more affordability with this Whirlpool offering. In addition to affordability, its got a stainless steel finish that will protect it from rust, an adjustable light to see your stovetop easily, and an adjustable ventilation fan. There’s even a charcoal odor-removing filter to keep things smelling fresh for longer. Otherwise, this is a standard microwave with all of the typical features you know and love, so be sure to pick it up if the price is right.

GE 30 in. 4 Burner Element Free-Standing Electric Range — $598, was $899

This GE stovetop and oven has three essential parts to look at before deciding on whether or not to make a purchase. Starting at the top, it has four cooking areas (two small, one large, and one versatile) across a smooth ceramic glass top that’s easy to clean. Inside, you get a 5.3 cubic foot interior with two nickel racks and a top and bottom element. The inside has a steam cleaning feature to help you remove tough burnt-on messes, too. Finally, at the bottom, there’s an over storage drawer so you have somewhere to store those cookie baking sheets.

LG 24 cu. ft. Top Mount Freezer Refrigerator — $799, was $999

In many ways, this looks like a standard stainless steel refrigerator. And, truth be told, the looks aren’t very deceiving as there’s certainly nothing missing from what you would expect based on immediate appearances. What you should know, however, is that this LG refrigerator has reversible doors to make it convenient for your kitchen and is garage ready (meaning it can withstand the temperature changes of that environment) should you decide to place is somewhere other than your kitchen. This LG refrigerator is 69 inches tall and stands on a base that is 33 inches wide and 34 inches deep. With the door fully open, it will extend 63 inches from back to front.

GE Profile 4.8 cu. ft. Smart Washer Dryer Combo — $1,999, was $2,899

Doing laundry is often one of the most annoying tasks if only because we have to remember to pop things in the dryer halfway through the process. Now, however, a new wave of washer and dryer combo machines are coming that knock out that middle step and this one has a steep discount. Additionally, the machine is quite smart in other ways. For example, it sends alerts to your phone about your laundry’s progress, has internal detergent storage so you don’t have to add it manually every time you do laundry, and operates on a standard 120V plug with no venting required.

What does Home Depot put on sale during Labor Day?

Home Depot is an excellent source for home improvement needs, and if that’s what you plan to focus on with this year’s Labor Day deals, the retailer’s discounts cover everything that it offers. You can enjoy loads of savings when buying appliances for any and every room of your house, so it might be time to make some upgrades. There are also price cuts on tools and materials, so if you’ve been thinking about a project or two, what better time to finish them with the low prices from Home Depot and the free time that’s brought by the holiday?

With the Labor Day sale of Home Depot, you’ll be getting fantastic prices on high-quality products, including appliances that are made by the most trusted manufacturers, and tools and materials that promise durability. With the savings that you can enjoy during the holiday, you won’t have to settle for lower-priced items as you’re likely going to be able to afford the premium ones. With everything that’s on sale from Home Depot for Labor Day, you can be sure that you won’t regret any of the purchases that you make.

When does Home Depot’s Labor Day Sale start?

The Labor Day Sale of Home Depot is already in full swing, giving shoppers the whole weekend to finish their shopping in case you want to dedicate the holiday itself to spending time with your family or completing your home improvement projects. With the early offers that are available, we highly recommend completing your purchases as soon as you can because there’s no telling when the stocks that are up for sale will sell out. If you see a bargain that you like, proceed with the transaction immediately as you may miss out the longer that you think about it.

There’s a chance that bigger and better discounts appear as we approach Labor Day, and on the holiday itself. Feel free to wait a bit if you’re hoping for more savings for certain items that you’ve got an eye on, but you’re taking the risk that stocks get depleted sooner than you expect. It’s your choice whether you want to take that chance, but it’s certainly not a bad idea to finish your shopping as soon as possible just to get that out of the way, to let you focus on your free time.