Best Labor Day home deals: cheap appliances to upgrade your home

With Labor Day rapidly approaching, there are a lot of great deals you can take advantage of before the big day. In fact, deals for around the home are some of the best during Labor Day, so if you’ve been thinking of picking up anything from a cold brew coffee maker to a smart scale, now is the perfect time to do so. There are even some pretty excellent large appliance deals you can take advantage of if you’re looking for an upgrade, and Labor Day is one of the best times to snag one of those. Either way, there are a huge amount of deals to take advantage of right now, which is why we’ve gone out and collected some of our favorites across a huge variety of products to make your life a little bit easier.

Rocketbook Core Reusable Smart Notebook — $33, was $35

If you love writing things down with a pencil or pen but also need the functionality of having things digitally on your phone, then the Rocketbook smart notebook might be an interesting option for you. It can be used like a traditional notebook where you can take down notes, write down lists, or do pretty much anything really, and then use the app to scan all your images and make them digital. It goes beyond that, though, allowing you to make any text you write editable on your phone or share with others if you’d like to; plus, you get a total of 36 pages to work with, so you can take a ton of notes before going and uploading them.

Runstar Smart Scale — $31, was $60

While traditional scales are great, smart scales can offer a lot more insights into your body than you usually do, which can really help you with your fitness journey. For example, the Runstar can tell you things like muscle mass, body fat, bone mass, visceral fat, and a few more, with a total of 15 different bits of body statistics. You can also track your progress over a long period to get a better sense of how your fitness is progressing and potentially adjust based on your needs and the stats you see.

WYZE Floodlight Camera v2 — $50, was $90

Home security is pretty important, and if you’re the sort of person who tends to worry a lot, then an outside camera like this Wyze flooodlight may be the way to go. Not only is it more budget-oriented, so you don’t pay a fortune, but it still has a lot of great features. For example, it has a 2k recording resolution, rather than the FHD one you might see on cheaper stuff, as well as a pretty impressive 2800 lumen of light, so it should illuminate a wide area in a back garden, porch or really anywhere you put it. It also has a 160-degree wide view, a 105-decibel alarm, and a motion sensor, so it’s perfectly made to scare intruders away and keep you and your house as safe as possible.

Bella Pro Series 6-Slice Air Fryer Toaster Oven — $70, was $170

Having a toaster oven can be pretty great, especially if you don’t need to cook or bake something massive and spend all the time pre-heating. Luckily, the Bella Pro Series 6-Slice Air Fryer Toaster Oven is going for a pretty solid price, and it has a lot of functionality that makes it worth snagging. For starters, the massive 25-liter capacity means you can fit a whole rotisserie chicken in there if you’d like to, or even a 12-inch pizza, so there is already a ton of space for something that is relatively small. You also get six preset functions and a temperature range from 90°F to 450°F, which is pretty substantial and makes this air fryer toaster oven really versatile and probably better than having just a traditional air fryer.

Cuisinart Ceramic Nonstick 11 PC Cookware Set — $80, was $350

Most folks tend to have older cookware that they’ve been using for decades, potentially inherited from family, so Labor Day may be the perfect opportunity for a refresh or upgrade. This 11-piece set from Cuisinart has a great selection of pots and pans for you to cook pretty much everything, and Cuisinart even throws in a few extra things like a spatula and tongs. As for the pots and pan, they’re all made of ceramic non-stick, and the glass tops are made of tempered steel, so they can withstand temperatures up to 450°F. Plus the handles are riveted, so they aren’t going to become incredibly hot, and impossible to handle.

Bella Pro Series 9-quart Digital Air Fryer — $90, was $180

Traditional air fryers have the problem that you can only really cook one thing at a time, which can be a problem if you’re cooking a bigger meal for more than a couple of people. That’s where this Bella Pro Series 9-quart Digital Air Fryer comes in, as it has a dual-flex basket, which is just a fancy way of saying that it has two compartments for food. If you use the divider, then you get dual 4.5-quart capacity, each with it’s own cyclonic fan that can cook something individually, or you can use the whole 9-quart capacity if you want to air fry something bigger, which, admittedly, is quite flexible.

bObsweep Phoenix PetHair SLAM Robot Vacuum — $180, was $529

There are a lot of robot vacuum brands out there, and you’re probably more familiar with something like the Roomba, but that doesn’t mean you should ignore the other options. This bObsweep Phoenix is a surprisingly solid robot vacuum with the same sort of features you might find on a more expensive device. As the name suggests, it works great for pet hair, but it’s also well suited to handle everything from rugs to bamboo floors, so it’s very versatile, and it even has a very sophisticated on-the-fly mapping tech.

TP-Link Deco AX3000 (3-pack) — $170, was $280

If you have a larger home or one that’s a bit weirdly shaped, you may have run into Wi-Fi dead zones that can be quite frustrating, especially if they’re in important spots. Well, mesh routers are a great alternative, and this 3-pack from TP-Link can cover a truly impressive 7,000 sq. ft., so you’re almost certainly going to be able to get complete coverage. Not only that, but the speeds are pretty impressive, with dual-band speeds of 3 Gbps, as well as access to the newer Wi-Fi 6, which is also great for those who have a lot of devices at home that need to connect online.

Arlo Pro 5S 2K 3 Camera Indoor/Outdoor Spotlight Camera Bundle — $500, was $700

With three spotlight cameras, several replaceable batteries, and a battery charger, this Arlo bundle is perfect for those who need a little bit more coverage than just one camera can provide. The cameras each have a 2k resolution, which is pretty solid, and the 160° view should capture a pretty wide area, which ultimately means needing fewer cameras. It also has an automatic spotlight; although it isn’t as bright as a traditional camera spotlight with larger independent lights, it’s not bad for what it needs to do, which is to warn people off. Arlo also throws in a 30-day trial of the Arlo Secure Plan, which gives you access to things like cloud storage, vehicle and person detection, emergency response, and a couple of other things.

Philips Barista Brew Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine — $504, was $650

The average coffee machine is pretty great at making a cup of coffee in various degrees of quality depending on the brand, but if you need an espresso, then you’re going to have to pay a pretty penny. Luckily, the Philips Barista has a pretty significant discount on it and is great if you not only want an espresso but also want to use your own pre-ground beans. You see, it has a 250-gram bean container and a conical burr grinder with 15 different grind sizes, which is not something you often find on these types of automatic coffee and espresso machines. That means you can fine-tune different beans for this machine, making it a lot more versatile than a coffee maker with just one grind size. Of course, beyond that, it has an excellent milk frother, a pressure gauge, and overall great guidance to make the perfect espresso.

LG 24-inch Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher — $530, was $800

There are a lot of solid dishwashers out there, but if you’d like something with quite a few features, this one from LG is not only packed with them, but it also runs on a relatively quiet 50 decibels. Besides that, it has four washing arms, rather than the usual two you might find with other dishwashers, while the Dynamic Dry tech gives you more complete and thorough drying. You’ll also likely find the 24-inch capacity pretty solid, and while it doesn’t have a 3rd drawer like some larger or fancier dishwashers, you should have more than enough space to get all of your dishwashing done in one run.

LG 26.9 Cubic Foot 4-Door French Door Refrigerator — $1,199, was $2,400

French-door fridges are really great since you aren’t splitting your fridge and refrigerator space at each door, which can be a pain when you want to get longer foods or containers into the fridge. That’s where this massive LG refrigerator comes in with a 26.9 cubic foot capacity and two freezer drawers, which is probably more than you’ll ever need. It also has an internal water dispenser and Door Cooling+ tech, which essentially adjusts for the fact that items on the door tend not to be as cold because the door is constantly being opened and fully exposed to room temperatures. So it’s a pretty smart design overall with a lot of capacity, while the substantial discount makes it well worth picking up.

Samsung 4.5 Cubic Foot Front Load Washer and 7.5 Cubic Foot Smart Electric Dryer — $1,260, was 2,070

If you’re looking for a washer and dryer combo, this one from Samsung is great, especially since they’re both front-loading and stackable. The Washer has a 4.5 cubic foot internal capacity and comes with a lot of features, such as anti-microbial technology, tempered glass, specially engineered drum patterns, and the ability to finish a wash in just 28 minutes. As for the dryer, it has a larger 7.5 cubic foot capacity and also comes with a lot of great features, including a steam sanitization mode, optimization for sensors to ensure the best dryer, and a reversible door, which is pretty unique.

H2: When do Labor Day sales start

Labor Day is always the first Monday of September, regardless of year, but for 2024, that’s going to fall on the 2nd of September. So, it would make sense that you’re going to see the majority of the best deals during that day, but the truth is that a lot of retailers have already started releasing Labor Day sales in anticipation of the big day. In fact, we’re likely to see a lot of excellent sales during the preceding weekend that is likely to be as good as the ones on Labor Day itself.

As such, if you see a deal that you like now, then it’s best to just snag it up since it might expire by the time Labor Day rolls around, and you might not find the same sort of deal again. While we understand that there’s always that fear of missing out on a potentially better deal on Labor Day, only the really big ticket items like flagship phones or AirPods tend to see better deals during Labor Day. Since most of the stuff on this list are not big ticket items, then you should absolutely grab a deal that you like if you see it.

H2: Which home appliances go on sale for Labor Day

Pretty much all home appliances tend to go on sale and have great sales during Labor Day and the week or so leading up to it. That means things like fridges, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, and things of that nature. That said, electronics like TVs generally tend to have better deals during Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, so unless you see a TV deal you really like, it’s better to wait if you can. Luckily, stuff like smart home devices still get pretty good deals too, so you should snap those up.

Another thing that tends to see good Labor Day deals is smaller kitchen appliances. So, think of things like pressure cookers, air fryers, blenders, and toasters. All that stuff tends to have pretty solid deals on them, and so it’s the perfect time to pick something up. That said, the bigger kitchen appliances like microwaves can be very hit-and-miss during Labor Day, so you’ll need to keep an eye out if you’re looking for a good deal on those or check this article as we update it with newer and better deals as we find them.

H2: How we picked these deals

Picking a good deal can be quite difficult, and not only because brands and retailers tend to play around with pricing a lot to make things look like they have a better deal than they actually do. That’s why we have to rely on things like our historical pricing experience across a variety of products that let us know whether something is actually having a good deal or not. On top of that, we have our own tools and techniques that we use to keep track of pricing to always unsure that you’re getting the best deal that’s currently available on any specific product.

Beyond that, we also rely on our collective decades of experience across several product categories to make sure any product we specifically put on here is actually a good product. That means that we don’t just pick the products with the best deals but instead look for products that are already pretty great and then weigh that against any potential deals that may exist. As such, it can be a rather complicated process, but the end goal is that we do our best to make sure that you get the best bang for your buck.