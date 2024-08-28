Get up to 59% off boxes of Famous cigar exclusives while supplies last

Cigar deals come and go fairly regularly, but they don’t always include noteworthy labels and they certainly don’t always have unique selections. So, when one drops that’s worth checking out, I love to call it out. That’s precisely what’s happening at Famous Smoke Shop right now, with a bunch of Famous cigar exclusives on sale. You can save 29% to 59% off select boxes, but let me give you a couple of examples. A box of ten in the Natural Gigante vitola — normally $90 — is down to $64 today, saving you $26 or 29% off. Alternatively, a box of in the Magnum size is $90, 20% or over $20 off the regular price — $112. The latter deal on Shadow King even comes with a free branded ashtray. I’ll single out some more deals below, but for now I think you should go see the sale for yourself.

What to shop in the Famous cigar exclusives sale?

I might say this a lot but there are like three pages of deals with hundreds of offers so there’s absolutely no way I’m going to be able to cover everything noteworthy that’s discounted. I highly recommend browsing the sale for yourself, especially since my tastes will always be a little different than your own. I’ll never steer you wrong — I always pick out good cigars — but that’s no guarantee you’re going to like them. Cigars are like food, everyone has a different palate.

That being said, let’s get right down to business and talk about some of these crazy Famous cigar exclusives that are on sale. Starting with the , you can save anywhere from 18% to 20% off depending on which size you select. For my preferred size, Toro, you’ll save $26 on a box of 20, since they’re $106 instead of $132. With its intertwined wrappers, including a San Andres Maduro and a blonde Ecuadorian Connecticut shade leaf you’re going to get a delicious smorgasbord of flavors. Plus, it has that unique Aganorsa tobacco kick. boxes are also on sale, along with , — AJ does not make a bad stick — and .

Then, there’s the , which is grown similarly to a Cuban — the soil in Jalapa where it’s grown is a lot like Cuba’s Pinar del Rio. It’s smooth, sweet, and earthy, and there’s a lot of zest on the retrohale that, again, reminds me of Cuban cigars. The line is also totally exclusive to Famous Smoke Shop, and only available through there. You’ll save up to 20% on boxes of 20. That puts the Robusto size around $91 instead of $117.

But you’ll also find boxes from La Aurora, Perdomo, Romeo y Julieta, Rocky Patel, 601, Punch, and beyond. There are some great deals here and a lot of delicious, Famous exclusive cigars. Don’t ignore this one folks, you might regret it.