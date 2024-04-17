 Skip to main content
Want a free desktop cigar humidor? Here’s how to get one

Briley Kenney
By
Quality Importers all-black desktop humidor from Famous Smoke Shop
Quality Importers

If you plan on buying and storing cigars for longer than a couple of days, you want a humidor — that’s cigar 101. But humidors, like cigars, don’t come cheap. Well, I’m here to tell you that’s not the case, for a few days anyway, because it doesn’t get any cheaper than free. Famous Smoke Shop is offering a Quality Importers black desktop humidor for free when you spend more than $100 with it. That might seem like a lot, but you can get some great cigars to fill the humidor for that much. Usually $44, that’s about how much you’re saving by grabbing this humidor with your purchase.  To get the deal, you can either use promo code 75620W15APR at checkout or clip the on-page coupon on .

Why you should take advantage of this free humidor deal from Famous Smoke Shop

Cigars need to stay humidified, or they’ll dry out. Sure, you can rehydrate a dry cigar, but by the time you do, it will have lost all its natural oils and complex flavor. It will never be as good as it originally was, and that’s a bummer.

If you want to smoke cigars at their best, you need to keep them healthy and store them correctly, which means storing them in a humidor with the proper humidification. Humidors aren’t cheap, cigars aren’t cheap, and over time, replacing humidification packs from brands like can be costly, too. But let me assure you, nothing is more costly than ruining or losing expensive and delicious cigars because you have nowhere to store them. This Famous Smoke Shop offer nets you a free desktop humidor and it doesn’t get any cheaper than that.

The all-black humidor is from Quality Importers, an established brand in the world of cigars. They offer a wide range of humidors and cigar accessories, and they’re all great quality, including this humidor. Since its regular price is $44, that’s pretty much what you’ll save by taking advantage of this deal, especially if you buy cigars anyway. You just need to spend $100 to get the offer, and that humidor is yours.

For $100, you can get some fantastic smokes to keep in your new fancy box. Some examples include the , the delicious , or if you want something lighter, some . Don’t forget, you don’t have to buy in boxes. You can buy several five-packs, perfect for stocking your new humidor.

Either way, if you don’t already have a humidor and want an opportunity to get one with some fantastic smokes, now’s the time.

