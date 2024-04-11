 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

I’m a cigar expert — Here are my 5 favorite cigar deals today

Briley Kenney
By
Lighting Your Cigar
The Manual

Sure, there are usually cigar deals available at many of the online sellers, but when it comes to cigars, not all of them are worth shopping. You see, sometimes there are cheap or affordable cigars that are really good, others not so much. Meanwhile, there are even expensive cigars that are not so good. It depends on your palate, your preferences, and, more importantly, the blend of the cigar. It helps to know someone who can point out the best deals or, rather, help you find the most flavorful and enjoyable cigars. Right here, right now, that’s me.

If you’re looking to save big on cigar deals and get your hands on some fantastic smokes, you’ve come to the right place.

Recommended Videos

The best cigar deals to shop today

  • HVC Five-Pack Sampler —
  • AJ Fernandez Red Fresh Sampler Five-Pack —
  • Gotham’s Mystery Cigar Mix Five-Pack —
  • Gurkha MVP Travel Case and Sampler —
  • Oliva Series V Double Robusto —
  • Bonus: Padron 1926 Serie 80 Years Maduro —

HVC Five-Pack Sampler — $20, was $53

Favorite give-it-a-try deal

HVC cigars five-pack sampler best cigar deals
HVC

HVC stands for Havana City, and it was founded in 2011 by master blender Reineir Lorenzo. No, you don’t have to know master blenders, but what you do need to know is that the brand makes amazing cigars. This sampler gets you five to try, and some of the brand’s best including the HVC Hot Cake, Cerro, and more.

Related

AJ Fernandez Red Fresh Sampler Five-Pack — $24, was $40

Best cigar sampler deal

AJ Fernandez five pack sampler best cigar deals.
AJ Fernandez

AJ Fernandez is one of the best master blenders in the industry. He works with many different brands and has his own brands, like New World and San Lotano. This five-pack sampler gives you the chance to try his OG cigars, and the discount is incredible. Don’t sleep on this one.

Gotham’s Mystery Cigar Mix Five-Pack — $25, was $45

Best cigar roulette deal

Gotham Cigar's mystery cigar box best cigar deals
Gotham Cigars

You already know what a grab bag or mystery box is, right? You buy the bundle, and they ship you an assortment of mystery products, in this case, up to five cigars from brands like Oliva, Alec Bradley, Ghurka, Romeo y Julieta, Acid, Rockey Patel, and others. It works out to about $5 per stick, which isn’t bad at all especially if you get more expensive smokes.

Gurkha MVP Travel Case and Sampler — $100

Best cigar accessories deal

Ghurka MVP Travel Case with five pack sampler
Gotham Cigars

It’s always good to have a travel case handy that you can toss some stogies into and take with you on a day trip, vacation, or wherever you’re going. You never know when you’ll find the perfect time to sit down and have a smoke. This bundle includes a case and five Ghurka samples.

Oliva Series V Double Robusto — $151, was $270

Favorite cigar box deal

Oliva Serie V Double Robusto cigar box best cigar deals
Oliva

With a sun-grown Nicaraguan Habano wrapper, Jalapa long-fillers, and a long list of deliciously complex flavors, I highly recommend taking advantage of this Oliva Serie V deal. Not to mention, they come in boxes of 24, which is an increase over the average 10 to 20 per box you normally get.

Bonus: Padron 1926 Serie 80 Years Maduro — $270, was $280

Another excellent cigar deal

Padron 1926 Serie 80 Years Maduro
Padron

This 96-point rated cigar is also one of the top 25 cigars, and after you light one up, you’ll immediately see why. It’s a full-bodied Nicaraguan cigar with a Maduro wrapper, complex flavors like wood, leather, and sweetness, and a consistent and smooth experience that’s probably going to be one of the more memorable times you ever have with a cigar, especially if you’re in good company. The deal isn’t too bad, either.

Get to know our cigar deals curator

Close up of Southern Draw Kudzu box of cigars in humidor
Briley Kenney / The Manual

I smoke cigars all the time, and I have many recommendations and plenty of advice to share with others. But none of those things qualify me as an expert. Really, it’s the years of experience, the time I’ve invested in the world of cigars, the excellent connections I’ve made with cigar makers and sellers, and the vast wealth of knowledge I’ve gained during that time. I know what goes into a good cigar, and I’ve certainly earned the right to recommend some to others, whether you’re a beginner and this is your first time smoking or have your own cabinet humidor stocked and maintained. Instead of waxing poetic, I’d rather let my recommendations and advice columns speak for me.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Gloves up, here are some of the best boxing matches of all time
Boxing has a lengthy history of incredible bouts — here are some of the best ever witnessed
Roberto Duran II Sugar Ray Leonard 1980

“The Brawl in Montreal" pitting Roberto Duran II (left) and "Sugar" Ray Leonard in 1980. Focus On Sport / Getty Images

What is it about boxing? There's just something about two fighters in the ring, dueling it out. It's a sport that combines quickness, stamina, and sheer ability. The sport dates back to ancient Greece and continues to be a big draw, as the many prizefights in Las Vegas and beyond attest to.

Read more
We interview DJ Khaled on life, motivation, his DJEEP lighters partnership, more
DJ Khaled Interview Feature

It's not every day you get to speak to a true legend, but that's exactly what happened for Dan Gaul, Digital Trends Media Group's Chief Technical Officer (CTO). He spent the day interviewing the one and only DJ Khaled about life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness — the kind of thing that two grown men talk about when they have the chance to rub elbows.

From the moment Khaled appears on the screen, cruisin' while he speaks, beautiful blue skies overhead, his aura is electric. Dan asks a few questions, as you do in any interview, hoping to get some decent answers, and Khaled, as always, doesn't disappoint. He walks everyone through his unending positivity and firey passion for everything he does and shares some details about what we can expect — like a juicy hint at his newest album's "powerful" title change.

Read more
I spoke to a cigar concierge team, and if you love cigars you should too
Man in pink suit smoking and enjoying what a cigar tastes like.

While smoking isn't always a shared experience — I tend to prefer smoking alone with my thoughts most times — it can be a delightful social activity, especially if you're in good company. It's low-key, so you can smoke, relax, and talk about whatever you want to talk about. That also makes it a fantastic opportunity to conduct an interview. I wanted to take full advantage of that while spending time with someone who knows cigars, a real professional, I might add.

By now, I'm sure you know I love cigars. I have a lot to say about them and a lot to share, like how to rehydrate a dry cigar, explain what a cigar tastes like, or what makes a Maduro cigar different. But one thing I do like to impart to others is the potential to have your very own "cigar guy," or someone you can call for recommendations and advice.

Read more