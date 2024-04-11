I’m a cigar expert — Here are my 5 favorite cigar deals today

Sure, there are usually cigar deals available at many of the online sellers, but when it comes to cigars, not all of them are worth shopping. You see, sometimes there are cheap or affordable cigars that are really good, others not so much. Meanwhile, there are even expensive cigars that are not so good. It depends on your palate, your preferences, and, more importantly, the blend of the cigar. It helps to know someone who can point out the best deals or, rather, help you find the most flavorful and enjoyable cigars. Right here, right now, that’s me.

If you’re looking to save big on cigar deals and get your hands on some fantastic smokes, you’ve come to the right place.

Recommended Videos

The best cigar deals to shop today

HVC Five-Pack Sampler —

AJ Fernandez Red Fresh Sampler Five-Pack —

Gotham’s Mystery Cigar Mix Five-Pack —

Gurkha MVP Travel Case and Sampler —

Oliva Series V Double Robusto —

Bonus: Padron 1926 Serie 80 Years Maduro —

HVC Five-Pack Sampler — $20, was $53

Favorite give-it-a-try deal

HVC stands for Havana City, and it was founded in 2011 by master blender Reineir Lorenzo. No, you don’t have to know master blenders, but what you do need to know is that the brand makes amazing cigars. This sampler gets you five to try, and some of the brand’s best including the HVC Hot Cake, Cerro, and more.

AJ Fernandez Red Fresh Sampler Five-Pack — $24, was $40

Best cigar sampler deal

AJ Fernandez is one of the best master blenders in the industry. He works with many different brands and has his own brands, like New World and San Lotano. This five-pack sampler gives you the chance to try his OG cigars, and the discount is incredible. Don’t sleep on this one.

Gotham’s Mystery Cigar Mix Five-Pack — $25, was $45

Best cigar roulette deal

You already know what a grab bag or mystery box is, right? You buy the bundle, and they ship you an assortment of mystery products, in this case, up to five cigars from brands like Oliva, Alec Bradley, Ghurka, Romeo y Julieta, Acid, Rockey Patel, and others. It works out to about $5 per stick, which isn’t bad at all especially if you get more expensive smokes.

Gurkha MVP Travel Case and Sampler — $100

Best cigar accessories deal

It’s always good to have a travel case handy that you can toss some stogies into and take with you on a day trip, vacation, or wherever you’re going. You never know when you’ll find the perfect time to sit down and have a smoke. This bundle includes a case and five Ghurka samples.

Oliva Series V Double Robusto — $151, was $270

Favorite cigar box deal

With a sun-grown Nicaraguan Habano wrapper, Jalapa long-fillers, and a long list of deliciously complex flavors, I highly recommend taking advantage of this Oliva Serie V deal. Not to mention, they come in boxes of 24, which is an increase over the average 10 to 20 per box you normally get.

Bonus: Padron 1926 Serie 80 Years Maduro — $270, was $280

Another excellent cigar deal

This 96-point rated cigar is also one of the top 25 cigars, and after you light one up, you’ll immediately see why. It’s a full-bodied Nicaraguan cigar with a Maduro wrapper, complex flavors like wood, leather, and sweetness, and a consistent and smooth experience that’s probably going to be one of the more memorable times you ever have with a cigar, especially if you’re in good company. The deal isn’t too bad, either.

Get to know our cigar deals curator

I smoke cigars all the time, and I have many recommendations and plenty of advice to share with others. But none of those things qualify me as an expert. Really, it’s the years of experience, the time I’ve invested in the world of cigars, the excellent connections I’ve made with cigar makers and sellers, and the vast wealth of knowledge I’ve gained during that time. I know what goes into a good cigar, and I’ve certainly earned the right to recommend some to others, whether you’re a beginner and this is your first time smoking or have your own cabinet humidor stocked and maintained. Instead of waxing poetic, I’d rather let my recommendations and advice columns speak for me.

Editors' Recommendations