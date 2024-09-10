 Skip to main content
The Aganorsa Leaf Casa Fernandez Corojo are 50% off today — that’s $69 off a box

How does aged Aganorsa Leaf overstock found? Even better, what about getting a 50% discount on boxes of that overstock? That’s precisely what you can take advantage of today at Atlantic Cigar Co. Normally $139 for a box of 15, the Casa Fernandez Aganorsa Leaf Corojo in the Torpedo size — 6 and 1/4 inches by 52 — are just $69 today, saving you $69. If you want another deal on Aganorsa Leaf boxes, there are more discounts available, although they’re not nearly as huge.

Why shop this deal on Aganorsa Leaf Corojo boxes at Atlantic?

Made with a Nicaraguan Corojo wrapper, and Nicaraguan binders and fillers, the Casa Fernandez Aganorsa Leaf Corojo 52 was blended by Arsenio Ramos. If you don’t know who that is, he was one of Aganorsa’s top blenders and a Cuban legend. The brand also has its own line of cigars named after him, which are fantastic, by the way.

The Casa Fernandez blend still exists, but the team has brought the branding more in line with the rest of the company. Now just named Aganorsa Leaf, the ones on sale here are the old stock. But while the name has changed, the blend is still incredible. Ramos used his old Cuban cultivation styles to blend these cigars, but don’t be fooled, they’re as flavorful as ever with a decent kick.

This cigar is medium-bodied and full-flavored. Even so, you can enjoy them in the morning with coffee, in the afternoon with a soda or cold beverage, or in the evening after a juicy steak and some scotch. They’re versatile enough to smoke anytime, and the flavor will always give you quite an exceptional experience without overdoing it.

You’ll taste flavors like earth, wood, nuts, sweet baking spices, leather, and hay. You’ll also get some fruity notes such as plum or dried fruit. Especially if you retrohale, you’re in for a real treat. Of course, more exciting is the price right now at Atlantic Cigar Co. Normally $139, you can pick up a box of 15 for 50% off saving you $69. A total of $69 for 15 delicious cigars is an incredible deal. If you’re going to get a discount like this, it’s always good to see on Aganorsa products. Don’t waste too much time. I have no idea how long this deal is going to stick around.

